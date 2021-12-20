Some of the state’s premier programs descended on the George M. Smart Center on the campus of Defiance College over the weekend to compete in the annual Fricker’s Duals showcase.
Through 10 dual matches over two days in pool play and crossover matches, Defiance finished 3-7 with a win over Ayersville (40-27) on Friday and victories against Caledonia River Valley (42-38) and Liberty Center (42-30) on Saturday.
DHS freshman Mason Ducat was the top individual grappler for the Bulldogs at 113, claiming victory in seven of his 10 matches on the weekend, winning decisions over Ashland’s Korbyn Jones (10-1) and Anthony Wayne’s Sam Braker (9-8). Dom Tracy had a solid weekend as well with a 5-2 mark, including two wins by pin and two by decision, including a 4-2 thriller against Ayersville’s Owen Berner.
Archbold finished 5-5 on the weekend, capping things off with a 51-27 triumph against Tiffin Columbian that saw Mason Miller (106) and Spencer Simon (285) bookend the match with pin victories. Brodie Dominique had the best weekend of any Bluestreak with an 8-2 record, including just one forfeit win as the 144-pounder had five pins and suffered his only two losses to wrestlers from overall runner-up Dublin Coffman and Michigan power Romeo. Ian Grime (150), Dylan Aeschliman (190) and Gabe Chapa (138) weren’t far behind with 7-3 showings over the two days.
Ayersville’s Abe DeLano went 9-1 in his 10 matches at 190 and 215 with two wins by pin and four decisions with a technical fall victory over Perrysburg’s Caiden Nichols, 17-2. Tyler Winzeler was 7-3 for the Pilots splitting time between 138 and 144 and garnering four wins by pin and another by technical fall.
Local powerhouse Wauseon was a solid fourth-place finisher after falling to Milan Edison 36-32 in the third-place match.
Junior Collin Twigg completed an impressive 10-0 run through the weekend, winning four matches by pin. A bevy of Indian grapplers were close behind at 9-1 with John Martinez (126, two pins), Zaden Torres (132, seven pins), Lawson Grime (138, six pins), Connor Nagel (157, three pins), and Connor Twigg (165, three pins) aiding the cause.
Wauseon’s only two losses came to the No. 3 team in Division I per Borofan in Dublin Coffman (38-27) and the No. 2 team in Division III in Edison.
Evergreen’s Cody Sheller was tied for third-best on the weekend with seven pins in his eight victories at 285. For Wauseon, Zavian Torres and Zavian LaFountain did likewise while Lawson Grime and Liberty Center’s Owen Box (285, 7-1) each had six pins on the weekend.
Edgerton Holiday Duals
EDGERTON — The Bryan wrestling team cruised to victory Saturday during the Edgerton Holiday Duals, sweeping all five matches it played, including a 66-9 win over Montpelier in the championship match.
Alex Lane (106), Raider Rezabeck (113), Jordan Cook (132), Aiden Fenter (138) and Dameon Wolfe (190) all were 5-0 on the day for the Golden Bears, which knocked off Hicksville 66-18, Parkway 51-24 and Paulding 52-24 to reach the championship round.
“I was very happy with the results from the weekend. I felt the kids all wrestled to their potential and that showed in the results,” said Bryan coach Matt Dominique. “We really focused on wrestling with intensity and working on the things that we have been doing in practice. Along with that, our kids are starting to get down to the weight classes they will compete in the remainder of the season.”
Paulding picked up a pair of victories in the meet, knocking off Hicksville and Patrick Henry, while Montpelier was second overall at 4-1 and host Edgerton third at 3-2.
Loco grappler Monte Treesh was unbeaten at 285 while Hayden Herman of Edgerton competed at 120 and 126 with three pins in a 5-0 day. Bulldog colleague Justin Huffman was also 5-0 in the event, competing at 215, while 165-pounders Jeff Camp of Patrick Henry and Dawson Lamb of Paulding were unbeaten finishers as well.
Fricker’s Duals
At Defiance College
Area Results
Saturday
First-place match: Perrysburg 35, Dublin Coffman 34
Third-place match: Milan Edison 36, Wauseon 32.
Crossover matches: Mayfield 41, Ashland Crestview 30; Anthony Wayne 76, Defiance 3; Archbold 51, Tiffin Columbian 27; Romeo (Mich.) 49, Ayersville 24; Ashland 51, Richmond (Mich.) 21; Otsego 31, Caledonia River Valley 30; Mechanicsburg 50, Evergreen 15; Hudson (Mich.) 39, Miami Trace 33; Oregon Clay 51, Liberty Center 21
Round 1
Pool B: Liberty Center 39, Tiffin Columbian 29; Oregon Clay 54, Evergreen 9. Pool C: Wauseon 58, Archbold 6; Ashland 59, Defiance 16. Pool D: Edison 66, Ayersville 15.
Round 2
Pool A: Dublin Coffman 38, Wauseon 27; Archbold 51, Crestview 27; Mechanicsburg 57, Defiance 21. Pool B: Romeo (Mich.) 68, Evergreen 6. Pool C: Liberty Center 37, Ayersville 26.
Round 3
Pool A: Dublin Coffman 73, Evergreen 0; Hudson (Mich.) 43, Liberty Center 26. Pool B: Defiance 42, Caledonia River Valley 38. Pool C: Wauseon 50, Romeo (Mich.) 15; Perrysburg 57, Ayersville 20. Pool D: Miami Trace 33, Archbold 0.
Round 4
Pool A: Archbold 45, Mayfield 30; Mechanicsburg 45, Ayersville 24. Pool B: Wauseon 52, Miami Trace 24. Pool C: Richmond (Mich.) 48, Evergreen 36; Defiance 42, Liberty Center 30.
Friday
Round 1
Pool A: Dublin Coffman 71, Archbold 0. Pool B: Ayersville 43, Evergreen 27. Pool C: Wauseon 54, Richmond (Mich.) 21; Otsego 37, Defiance 33. Pool D: Milan Edison 52, Liberty Center 21.
Round 2
Pool A: Romeo (Mich.) 63, Archbold 12; Hudson (Mich.) 66, Defiance 5. Pool B: Crestview 41, Evergreen 39; Mayfield 39, Liberty Center 36. Pool C: Wauseon 76, Caledonia River Valley 3; Ayersville 50, Otsego 18.
Round 3
Pool B: Oregon Clay 47, Archbold 30; Evergreen 36, River Valley 35. Pool C: Wauseon 60, Anthony Wayne 12; Perrysburg 61, Liberty Center 15; Defiance 40, Ayersville 27.
Round 4
Pool A: Archbold 53, Evergreen 21; Tiffin Columbian 47, Defiance 27. Pool B: Mayfield 52, Ayersville 27. Pool C: Wauseon 52, Hudson 12; Otsego 36, Liberty Center 31.
Round 5
Pool A: Archbold 66, River Valley 9. Pool B: Wauseon 46, Clay 21; Romeo (Mich.) 51, Liberty Center 24; Ashland 63, Ayersville 9. Pool C: Mayfield 48, Defiance 26. Pool D: Anthony Wayne 57, Evergreen 15.
