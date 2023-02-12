SHERWOOD — Tinora won its fifth outright Green Meadows Conference title in the past six years, outdistancing second-place Fairview in the league’s annual wrestling championships at Fairview High School on Saturday.
The Rams sent 11 wrestlers to championship matches with six taking home the top spot on the podium in freshman Bella Graziani (106), sophomore Dominic Graziani (138), juniors Anden Ankney (132) and Landon Newsome (215) and seniors Dalton Wolfrum (165) and Javen Gaines (285).
Gaines defeated Fairview’s Quinton Smith by pin in 3:42 on Saturday, the second straight season the Rams’ veteran has defeated Smith in the GMC finals at 285. The win marks his third league title after claiming the 220-pound title in 2020. Ankney’s win marks a breakthrough at 132 as the junior was third in that class as a freshman and second a season ago. Wolfrum defended his title at 157 while Newsome prevailed at 215 after finishing second at 190 last year.
Multiple wrestlers claimed consecutive crowns as 2022 106-pound champ Corbin Kimmel of Wayne Trace won at 120 while Fairview’s Kyler Blair, last year’s 165-pound champ, won in 32 seconds at 150. Ayersville junior Abe Delano won his third straight GMC title at 190 by defeating Gavin Bowers 21-6, defending his 190-pound title from last year and a 182-pound win in 2021. Delano’s teammate Owen Berner capped an outstanding GMC career as the Pilot senior won league gold at 175 by default after winning at 175 last year and 160 in 2021 and was second at 145 as a freshman.
Rounding out the field of winners was Hicksville sophomore Braeden Dix at 113, Edgerton freshman Gavin Hawkins at 126, Wayne Trace junior Graiden Troth at 144 and Ayersville junior Kasen Wellman at 157.
In other wrestling action at Rossford, Swanton edged Toledo Whitmer by a point to win the Jim McCumber Invitational title. Napoleon was seventh overall and Bryan 10th.
Jordan Cook was an individual champ at 138 for Bryan while Cam’ron Kirtz took the 215-pound title for Swanton. Cole Cereghin was second at 106 for Napoleon while Isaac Westhoven and Devon Hull were fourth at 138 and 175, respectively.
GMC Championships
At Fairview
Team Scores
Tinora 221, Fairview 109.5, Ayersville 84.5, Wayne Trace 82, Edgerton 71, Hicksville 61, Paulding 61, Antwerp 54
First-Place Matches
106 - Bella Graziani (T) pinned Airees Davenport (F), 5:02; 113 - Braeden Dix (H) def. Ava Steffel (T), 7-0; 120 - Corbin Kimmel (WT) pinned Jacob Bishop (T), 5:48; 126 - Gavin Hawkins (E) pinned Aydan Judd (F), 0:38; 132 - Anden Ankney (T) def. Robby Bennett (F), 7-3; 138 - Dominic Graziani (T) major dec. Michael Betz (F), 16-3; 144 - Graiden Troth (WT) pinned Jesse Shaffer (P), 1:38; 150 - Kyler Blair (F) pinned Kyan Ankney (T), 0:32; 157 - Kasen Wellman (Ay) def. Eli Reinhart (An), 9-2; 165 - Dalton Wolfrum (T) def. Sam Moore (WT), 11-4; 175 - Owen Berner (Ay) def. Cameron Urivez (T), default; 190 - Abe DeLano (Ay) tech. fall Gavin Bowers (T), 21-6; 215 - Landon Newsome (T) pinned Kobe Foor (P), 1:37; 285 - Javen Gaines (T) pinned Quinton Smith (F), 3:42.
