The Northwest Ohio Athletic League will have three representatives in the Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association state duals wrestling tournaments as Wauseon defeated Napoleon in the Division II district finals while Archbold won its host district to advance in Division III and Liberty Center downed host Tinora to earn its own state berth.
In Division III, Liberty Center defeated Lakota 43-33 in a semifinal tilt to advance to the district finals at Tinora. The host Rams received a bye as Mohawk defeated Ayersville to advance to the other semifinal against Tinora, which took down Mohawk 57-18 to set up a marquee finals matchup.
In the finals, LC picked up three straight wins to start out from Braedyn Tammarine (106), Zeiter (113) and Dylan Matthews (120) before Devon Luellen and Anden Ankney earned wins at 126 and 138, respectively, to bridge the gap for the Rams. Despite wins from Dalton Wolfrum (165) and Logan Bowers (190), LC’s Logan Sifuentes pinned Grady Gustwiller at 215 to earn six key points that put LC ahead 32-30. Owen Box secured the win at 285 with a 4-3 thriller against Javen Gaines in a battle of top-four Division III wrestlers rated by Borofanohio.net.
In the other Division III district at Archbold, Ashton Stuckey (120), Gabe Chapa (132), Ian Grime (150), Brodie Dominique (157), Hayden Dickman (175), Dylan Aeschliman (190/215) and Wyat Ripke (190/215) were double winners for the host Bluestreaks.
Archbold knocked off Genoa 46-24 in the semifinals before dispatching Oak Harbor 46-20 in the finals.
Division III state duals qualifiers will compete in the OHSWCA dual meet state championships at Versailles High School on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m.
In Division II, Wauseon and Napoleon set up a rivalry clash in the district finals with wins over Cleveland Benedictine (63-9) and Sandusky Perkins (34-21), respectively.
In the finals, Napoleon started off on a winning note as Roman Cordoba and Alex Gonzales earned wins at 106 and 113, respectively, with Cordoba winning via ultimate tiebreak and Gonzales in overtime. From there, Wauseon flexed its muscle, winning 10 of the next 11 weight classes. Austin Hopkins’ win by default at 138 and Isaac Lehman’s win by forfeit at 285 were the lone Wildcat wins.
D-II state duals tournament action will also happen Saturday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. with Wauseon traveling to New Lexington High School to compete.
OHSWCA District Duals
Division II - Norwalk District
At Wauseon
Wauseon 63, Cleveland Benedictine 9
106 - Joseph Lugabihl (W) won by forfeit; 113 - Zavian LaFountain (W) pinned James Marrone, 1:55; 120 - Larry Moreno (W) def. John Jones Jr., 7-5; 126 - Collin Twigg (W) pinned Lucas Dolan, 3:24; 132 - Zaden Torres (W) pinned Antonio Hobbs, 0:52; 138 - Jacob Dolan (CB) def. Antonio Torres, 5-1; 144 - Benicio Torres (W) pinned Adan Rosales, 0:59; 150 - Manny Gante (W) def. Tristan Wilson, 8-7; 157 - Kale Waxler (W) def. Christopher Maloney, 5-2; 165 - Zaidan Kessler (W) pinned Xavier Thomas, 2:04; 175 - Chance Snow (W) pinned Sheppard Charlton, 0:48; 190 - Austin Kovar (W) pinned Brayden Kobylinski, 1:33; 215 - Justin Duncan (W) pinned Jamere Church, 0:40; 285 - Darnell Johnson (CB) won by forfeit.
Napoleon 34, Sandusky Perkins 21
106 - Roman Cordoba (N) major dec. Marco Muratori, 10-0; 113 - Alex Gonzales (N) major dec. Sawyer Smith, 9-0; 120 - Wyatt Nemitz (SP) def. Harrison Bohls, 9-3; 126 - Romeo Cordoba (N) major dec. Joey Meggitt, 12-4; 132 - Noah Villarreal (SP) pinned Isaac Westhoven, 1:41; 138 - Collin Calderon (SP) def. Austin Hopkins, 4-2 (sudden victory); 144 - Brayden Hull (N) major dec. Zach Oprzadek, 8-0; 150 - Braxden Martin (SP) def. William Apple, 8-6 (SV); 157 - Payton Saputo (N) pinned Alex Zoellner, 4:18; 165 - Treyviaun Harvey (SP) def. Devon Hull, 6-4 (SV); 175 - George Eggers (N) def. Aiden Gruden, 8-7; 190 - Henry Eggers (N) pinned Haiden Bollini, 1:20; 215 - Kyle Magyar (SP) def. Javone Torres, 8-3; 285 - Isaac Lehman (N) def. Adam West, 2-0..
