In area wrestling action, Liberty Center had the best showing across four major events hosting local squads on Saturday as the Tigers finished third at the Marion Pleasant Sally George Invitational.
Local grapplers also competed at the Sandusky St. Mary’s Central Catholic D3 Duals, the Lima Central Catholic Thunderbird Invitational and the Elmwood Joe Szymczak Duals.
At Marion Pleasant, LC did not claim any first-place finishes but had eight grapplers place in the top six to finish in bronze position. Owen Box was the top Tiger at 285 with a runner-up effort while Drew Matthews (120) and Jackson Bartels (126) were both third and Camren Foster fourth at 165.
At Elmwood, Wauseon finished fourth with Bryan behind in fifth after prelims and finals matches in duals action. Defiance and Fairview were seventh and eighth, respectively. Mason Ducat (113) and Gavino Martinez (120) were each 5-0 on the day for Defiance while Alex Francis was 4-0 at 150 and Ashton Rose won three of his four matches at 190.
Wauseon was led by a 5-0 effort from 126-pounder Braylen Miller while Bailey Nagel was 4-0 at 150. Bryan’s Aiden Fenter (132) and Zain Bell (285) and Fairview’s Robby Bennett (138/144) also finished unbeaten in five matches on the day while the Bears’ Jaydon Dennis (157) and the Apaches’ Ariees Davenport (106), Dylan Pettit (138/144) and Kyler Blair (165) were all 4-1.
At Sandusky, Archbold won seven of its 10 matches over two days at the D3 duals, falling in the fifth-place match to Sandy Valley 41-39. Dylan Aeschliman (190/215) and Hayden Dickman (190) won eight of the 10 matches they wrestled for the Bluestreaks while Jordan Rodriguez was one win better at 113 at 9-1. Ayersville finished ninth in the 16-team event while Evergreen was 11th and Tinora 13th.
Owen Berner won all seven matches he wrestled in at 175 for Ayersville while Luke DeLano was 7-1 at 165 and the trio of Tyler Winzeler (138/144), Kasen Wellman (150/157), Abe DeLano (190) and Ethan Courtaway (285) were 6-2.
Tinora saw Javen Gaines finish 8-0 at 285 on the weekend while Hunter Grunden was 6-0 at 144. Aiden Helmke was a solid 5-1 at 157 and Cameron Urivez was 6-2 at 175.
At Lima, Wayne Trace tallied 133 points to finish sixth in a 43-team LCC Thunderbird Invite with Hunter Long (132) and Jarrett Hornish (144) claiming championships and Corbin Kimmel earning a runner-up finish at 106.
Patrick Henry, Swanton, Hicksville and Ottawa-Glandorf were also represented in the event.
Jeff Camp was third at 138 for PH while Sam Moore was third at 150 for Wayne Trace. Raider wrestlers Jared Pierce (seventh, 126) and Nathan Osborn (eighth, 190) rounded out the list of area placers.
