BRYAN — Napoleon took home the inaugural Bryan Duals Invitational title on Saturday afternoon, finishing 5-0 in matches played to move to 8-3 on the season.
The Wildcats defeated the host Bears 68-3 before dispatching Ayersville (48-27), Tiffin Columbian (54-23), Elmwood (82-0) and Tinora (57-12) en route to the title.
Harrison Bohls upped his season mark to 11-0 on the year with a 5-0 day at 113. Bohls was joined at 5-0 on the day by teammates Alex Gonzales (106), Roman Cordoba (120) and Turner Garber.
In Middle Point, Defiance’s 131.5 points put the Bulldogs as the top area finisher in fifth in the Lincolnview Lancer Invitational on Saturday. Antwerp finished seventh with 90 points while Hicksville was 11th. Spencerville finished 18 points clear of runner-up Van Wert for the team title with 240.5 points.
Defiance had a pair of individual champions on the day. Spencer Thompson finished 5-0 in pool play before pinning Spencerville’s Carson Roberts in 2:34 for first place at 175. Ashton Rose did likewise at 215, winning four of his five matches by pin before pinning Crestview’s Trevon Barton in 3:08.
Joey Robinson finished second for the Bulldogs at 132 while Eddy Cantu was third at 138.
Antwerp’s Eli Reinhart took home top honors at 157 with three wins by pin and another by technical fall before a pin in 2:29 against Parkway’s Logan Green. Skylar Octaviano was third for the Archers at 126 while George Green picked up a runner-up finish at 165 for Hicksville.
The host Bears finished 1-4 on the day, defeating Elmwood 48-24. Zain Bell went a team best 4-1 on the day at 285 while Alex Lane (106), Raider Rezabeck (113), Jordan Cook (132) and Aiden Fenter (138) each had 3-2 showings.
In other area wrestling, Napoleon had a pair of 4-0 girls champions at the Madison Invitational. Susy Castro and Evanie Shank each finished unbeaten on the day with Castro earning all four of her wins by pin.
Lincolnview Lancer Invitational
Team Scores
Spencerville 240.5, Van Wert 222.5, Celina 152, Parkway 151.5, Defiance 131.5, Crestview 129.5, Antwerp 90, Sidney Lehman Catholic 83, Lincolnview 74, Delphos Jefferson 73, Hicksville 65, Ada 64
Area Placers
106 - 5. Owen Defreece (H); 126 - 6. Lance Armstrong (D); 132 - 2. Joey Robinson (D), 3. Skyler Octaviano (Ant); 138 - 3. Eddy Cantu (D), 6. Michael Villena (H); 150 - 5. Trayce Lengacher (Ant); 157 - 1. Eli Reinhart (Ant); 165 - 2. George Green (H), 5. Gavin Miller (D), 6. Reece Frederick (D); 175 - 1. Spencer Thompson (D), 4. Caleb Wilson (Ant), 6. Luke Walz (D) 215 - 1. Ashton Rose (D); 285 - 5. Travis Stouffer (H)