Third-Place Matches
106 - Arin James (WT) won by forfeit; 113 - Cami McAlexander (An) won by forfeit; 120 - Levi Hess (E) pinned Hoyt Brown (F), 3:11; 126 - Brendan Metz (H) pinned Kayden Vannortwick (T), 1:48; 132 - Skyler Octaviano (An) major dec. Orlando Puente (E), 11-2; 138 - Miles Doster (An) pinned Sheridan Matty (P), 3:25; 144 - Baron Graber (H) def. Griffin Kosch (An), 12-9; 150 - Levi McConnell (Ay) pinned Josh Lemieux (P), 1:47; 157 - Aiden Helmke (T) major dec. Dawson Lamb (P), 8-0; 165 - George Green (H) pinned Cayden Breier (P), 2:32; 175 - Blake Flower (E) pinned Keaston Bertolet (H), 2:00; 190 - Cole McStoots (F) pinned Elijah Martin, 5:25 (OT); 215 - Justin Huffman (E) pinned Nathan Osborn (WT), 2:29; 285 - Ethan Courtaway (Ay) pinned Owen Joyner (H), 2:21.
Jim McCumber Invitational
At Rossford
Swanton 281.5, Toledo Whitmer 280.5, Seneca East 229, Lake 209.5, Toledo Start 182.5, Toledo Bowsher 168, Napoleon 167, Findlay 164, Rossford 161.5, Bryan 156.5, Toledo Waite 137, Oak Harbor 132.5, Milan Edison 124, Sylvania Southview 122, Toledo Central Catholic 115, Tiffin Calvert 102, Montpelier 99, Norwalk St. Paul 58.5, Fairbanks 22, Sandusky SMCC 18.5, Toledo Woodward 3
First-Place Matches
106 - Emilio Herrera (TCC) def. Cole Cereghin (Nap), 10-3; 138 - Jordan Cook (Bry) def. Caleb Kozak (TW), 6-3; 190 - Jeremy Edwards (TB) pinned Drake Harris (Swan), 4:23; 215 - Cam’ron Kirtz (Swan) pinned Logan Pontious (Mont), 1:41.
Third-Place Matches
106 - Mason Snyder (L) def. Gabe Stevens (Swan), 8-6; 113 - Chase Godwin (Swan) def. Deacon Lacy (SE), 4-3; 138 - Mazin Rukieh (Swan) pinned Isaac Westhoven (Nap), 1:42; 144 - Nathan Reed (SS) pinned Dominic Malanga (Bry), 4:35; 157 - Demei Brown (TS) def. Michael Holtsberry (Swan), 3-2; 165 - Blake Martin (SE) pinned Evan Reed (Swan), 2:04; 175 - Jaydon Dennis (Bry) pinned Devon Hull (Nap), 3:51; 190 - Ashtyn Mason (Mont) def. Romeo Brown (TS), 4-3 (ultimate tiebreak); 285 - Evan Smigelski (Swan) pinned Caleb Nwokolo (TB), 4:59.
Fifth-Place Matches
120 - Ty Glavich (NSP) pinned Cooper Korak (Nap), 2:52; 126 - Vincent Barton (Lake) pinned Vincent Fanelli (Swan), 2:41; 144 - Dylan Velazquez (Swan) pinned Anthony Adams (Lake), 4:09; 150 - William Apple (Nap) pinned Anthony Anzaldua (Lake), 3:49; 165 - Blake Nickel (OH) pinned Ayden Johnson (Nap), 2:57; 285 - Zain Bell (Bryan) pinned Logan Trinko (Find), 2:43.
Seventh-Place Matches
132 - Walker Klingler (Swan) def. Ben Dilworth (SS), medical forfeit; 144 - Terrie Cook (TS) pinned Max Altman (Nap), 0:36; 150 - Riley Smith (SS) def. Lane Hulbert (Bry), medical forfeit; 165 - Rafael Cordova (TW) def. Ash Walz (Mont), medical forfeit; 175 - Trenton Eitniear (Swan) def. Brayden Schultz (OH), 8-2; 190 - Logan McKitrick (OH) def Connor Hogan (Bry), 6-3; 215 - Brett Martin (SE) pinned Hayretten Toraman (Nap), 1:17;