Finals
Wauseon 47, Napoleon 18
106 - Roman Cordoba (N) def. Lugabihl, 3-2 (ultimate tiebreak); 113 - Gonzales (N) def. LaFountain, 4-2 (OT); 120 - Moreno (W) def. Bohls, 15-8; 126 - Twigg (W) def. Romeo Cordoba, 9-2; 132 - Z. Torres (W) pinned Westhoven, 2:56; 138 - Hopkins (N) def. A. Torres, default; 144 - B. Torres (W) major dec. B. Hull, 19-7; 150 - Gante (W) major dec. Jacob Aguilar, 10-1; 157 - Waxler (W) pinned Saputo, 3:18; 165 - Kessler (W) def. D. Hull, 13-6; 175 - Snow (W) pinned G. Eggers, 1:32; 190 - Kovar (W) pinned H. Eggers, 4:28; 215 - Duncan (W) pinned J. Torres, 1:54; 285 - Lehman (N) won by forfeit.
Division III - Rossford District
At Tinora
Mohawk 42, Ayersville 18
106 - Double forfeit; 113 - Double forfeit; 120 - Double forfeit; 126 - Liam Pursell (M) won by forfeit; 132 - Troy Johnson (M) pinned Brodie Dockery, 5:14; 138 - Braxton Frisch (M) won by forfeit; 144 - Lance Frankart (M) won by forfeit; 150 - Evan England (M) pinned Levi McConnell, 1:00; 157 - Kasen Wellman (A) def. Jace Margraf, 3-1; 165 - Kael Margraf (M) pinned Wydell McCoy, 1:04; 175 - Owen Berner (A) def. Trevor Johnson, 11-6; 190 - Delano (A) won by forfeit; 215 - Braylan Mullholland (M) pinned Gideon Fackler, 1:12; 285 - Ethan Courtaway (A) won by forfeit.
Liberty Center 43, Lakota 33
106 - Braedyn Tammarine (LC) pinned Mason Eben, 1:38; 113 - Jack Zeiter (LC) pinned Rylin Wonderly, 1:26; 120 - Drew Matthews (LC) pinned Jack Reyna, 1:26; 126 - Lane Thacker (L) pinned Thaddeus Wyrembek, 3:59; 132 - Eli Borstelman (LC) major dec. Simon Roth, 14-6; 138 - Jackson Bartels (LC) pinned Grant Bomer, 3:11; 144 - Cody Biddle (L) pinned Colton Szczepanski, 1:55; 150 - Isaac King (L) won by forfeit; 157 - Ethan Bomer (L) def. Kaden Bergstedt, 12-8; 165 - Braxton Quaintance (L) pinned Tanner Kline, 1:40; 175 - Xander Myers (LC) def. Gabe Garlick, 6-2; 190 - Jon Rosas (L) pinned Clayton Seel, 3:27; 215 - Logan Sifuentes (LC) won by forfeit; 285 - Owen Box (LC) won by forfeit.
Tinora 57, Mohawk 18
106 - Bella Graziani (T) won by forfeit; 113 - Ava Steffel (T) won by forfeit; 120 - Jacob Bishop (T) won by forfeit; 126 - Devon Luellen (T) pinned Pursell, 0:49; 132 - Anden Ankney (T) pinned Johnson, 1:00; 138 - Dominic Graziani (T) pinned Frisch, 1:14; 144 - Frankart (M) pinned Grayson Delarber, 0:54; 150 - England (M) pinned Kyan Ankney, 1:27; 157 - J. Margraf (M) def. Aiden Helmke, 4-2; 165 - Dalton Wolfrum (T) def. K. Margraf, 6-3; 175 - Johnson (M) def. Cameron Urivez, 2-0 (sudden victory); 190 - Gavin Bowers (T) pinned Mullholland, 4:46; 215 - Grady Gustwiller (T) pinned Lane Kraft, 3:14; 285 - Javen Gaines (T) won by forfeit.
Finals
Liberty Center 35, Tinora 30
106 - Tammarine (LC) pinned Steffel, 1:03; 113 - Zeiter (LC) pinned B. Graziani, 4:37; 120 - Matthews (LC) def. Bishop, 6-4; 126 - Luellen (T) major dec. Wyrembek, 12-2; 132 - Borstelman (LC) pinned Carmella Castaneda, 4:15; 138 - A. Ankney (T) pinned Szczepanski, 0:57; 144 - Bartels (LC) major dec. D. Graziani, 9-1; 150 - K. Ankney (T) won by forfeit; 157 - Helmke (T) major dec. Bergstedt, 9-1; 165 - Wolfrum (T) tech. fall Kline, 17-1; 175 - Myers (LC) major dec. Urivez, 9-1; 190 - Bowers (T) tech. fall Seel, 23-8; 215 - Sifuentes (LC) pinned Gustwiller, 2:41; 285 - Box (LC) def. Gaines, 4-3.
Consolation
Lakota 54, Ayersville 30
106 - Eben (L) won by forfeit; 113 - Wonderly (L) won by forfeit; 120 - Reyna (L) won by forfeit; 126 - Thacker (L) won by forfeit; 132 - Braden Gilts (L) won by forfeit; 138 - G. Bomer (L) won by forfeit; 144 - Biddle (L) won by forfeit; 150 - Cody Paul (L) pinned McConnell, 0:14; 157 - Wellman (A) pinned E. Bomer, 0:30; 165 - Quaintance (L) pinned McCoy, 0:47; 175 - Berner (A) pinned Rosas, 0:44; 190 - Delano (A) won by forfeit; 215 - Fackler (A) won by forfeit; 285 - Courtaway (A) won by forfeit.
At Archbold
Archbold 46, Genoa 24
106 - Scott Fuller (G) tech. fall Mason Miller, 18-3; 113 - Jordan Rodriguez (A) pinned Zayden Dunn, 0:59; 120 - Ashton Stuckey (A) major dec. Dom Smith, 10-1; 126 - Noah Tipton (G) def. Tristan Wyse, 3-0; 132 - Gabe Chapa (A) pinned Nate Tipton, 4:26; 138 - Xavier Arriaga (G) def. Jack Buchhop, 4:26; 144 - Zavier Materni (G) major dec. Brennan Garrow, 12-4; 150 - Ian Grime (A) pinned John Buffington, 1:12; 157 - Brodie Dominique (A) pinned Luke Clement, 3:31; 165 - Bailey Everhardt (G) def. Edward Yoder, 6-2; 175 - Hayden Dickman (A) pinned Zach Bierbaum, 3:34; 190 - Dylan Aeschliman (A) pinned Luke Erwin, 1:08; 215 - Wyat Ripke (A) pinned Ethan Crawford, 1:47; 285 - Kevin Ludwig (G) pinned Isaac Meyer, 1:53.
Finals
Archbold 46, Oak Harbor 20
106 - Miller (A) def. Joey Judge, 7-2; 113 - Bodee Miller (OH) pinned Rodriguez, 1:20; 120 - Stuckey (A) def. James Sander, 7-2; 126 - Wyse (A) def. Brady Losie, 4-3; 132 - Chapa (A) def. Ethan DeTray 7-1; 138 - Owen Miller (OH) pinned Buchhop, 1:46; 144 - Jacob McDonald (OH) major dec. Garrow, 11-3; 150 - Grime (A) pinned Tait Dusseau, 0:53; 157 - B. Dominique (A) major dec. Christian Paul, 10-2; 165 - Blake Nickel (OH) major dec. Yoder, 10-2; 175 - Dickman (A) pinned Hayden Buhro, 5:23; 190 - Ripke (A) pinned Broch Mansor, 1:43; 215 - Aeschliman (A) pinned Scott Smith, 1:04; 285 - Carson Dominique (A) pinned Hayden McGee, 1:42.
