Wauseon finished fifth in the 47-team field at the 50th annual Perrysburg Invitational Tournament (PIT), battling through a tough bracket to earn seven placers.
Collin Twigg (113) and Zaidan Kessler (175) were the top Indian finishers with third-place efforts at the event while Tinora’s Anden Ankney (132) was also third in his class. Wauseon’s Lawson Grime and Delta’s Adam Mattin were fourth at 138 and 106, respectively.
Delta’s Austin Kohlhofer was the lone area grappler to reach the finals, defeating Cincinnati Wyoming’s Bruce Wagers 15-7 for the 285-pound crown.
Defiance’s Dominic Tracy (175), Delta’s Carson Chiesa (126) and Liberty Center’s Owen Box (285) were all fifth-place finishers. Wauseon’s Zavian LaFountain (106) dropped his fifth-place match by a 6-2 score.
Rounding out area scorers were: Wauseon’s Connor Twigg (seventh, 165), Chance Snow (seventh, 215) and Justin Duncan (eighth, 190), Tinora’s Aiden Helmke (eighth, 157) and Gavin Bowers (eighth, 175), Delta’s Rylee Hanefeld (eighth, 113) and Bryan’s Zain Bell (eighth, 285).
At the Woodmore A Classic, Ayersville placed five grapplers in championship matches, winning three titles and finishing 17 points back of the host Wildcats.
Tyler Winzeler (138), Kasen Wellman (157) and Owen Berner (175) picked up first-place finishes for the Pilots while Luke DeLano dropped a 7-3 decision in the 165 title tilt and Ethan Courtaway lost by pin in the 285 finals.
The Pilots added two more placers as Trevor Johnson and Joseph Romes finished fourth at 132 and 144, respectively. Patrick Henry’s Skyler Wenner knocked off Montpelier grappler Jacee Altaffer for third place at 113 while Monte Treesh was third at 285 for the Locos. Swanton rounded out the top-four contingent with a pair of third-place victories from Mazin Rukieh (126) and Cody Dekoeyer (157).
In other action, Wayne Trace finished third overall in the Troy Invitational team standings, highlighted by a trio of individual champions and two runner-up finishers.
Corbin Kimmel earned four pins and a 16-4 victory in the finals to win the 106-pound championship for the Raiders while Hunter Long had three pins and a technical fall factory en route to the 138-pound crown. Jarrett Hornish had four pins, all in 1:47 or faster, and a 12-0 victory to his credit in a clean sweep to the 150-pound title.
Jared Pierce (132) finished second to Miami East’s Max Shore while Samuel Moore reached the finals at 157 before falling 14-4.
At the Lima Senior Spartan Invitational, Edgerton and Paulding finished 12th and 15th, respectively, in the 20-team field. Hayden Herman was second at 120 as the top Bulldog finisher while junior teammate Blake Flower was fifth at 175. Paulding junior Dawson Lamb was third overall at 157 to pace the Panthers with Jeremiah Smith sixth at 144.
Perrysburg Invitational
Area Results
First-place Matches
285 - Austin Kohlhofer (Delta) major dec. Bruce Wagers (Cincinnati Wyoming), 15-7.
Third-place Matches
106 - Casper Caizzo (Norwalk St. Paul) def. Adam Mattin (Del), 5-0; 113 - Collin Twigg (Wauseon) def. Trevor Wilcox (Otsego), 5-0; 132 - Anden Ankney (Tinora) major dec. Simon Taylor (Centerville), 8-0; 138 - Lance Overmyer (Clyde) def. Lawson Grime (W), 5-2; 175 - Zaidan Kessler (W) def. Kaden Basil (Bluffton), 6-1.
Fifth-place Matches
106 - Kyle Schroer (Troy Christian) def. Zavian LaFountain (W), 6-2; 113 - Carlo Santoro (Mayfield) def. Mason Ducat (Defiance), 12-7; 126 - Carson Chiesa (Del) def. Londen Murphy (Cincinnati Moeller), 3-2; 175 - Dominic Tracy (Def) def. Jackson Hawker (Perrysburg), 8-3; 285 - Owen Box (Liberty Center) def. Lucas Steuerenberg (Cincinnati Moeller), 4-3.
Seventh-place Matches
113 - Dominic Mellino (Nordonia) major dec. Rylee Hanefeld (Del), 12-3; 157 - Caleb Ridgley (Nordonia) pinned Aiden Helmke (T), 1:16; 165 - Connor Twigg (W) pinned Cannon Endicott (Elmwood), 2:20; 175 - Conner Rogers (Oberlin Firelands) pinned Gavin Bowers (T), 2:13; 190 - Spencer Franks (Lakota) def. Justin Duncan (W), 5-4; 215 - Chance Snow (W) def. Trent Howard (Bluf), injury default, 2:54; 285 - Logan Moody (Toledo Whitmer) def. Zain Bell, Bryan, 3-2.
