The annual Backhaus Duals at Tinora High School was held on Saturday and visiting Lakota East claimed the team championship with a perfect 5-0 team match record.
Napoleon placed second with a final team record of 4-1, with their only team loss on the day coming to a 39-29 defeat to Lakota East.
The host Rams finished tied for third place at a team record of 3-2. Tinora suffered a 48-19 loss to champion Lakota East and a 30-27 loss to runners-up Napoleon. The Rams defeated Archbold 51-27, Bryan 69-6 and Perkins 48-28.
For Tinora, Andrew Helmke and Javen Gaines were both a perfect 5-0 on the day, and Stone Eis took advantage of the two matches he got to go 2-0. Tim Meyer finished 4-1 on the day and Zane Gaines finished 2-1 on the day. Caiden Cramer, Vince Monnin, Aaron Short and Lucas Schlegel were all 3-2 on the day. Dallas Dachenhaus was 2-3 while Tegan Reynolds and Jack Ordway were 1-4. Lucas Flory split his two matches for a 1-1 record.
Paulding also finished 3-2 on the day with wins over Perkins (44-33), Bryan (45-24) and Edgerton (48-35) and losses to Lakota East (67-6) and Napoleon (66-12). Archbold finished 2-3 as a team with wins over Perkins (60-24) and Bryan (69-6) and losses to Napoleon (48-30), Lakota East (52-24) and Tinora (51-27). Edgerton was at the bottom with a team record of 1-4 after defeating Bryan 42-36. The Bulldogs suffered setbacks to Perkins (48-36), Lakota East (72-11), Napoleon (60-21) and Paulding (48-35).
Backhaus Duals
Lakota East 48, Tinora 18
106 - Andrew Gibson (LE) dec. Caiden Cramer, 8-3; 113 - Vince Monnin (T) won by forfeit; 120 - Logan Preston (LE) won by forfeit; 126 - Drew Wanke (LE) pinned Tegan Reynolds, 3:12; 132 - Max Boaz (LE) pinned Jack Ordway, 0:42; 138 - Andrew Helmke (T) dec. Jason Reeves, 11-5; 145 - Alex Epstein (LE) pinned Aaron Short, 0:49; 152 - Brogan Baum (LE) dec. Dallas Dachenhaus, 6-2; 160 - Max Pennix dec. Lucas Schlegel, 15-10; 170 - Eli Wood (LE) dec. Tim Meyer, 9-8; 182 - CJ Colling (LE) won by forfeit; 195 - Tavier Lugo-Flowers (LE) won by forfeit; 220 - Javen Gaines (T) dec. Kevin Korneau, 4-2; 285 - Zane Gaines (T) won by forfeit.
Napoleon 30, Tinora 27
106 - Caiden Cramer (T) pinned Xavier Rodriguez, 4:41; 113 - Double forfeit; 120 - Claude Buckmaster (N) dec. Vince Monnin, 4-0; 126 - Turner Gerber (N) pinned Tegan Reynolds, 0:36; 132 - Brayden Hull (N) dec. Jack Ordway, 7-2; 138 - Andrew Helmke (T) won by forfeit; 145 - Tyler Bostelman (N) dec. Aaron Short, 6-5; 152 - Caleb Sell (N) pinned Dallas Dachenhaus, 1:51; 160 - Dalton Wolfrum (T) pinned Preston Speaks, 5:24; 170 - Angelo Gonzalez (N) dec. Lucas Schlegel, 8-2; 182 - Tim Meyer (T) pinned Tucker Hollifield, 0:41; 195 - Double forfeit; 220 - Javen Gaines (T) dec. Xavier Johnson, 6-4; 285 - Demitrius Hernandez (N) pinned Zane Gaines, 1:14.
Tinora 51, Archbold 27
106 - Caiden Cramer (T) won by forfeit; 113 - Vince Monnin (T) pinned What Fryman, 1:17; 120 - Wyatt Armstrong (A) won by forfeit; 126 - Jose Torres (A) pinned Tegan Reynolds, 0:49; 132 - Rusty Short (A) won by forfeit over Jack Ordway; 138 - Andrew Helmke (T) dec. Shane Eicher, 3-1; 145 - Aaron Short (T) pinned Josh Nofziger, 3:19; 152 - Brennan Short (A) dec. Dallas Dachenhaus, 9-2; 160 - Dalton Wolfrum (T) pinned Jose Luna, 4:46; 170 - Lucas Schlegel (T) pinned John Yoder, 3:15; 182 - Tim Meyer (T) pinned Dylan Aeschliman, 2:17; 195 - Carson Meyer (A) won by forfeit; 220 - Javen Gaines (T) pinned Hayden Dickman, 4:58; 285 - Zane Gaines (T) pinned Spencer Simon, 0:24.
Tinora 69, Bryan 6
106 - Caiden Cramer (T) won by forfeit; 113 - Vince Monnin (T) won by forfeit; 120 - Jordyn Hoffman (T) won by forfeit; 126 - Tegan Reynolds (T) won by forfeit; 132 - Jack Ordway (T) dec. Lane Hulbert, 8-2; 138 - Andrew Helmke (T) won by forfeit; 145 - Aaron Short (T) pinned Aiden Fenter, 1:06; 152 - Dallas Dachenhaus (T) pinned Mikey Wolff, 3:34; 160 - Lucas Schlegel (T) pinned Malachi Collins, 5:11; 170 - Tim Meyer (T) won by forfeit; 182 - Double forfeit; 195 - Dylan McCandless (B) pinned Lucas Flory, 3:18; 220 - Javen Gaines (T) won by forfeit; 285 - Stone Eis (T) pinned Zain Bell, 5:32.
Tinora 48, Sandusky Perkins 28
106 - Zach Oprazadek (P) maj. dec. Caiden Cramer, 11-3; 113 - Will Blevins (P) dec. Vince Monnin, 6-4; 120 - Jaxson Thom (P) pinned Tegan Reynolds, 0:26; 126 - Noah Villereal (P) dec. Jack Ordway, 9-2; 132 - Mack Hermes (P) won by forfeit; 138 - Andrew Helmke (T) pinned Jet Thom, 0:38; 145 - Aaron Short (T) pinned Zach Morehart, 2:46; 152 - Dallas Dachenhaus (T) pinned Mark Chalk, 0:48; 160 - Devontre Harvey (P) pinned Bryson Stevens, 4:32; 170 - Lucas Schlegel (T) pinned Matt Mulvin, 1:29; 182 - Tim Meyer (T) pinned Kyle Magyar, 3:48; 195 - Lucas Flory (T) pinned Zach Zoellenr, 0:13; 220 - Javen Gaines (T) won by forfeit; 285 - Stone Eis (T) won by forfeit.
