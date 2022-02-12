League champions were crowned on the Western Buckeye League and Green Meadows Conference mats on Saturday afternoon as a bevy of local grapplers claimed league gold.
At Fairview, Tinora took home the team championship for the seventh straight season with 218 team points, 77 clear of runner-up Ayersville, as the Rams won five championship matches and finished second in seven others.
Vince Monnin (113), Devon Luellen (126), Aiden Helmke (150), Dalton Wolfrum (157) and Javen Gaines all nabbed championship finishes for the Rams, with Monnin and Gaines winning by pin.
The runner-up Pilots saw Owen Berner (175), Abe DeLano (190) and Parker Sifuentes (215) bring home championship victories while Luke DeLano was second at 157.
Other league champions included Wayne Trace’s Corbin Kimmel (106), Hunter Long (132) and Jarrett Hornish (144), Edgerton’s Hayden Herman (120) and Fairview’s Kyler Blair (165) and Robby Bennett (138).
In the Western Buckeye League championships, Defiance finished fourth overall in the team standings with 112.5 points. Mason Ducat took home the league championship at 113 while Gavino Martinez (120), Treven Rittenhouse (126), Alex Francis (144) and Spencer Thompson (165) were all WBL runners-up.
WBL Championships
At Celina
St. Marys 232, Wapakoneta 166.5, Celina 148.5, Defiance 112.5, Elida 72, Lima Bath 61.5, Lima Shawnee 41, Kenton 37, Van Wert 27.5, Ottawa-Glandorf 5
Defiance Finishers
First-Place Matches
113 - Mason Ducat (D) tech. fall Michael Crites (SM), 20-5; 120 - Tyler Hisey (SM) major dec. Gavino Martinez (D), 15-6; 126 - Trevor Hisey (SM) tech. fall Treven Rittenhouse (D), 17-2; 144 - Zeke Burkholder (LB) def. Alex Francis (D), 6-1; 165 - Garret Donovan (SM) pinned Spencer Thompson (D), 1:47.
Third-Place Matches
150 - Keegan Sharpe (SM) def. Beau Hesselschwardt (D), 2-1; 190 - Jayden Rampulla (W) def. Ashton Rose (D), 6-3.
GMC Championships
At Fairview
Tinora 218, Ayersville 141, Wayne Trace 135, Fairview 114.5, Edgerton 66.5, Paulding 56, Hicksville 36, Antwerp 20
First-Place Matches
106 - Corbin Kimmel (WT) pinned Airees Davenport (F), 1:30; 113 - Vince Monnin (T) pinned Conner Blankenship (WT), 1:02; 120 - Hayden Herman (E) major dec. Jacob Bishop (T), 14-3; 126 - Devon Luellen (T) def. Michael Betz (F), 5-4; 132 - Hunter Long (WT) major dec. Anden Ankney (T), 18-6; 138 - Robby Bennett (F) tech. fall Dominic Graziani (T), 16-0; 144 - Jarrett Hornish (WT) def. Hunter Grunden (T), 6-0; 150 - Aiden Helmke (T) def. Sam Moore (WT), 7-1; 157 - Dalton Wolfrum (T) def. Luke DeLano (Ay), 11-4; 165 - Kyler Blair (F) major dec. Gavin Bowers (T), 12-3; 175 - Owen Berner (Ay) def. Cameron Urivez (T), 7-2; 190 - Abe DeLano (Ay) tech. fall Landon Newsom (T), 18-3; 215 - Parker Sifuentes (Ay) pinned Nathan Osborn (WT), 0:36; 285 - Javen Gaines (T) pinned Quinton Smith (F), 1:49.
Third-Place Matches
106 - Lana Culp (Ay) pinned Harold Johnson (H), 0:12; 113 - Harmon Hetrick (F) pinned Owen Defreece, 0:15; 120 - Summer Bates (F) pinned Brendan Metz (H), 2:23; 126 - Trevor Johnson (Ay) def. Jared Pierce, 8-6; 132 - Tyler Winzeler (Ay) major dec. Skyler Octaviano (An), 12-3; 138 - Jesse Shaffer (P) pinned Raymond Barlow (E), 1:18; 144 - Joseph Romes (Ay) pinned Jeremiah Smith (P), 1:40; 150 - Eli Reinhart (An) def. Alfonso Casiano (P), 7-1; 157 - Carter Hill (F) pinned David Taylor (H), 3:13; 165 - Dawson Lamb (P) pinned George Green (H), 1:45; 175 - Blake Flower (E) pinned Cayden Breier (P), 2:12; 190 - Elijah Martin (E) pinned Marciano Murdock (P), 1:15; 215 - Justin Huffman (E) pinned Haiden Gonzales (T), 1:22; 285 - Kaden Woolbright (WT) def. Ethan Courtaway (Ay), 3-0.
Van Buren Duals
Archbold 66, Carey 18
106 - Kaylee Rodriguez (A) won by forfeit; 113 - Mason Miller (A) won by forfeit; 120 - Jordan Rodriguez (A) pinned Nathan Gery, 0:11; 126 - Jack Buchhop (A) pinned Kayden Burgei, 4:00; 132 - Tristan Wyse (A) pinned Brandon Tanner, 0:22; 138 - Gabe Chapa (A) won by forfeit; 144 - Brennan Garrow (A) won by forfeit; 150 - Reid Blankenmeyer (C) pinned Edward Yoder, 3:45; 157 - Rusty Short (A) pinned Gunner Stroub, 1:20; 165 - Gage Summit (C) won by forfeit; 175 - Wyat Ripke (A) pinned Gavin Snyder, 0:43; 190 - Dylan Aeschliman (A) won by forfeit; 215 - Hayden Dickman (A) pinned Isaac Carman, 4:55; 285 - Brock Bushong (C) pinned Spencer Simon, 4:50.
Archbold 72, Cory-Rawson 6
106 - Mason Miller (A) pinned Jacob Anderson, 3:27; 113 - K. Rodriguez (A) won by forfeit; 120 - J. Rodriguez (A) won by forfeit; 126 - Buchhop (A) pinned Ethan Thompson, 0:38; 132 - Wyse (A) pinned Zac Stoodt, 3:23; 138 - Savoux McNeil (CR) pinned Garrow, 3:27; 144 - Chapa (A) won by forfeit; 150 - Yoder (A) pinned Nolan Johnson, 3:23; 157 - Double forfeit; 165 - Short (A) pinned Ethan Thompson, 3:08; 175 - Ripke (A) won by forfeit; 190 - Dickman (A) pinned Kaleb Cooper, 0:35; 215 - Aeschliman (A) won by forfeit; 285 - Simon (A) pinned Jonathan Black, 1:32.
Archbold 66, Van Buren 6
106 - K. Rodriguez (A) won by forfeit; 113 - M. Miller (A) won by forfeit; 120 - J. Rodriguez (A) won by forfeit; 126 - Buchhop (A) pinned Ashton Moore, 5:44; 132 - Wyse (A) pinned Blake Francis, 1:10; 138 - Garrow (A) def. Landen Heath, 7-1; 144 - Chapa (A) def. Landyn Lowery, 3-1 (sudden victory); 150 - E. Yoder (A) pinned Zane Yoder, 2:27; 157 - Short (A) def. Collin Wagner, 8-5; 165 - Lucas Brown (VB) won by forfeit; 175 - Ripke (A) def. Owen Burge, 6-2; 190 - Dickman (A) pinned Ryan Gifford, 0:50; 215 - Aeschliman (A) pinned Gavin Schroer, 1:53; 285 - Simon (A) won by forfeit.
Archbold 40, Woodmore 27
106 - M. Miller (A) pinned Matt Caldwell, 0:54; 113 - J. Rodriguez (A) pinned Jack Morris, 0:17; 120 - Lukus Schaub (W) def. Buchhop, 3-1; 126 - Wyse (A) won by forfeit; 138 - Garrow (A) won by forfeit; 144 - Landon Emch (W) pinned Chapa, 4:00; 150 - Brant Deal (W) pinned E. Yoder, 1:31; 157 - Garrett Geldine (W) def. Short, 4-2; 165 - Aden Carter (W) won by forfeit; 175 - Ripke (A) major dec. Jacob Roginski, 8-0; 190 - Dickman (A) won by forfeit; 215 - Eli Wolfph (W) def. Aeschliman, 7-0; 285 - Simon (A) pinned Drew St. John, 1:36.