Championship Bracket
106 - Mattin tech. fall TJ Clark (Strongsville), 18-3; Mattin pinned Caleb Beckwith (Rossford), 0:56; LaFountain pinned Zachary Bergman (Anthony Wayne), 4:42; Mattin def. Thayne Kleman (Bluffton), 7-4; Cole Evans (Perrysburg) def. LaFountain, 4-0; Evans pinned Mattin, 4:58.
113 - Bryce Jennings (Toledo Waite) def. Colton Szczepanski (LC), 10-4; Hanefeld tech. fall Connor Hatgas (Parma Heights Holy Name), 19-3; Ducat pinned William Siek (Elm), 2:00; Twigg pinned Brodie Setmire (Evergreen), 1:52; Hanefeld pinned Shane Arnet (Little Miami), 3:07; Ducat pinned Caden Foley (Chardon), 5:49; Twigg pinned Mellino, 1:34; Twigg pinned Ducat, 1:11; Marcus Blaze (P) tech. fall Hanefeld, 21-6; Blaze tech. fall Twigg, 18-2.
120 - CJ Fisher (Clyde) major dec. Vince Monnin (T), 12-2; Gavino Martinez (Def) def. Peyton Schafer (Elm), 10-6; Evan Hanefeld (Del) pinned Rylan Fahrer (Ev), 0:52; Drew Matthews (LC) pinned Raymond Garcia (Sylvania Northview), 1:39; Hunter Wasnich (W) tech. fall Derek Camacho (Toledo St. John’s), 16-0; E. Hanefeld pinned Martinez, 0:59; Brayden Biedermann (AW) def. Matthews, 5-0; Damon Ryan (Cen) tech. fall Wasnich, 16-1.
126 - Vinnie D'Alessandro (May) pinned Jackson Bartels (LC), 3:08; Devon Luellen (T) pinned Caeden Henderson (Ots), 3:57; Nathan Miller (N) major dec. Treven Rittenhouse (Def), 14-0; Isaac Overfield (Ev) pinned Brady Johnson (C), 3:33; Chiesa pinned Daren Aslaksen (OF), 2:40; John Martinez (W) def. Emilio Arellano (Toledo Whitmer), 6-2; Corey Haney (Medina Highland) pinned Luellen, 2:45; Chiesa pinned Overfield, 1:30; Chiesa def. Kenny Lambert (S), 2-0 (sudden victory); Matt Hart (Western Reserve Academy) def. Chiesa, 5-1.
132 - Emmett Perry (LC) pinned Connor Tschudy (Aur), 1:10; Ankney pinned Caden Barnett (Willard), 2:28; Joey Manley (Ots) major dec. Viktor Jurcevich, 11-0; David Gelman (CM) pinned Shane Kruger (Del), 3:48; Antonio Salazar (Gibsonburg) major dec. Aiden Fenter (Bryan), 10-2; Zaden Torres (W) pinned Devon Ward (P), 0:54; Stoll (NSP) pinned Perry, 5:49; Ankney def. Joey Zywiec (MH), 4-0; Torres def. Salazar, 11-4; Manley def. Ankney, 2-1; Gelman pinned Torres, 3:05.
138 - Aiden Naseman (NSP) def. Hunter Grunden (T), 7-0; Grime pinned Trevor Johnson (Ev), 1:28; Donnell Bush (Bry) pinned Owen Clark (N), 3:47; Xavier Arriaga (Genoa) pinned Anthony Hernandez (Del), 1:59; Grime pinned Spencer Meng (C), 0:27; Overmyer tech. fall Grime, 17-1.
144 - Zisimos Giatis (MH) pinned Austin Pennington (Ev), 5:03; Benicio Torres (W) def. Will Stanley (Cly), 4-2; Dominic Tudini (May) def. Torres, 4-2; Gino Perrine (N) def. Devon Haven (Del), 10-5.
150 - Caleb Lantz (Del) pinned Tony Rosario (Lorain), 1:32; Max Mossing (Ev) pinned Broston Bernath (Bry), 4:52; Wynton Denkins (Per) pinned Andrew Moench (LC), 1:26; Alex Francis (Def) def. Cole Walton (Aur), 5-1; Nolan Winfield (Cent) pinned Lantz, 0:43; Denkins tech. fall Mossing, 17-2; Anthony Grecol (Str) pinned Francis, 3:49; Kaden King (OF) def. Manny Gante (W), 10-4.
