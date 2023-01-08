PERRYSBURG — Three area wrestlers placed in the top two in their respective weightclasses at the Perrysburg Invitational Tournament on Saturday. Wauseon took home a runner-up finish as a team.
The Indians were in second place comfortably as Perrysburg ran away with the tournament with a team score of 296 to Wauseon's 157.5.
The only area individual winner of the tournament was Napoleon's Alex Gonzales at 113 as he defeated Alex Denkins of Perrysburg 3-2. Tinora's Aiden Helmke took second at 157 to Perrysburg's Jake Wood in a 4-1 loss. Wauseon's Zaidan Kessler fell 25-10 in a technical fall in the 165 final to defending state champion Joey Blaze of Perrysburg.
Perrysburg Invitational Tournament
Perrysburg 296, 2. Wauseon 157.5, 4. Tinora 116, 5. Napoleon 112, 11. Liberty Center 87, 19. Delta 55, 23. Bryan 50, 37. Evergreen 19, 39. Defiance 17.5
Area Placers
First-Place Matches
113 - Alex Gonzales (Napoleon) def. Alex Denkins (Perrysburg), 3-2; 157 - Jake Wood (Per) def. Aiden Helmke (Tinora), 4-1; 165 - Joey Blaze (Per) tech. fall Zaidan Kessler (Wau), 25-10.
Third-Place Matches
106 - Roman Cordoba (Nap) def. Zavian LaFountain (Wau), 5-3 (sudden victory); 113 - Chris Carpenter (P) def. Tyler Barnes (Delta), 4-1; 126 - Collin Twigg (Wau) def. Jared Johnston (Moeller), 8-3; 132 - Jason Shaffer (TC) def. Anden Ankney (Tin), 2-1; 165 - Dalton Wolfrum (Tin) def. Nick Hartzell (Per), 12-8; 175 - Cannon Endicott (Elmwood) def. Xander Myers (LC), 3-2; 190 - Gage Yackee (Toledo St. John’s) major dec. Henry Eggers (Nap), 18-5; 285 - Owen Box (LC) def. Javen Gaines (Tin), 3-2.
Fifth-Place Matches
106 - Braedyn Tammarine (LC) pinned Kamere Humphrey (Lorain), 0:47; 120 - Larry Moreno (Wau) pinned Calvin Werden (WRA), 3:59; 132 - Mason Ducat (Defiance) major dec. Diego Chavez (P), 8-0; 144 - Stone Busler (Moeller) def. Benicio Torres (Wau), 5-2; 215 - Caleb Bowman (TSJ) pinned Justin Duncan (Wau), 11-4; 285 - Zain Bell (Bryan) def. Tommy Ling (AW), 7-0.
Seventh-Place Matches
120 - Harrison Bohls (Nap) def. Drew Matthews (LC), 3-1; 132 - Niko Giatis (MH) def. Zaden Torres (Wau), 5-4; 138 - Jordan Cook (B) def. Brody Bauman (Perrysburg B), 7-5; 150 - Connor Sterling (Elm) pinned Manny Gante (Wau), 2:02; 165 - Grant Richardson (Evergreen) def. Kyle Wymer (Anthony Wayne), 3-2; 190 - Austin Kovar (Wau) pinned Gavin Bowers (Tin), 2:54.
Woodmore ‘A’ Classic
Lima Senior Spartan Invitational
9. Paulding
Area Placers
First-Place Matches
157 - Kade Wireman (Allen East) def. Dawson Lamb (Paulding), 15-10.
Third-Place Matches
132 - Adan Zacarias (P) def. Ethan Lawson (Elida), 9-7; 138 - Kasen Knapp (Springfield) major dec. Sheridan Matty (P), 14-1;
Fifth-Place Matches
144 - Isaac Torsell (St. Marys) pinned Jesse Shaffer (P), 1:35;
Seventh-Place Matches
215 - Dejuan Jones (E) pinned Kobe Foor (P), 2:09.
Troy Invitational
9. Wayne Trace
Area Placers
First-Place Matches
120 - Michael Hagan (Covington) pinned Corbin Kimmel (WT), 1:19; 144 - Aaron Mills (Miami East) def. Graiden Troth (WT), 8-5; 165 - 1. Sam Moore (WT) pinned Hunter Randall (ME), 1:04;
Third-Place Matches
190 - Nathan Osborn (WT) pinned Brackett Osborne (Piqua), 1:57.
