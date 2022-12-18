Local squads Defiance, Fairview, Ayersville, Archbold, Liberty Center, Wauseon and Napoleon all saw stellar efforts on the mats during the Fricker’s Duals tournament held at the George M. Smart Center at Defiance College over the weekend.
For Fairview, senior Quinton Smith had an outstanding two-day showing in 10 matches, winning nine and claiming all but one victory by pin at 285. Meanwhile, Defiance’s Mason Ducat picked up three wins overall on the weekend at 132, two by pin and one by technical fall.
Tournament host Archbold saw 215-pounder Wyat Ripke sweep all five of his Saturday matches to highlight an 8-0 showing in weekend matches played. 2022 sate runner-up Brodie Dominique had seven victories and three wins by forfeit as all seven triumphs for the Bluestreak star came by pin. Blake Grime was 5-3 at 285 for Archbold while
For Ayersville, senior Owen Berner was undefeated Saturday with three victories after winning by forfeit in his lone match Friday at 190. Teammate Abe Delano was 4-1 on the weekend, including a victory against Perrysburg in the Pilots’ 65-13 Saturday setback to the Division I powerhouse Yellowjackets. In fact, Kasen Wellman’s only stumbling block to an unbeaten showing at 165 for the Pilots came against two-time state champion and Purdue University commit Joey Blaze, 26-11.
Napoleon’s Isaac Lehman was busy at 285 in the two-day event for the Wildcats with a 4-0 Saturday record and 7-2 overall showing with five pins. Henry Eggers competed at 190 and 215 for Napoleon, finishing 4-1 with three pins Saturday and 7-3 overall.
In other wrestling action, Antwerp finished 12th in the 14-team field at the Kooper McCabe Memorial Pool Tournament in Galion. Junior Eli Reinhart was the overall champion at 157 for the Archers while freshman Skyler Octavino was second at 132, dropping a 3-2 decision in the first-place match.
At Findlay High School, a multi-state tournament of over 40 teams saw seven girls grapplers finish as placers in the all-girls Findlay Invitational Tournament.
Tinora had four of those placers as freshman Bella Graziani was fourth at 100 to top the list of Ram finishers while Ava Steffel was fifth at 105, Camela Castaneda sixth at 135 and Makenna Helmke seventh at 130. In addition to the Ram quartet, Napoleon’s Alyssa Johnson was sixt at 120 while Montpelier teammates Makaya Crisenbery (115) and Jacee Altaffer (120) each recorded fourth-place showings.
Fricker’s Duals Tournament
At Smart Center, Defiance College
Round 1
Pool A: Detroit Catholic Central 75, Fairview 6; Archbold 45, Ashland 36; Napoleon 66, Oregon Clay 8. Pool B: Hudson (Mich.) 81, Richmond (Mich.) B 0; Anthony Wayne 51, Circleville Logan Elm 24; Liberty Center 45, Evergreen 34. Pool C: Richmond (Mich.) 54, Mechanicsburg 25; Marion Pleasant 54, Sylvania Southview 30.
Round 2
Pool A: Detroit CC 63, Ashland 8; Napoleon 63, Evergreen 11; Archbold 44, Fairview 27. Pool B: Hudson (Mich.) 54, Anthony Wayne 19; Marion Pleasant 43, Liberty Center 25; Logan Elm 54, Richmond B 12. Pool C: Romeo 43, Richmond 27; Perrysburg 49, Wauseon 9.
Round 3
Pool A: Detroit CC 84, Richmond B 0; Ashland 48, Logan Elm 34; Napoleon 64, Liberty Center 9. Pool B: Hudson 72, Fairview 12; Anthony Wayne 37, Archbold 36. Pool C: Richmond 40, Miami Trace 31; Marion Pleasant 54, Oregon Clay 29.
Round 4
Pool A: Detroit CC 48, Hudson 16; Napoleon 84, Richmond B 0; Miami Trace 47, Archbold 33. Pool B: Anthony Wayne 55, Ashland 21; Liberty Center 42, Fairview 33; Logan Elm 40, Evergreen 25. Pool C: Perrysburg 53, Romeo 12; Mechanicsburg 48, Sylvania Southview 36; Marion Pleasant 52, Ayersville 30.
Crossover Matches
Oregon Clay 41, Liberty Center 36; Archbold 48, Mechanicsburg 20; Napoleon 52, Richmond 14; Evergreen 37, Wauseon 24; Logan Elm 51, Sylvania Southview 18; Hudson 60, Ayersville 21; Marion Pleasant 54, Ashland 24; Fairview 54, Defiance 22; Miami Trace 44, Anthony Wayne 31.
Local squads Defiance, Fairview, Ayersville, Archbold, Liberty Center, Wauseon and Napoleon all saw stellar efforts on the mats during the Fricker’s Duals tournament held at the George M. Smart Center at Defiance College over the weekend.
For Fairview, senior Quinton Smith had an outstanding two-day showing in 10 matches, winning nine and claiming all but one victory by pin at 285. Meanwhile, Defiance’s Mason Ducat picked up three wins overall on the weekend at 132, two by pin and one by technical fall.
Tournament host Archbold saw 215-pounder Wyat Ripke sweep all five of his Saturday matches to highlight an 8-0 showing in weekend matches played. 2022 sate runner-up Brodie Dominique had seven victories and three wins by forfeit as all seven triumphs for the Bluestreak star came by pin. Blake Grime was 5-3 at 285 for Archbold while
For Ayersville, senior Owen Berner was undefeated Saturday with three victories after winning by forfeit in his lone match Friday at 190. Teammate Abe Delano was 4-1 on the weekend, including a victory against Perrysburg in the Pilots’ 65-13 Saturday setback to the Division I powerhouse Yellowjackets. In fact, Kasen Wellman’s only stumbling block to an unbeaten showing at 165 for the Pilots came against two-time state champion and Purdue University commit Joey Blaze, 26-11.
Napoleon’s Isaac Lehman was busy at 285 in the two-day event for the Wildcats with a 4-0 Saturday record and 7-2 overall showing with five pins. Henry Eggers competed at 190 and 215 for Napoleon, finishing 4-1 with three pins Saturday and 7-3 overall.
In other wrestling action, Antwerp finished 12th in the 14-team field at the Kooper McCabe Memorial Pool Tournament in Galion. Junior Eli Reinhart was the overall champion at 157 for the Archers while freshman Skyler Octavino was second at 132, dropping a 3-2 decision in the first-place match.
At Findlay High School, a multi-state tournament of over 40 teams saw seven girls grapplers finish as placers in the all-girls Findlay Invitational Tournament.
Tinora had four of those placers as freshman Bella Graziani was fourth at 100 to top the list of Ram finishers while Ava Steffel was fifth at 105, Camela Castaneda sixth at 135 and Makenna Helmke seventh at 130. In addition to the Ram quartet, Napoleon’s Alyssa Johnson was sixt at 120 while Montpelier teammates Makaya Crisenbery (115) and Jacee Altaffer (120) each recorded fourth-place showings.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.