157 - Dakota Sintobin (Del) pinned Jacob Poulin (LM), 3:17; Connor Nagel (W) pinned Ridgley, 2:39; Mikey Kinzel (BG) pinned Jaydon Dennis (Bry), 2:34; Helmke pinned Luke Wymer (AW), 2:53; Xander Myers (LC) major dec. Brendan Croyle (Char), 12-0; Connor Smith (Gib) tech. fall Sintobin, 22-7; Nagel pinned Colin Brazelton (Genoa), 1:47; Helmke pinned Christian Paul (OH), 5:27; James Scavuzzo (MH) tech. fall Myers, 18-3; Brad Hornback (CM) pinned Nagel, 1:15; Mikey Kinzel (BG) pinned Helmke, 5:27.
165 - Evan Perry (Del) tech. fall Alex Porteous (Gib), 19-3; Dalton Wolfrum (T) tech. fall Vincent Kuhlman (Sylvania Northview), 15-0; Camren Foster (LC) def. Cade Carroll (Cly), 5-3; Perry def. Wolfrum, 5-4; Con. Twigg pinned Colton Brandenburg (May), 0:48; Myles Takats (P) def. Con. Twigg, 4-2; Shadrick Slone (Willard) tech. fall Foster, 16-0; William Scavuzzo (HIME) def. Perry, 3-1.
175 - Kaden Bergstedt (LC) pinned Will Keiffer (Elm), 2:35; Tracy pinned Bowers, 1:43; Kessler pinned Trea Shartzer (Bry), 2:39; Broch Mansor (OH) pinned Bergstedt, 5:42; Tracy pinned James Foster (Toledo Central Catholic), 1:12; Basil pinned Holden Barnes (Del), 0:47; Kessler pinned Mason Arth (May), 0:36; Hawker def. Tracy, 8-6; Jeremy Olszko (N) def. Kessler, 7-3;
190 - Jonathan Sanchez (CM) def. Owen Johnson (LC), 3-1 (SV); Cameron Urivez (T) def. Tyler O’Brien (Ots), 6-3; Duncan def. Blake Reed (AW), 4-3; Andrew Liber (Toledo St. Francis) pinned Luke Schlatter (Del), 0:33; Duncan def. Urivez, 7-2; Jonathan Sanchez (CM) def. Duncan, 8-3.
215 - Rollin Robinson (Del) pinned Garrett Lindsay (OH), 2:15; Micah May (Ots) def. Robinson, 3-0; Snow def. Ethan Crawford (G), 5-3; May def. Snow, 3-2.
285 - Corey Parker (N) def. Cody Sheller (Ev), 5-4; Kohlhofer pinned Stuerenberg, 3:32; Javen Gaines (T) pinned Tyler Jackson (TCC), 3:34; Moody def. Bell, 3-1; Box pinned Caleb Bowen (TSJ), 1:54; Kohlhofer def. Gaines, 4-2; Box pinned Joey Scally (MH), 4:15; Kohlhofer def. Evan Anderson (WRA), 1:31; Wagers def. Box, 6-0.
Woodmore A Classic
At Woodmore
Woodmore 346, Ayersville 329, Eastwood 297, Monroeville 270, North Union 266.5, Hopewell-Loudon 240.5, Swanton 206, Oak Harbor 195.5, Gibsonburg 189, Montpelier 186, New London 123.5, Ada 109.5, Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic 94.5, Margaretta 84.5, Tiffin Calvert 81, Patrick Henry 78, Delaware Christian 56, Northwood 54.5, Toledo Christian 49.5
Area Finishers
Championship Finals
138 - Tyler Winzeler (Ay) def. Isreal Ortiz (HL), 8-1; 157 - Kasen Wellman (Ay) pinned Jack Caldwell (W), 2:51; 165 - Bryce Hesselbart (E) def. Luke DeLano (Ay), 7-3; 175 - Owen Berner (Ay) major dec. Nico Garcia (HL), 18-5; 285 - Seth Stanley (Mar) pinned Ethan Courtaway (Ay), 1:08.
Consolation Finals
113 - Skyler Wenner (PH) major dec. Jacee Altaffer (Mont), 14-1; 126 - Mazin Rukieh (S) pinned Ethan Mariscal (SJCC), 2:42; 132 - Caiden Maize (E) def. Trevor Johnson (Ay), 6-0; 144 - Tait Dusseau (OH) def. Joseph Romes (Ay), 4-2; 157 - Cody Dekoeyer (S) pinned Connor Norton (E), 4:19; 285 - Monte Treesh (Mont) pinned Ayden Fetro (HL), 2:52.
