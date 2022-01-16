Wauseon finished ninth in the team standings at the rugged Maumee Bay Classic at Oregon Clay in wrestling action on Saturday while Versailles topped the field at Napoleon’s Gold Medal Duals.
At Napoleon, the host Wildcats finished second overall over the two-day event with Wapakoneta third. Angelo Gonzalez finished an unblemished 9-0 over the weekend for Napoleon at 190 while Alex Gonzales (106), Harrison Bohls (113) and Henry Eggers (165) were all 8-1.
Jacob Aguilar (157) and Payton Saputo (150) were 7-2 overall for the ‘Cats.
Defiance had a bevy of solid efforts, led by 8-0 showings from Mason Ducat at 113 (four pins) and Dom Tracy at 175 (five pins) and a 7-0 effort from Treven Rittenhouse at 126 and 132 with five pins. Alex Francis was 4-1 overall at 144 while Gavino Martinez (120/126, four pins) and Joey Robinson (132/138, three pins) were 5-3 overall.
In the rivalry match between Napoleon and Defiance, Ducat dealt Bohls his only loss of the weekend by major decision while Tracy also picked up a major decision win against Wildcat grappler Landon Eberle. Gonzalez won by pin at 190 while Preston Boundy earned a narrow 3-2 decision win over Defiance’s Ashton Rose at 215 in a 45-23 team win for the Wildcats.
At Oregon Clay, Delta’s Austin Kohlhofer was the lone area champion with a 2-0 win over Louisville’s Cameron Brazek at 285 while Archbold sophomore Brodie Dominique fell 3-1 to Perrysburg standout Joey Blaze in the 144 championship match.
Wauseon’s Collin Twigg and Zaidan Kessler fell in their third-place matches at 113 and 175, respectively, while Delta’s Adam Mattin scored a fifth-place finish with a 14-0 win over Wauseon’s Zavian LaFountain at 106 and Tribe 165-pounder Connor Twigg won his fifth-place match.
Tinora’s Cameron Urivez rounded out the field with a win in a 175-pound seventh-place match, defeating Springboro’s Jack Hoffman, 7-5.
Archbold had a dual showing on the weekend as the Bluestreaks competed at Clay and at the Convoy Crestview Duals. The Bluestreaks picked up the team championship in the latter, defeating Spencerville 66-12 in the championship match. Defiance reached the fifth-place match before falling to Parkway 39-18 while Hicksville defeated Antwerp 54-9 for ninth place overall.
Liberty Center rounded out the area’s weekend efforts with a third-place finish at the Bob Sielski Memorial Invitational at Coldwater High School, finishing behind St. Marys and Brookville in the team standings.
Napoleon Gold Medal Duals
Round 1: Napoleon def. Wapakoneta, 41-21; Defiance def. Toledo St. Francis, 52-21; Genoa def. Fairview, 47-36; Versailles def. Western Reserve, 45-32.
Round 2: Napoleon def. St. Francis, 72-0; Defiance def. Fairview, 54-30; Wapakoneta def. Genoa 42-31; Seneca East def. Huron, 29-24.
Round 6: Napoleon def. Western Reserve, 45-30; Genoa def. Huron, 56-18; Fairview def. Seneca East, 58-24; Versailles def. Wapakoneta, 60-15.
Round 7: Napoleon def. Fairview, 73-5; Western Reserve def. Huron, 45-12; St. Francis def. Seneca East, 39-34; Genoa def. Defiance 42-21.
Round 8: Western Reserve def. Wapakoneta, 39-30; Huron def. St. Francis, 46-25; Defiance def. Seneca East, 35-28; Versailles def. Fairview, 66-9.
Round 9: Napoleon def. Genoa, 48-19; Defiance def. Western Reserve, 42-21; Versailles def. St. Francis, 79-0; Wapakoneta def. Fairview, 54-21.
Maumee Bay Classic
Area Finishers
First-Place Matches
144 - Joey Blaze (Perrysburg) def. Brodie Dominique (Archbold), 3-1; 285 - Austin Kohlhofer (Delta) def. Cameron Brazek (Louisville), 2-0.
Third-Place Matches
113 - Max Hermes (Milan Edison) def. Collin Twigg (W), 2-0; 175 - Matt Hamula (Medina) def. Zaidan Kessler (W), 7-2.
Fifth-Place Matches
106 - Adam Mattin (D) major dec. Zavian LaFountain (W), 14-0; 165 - Connor Twigg (W) def. Isaiah Schlegel (Toledo Whitmer), 4-0.
Seventh-Place Matches
175 - Cameron Urivez (Tinora) def. Jack Hoffman (Springboro), 7-5.
