NAPOLEON — Napoleon had a stellar day on the mats Saturday in their home duals tournament, finishing 5-0 as a team at the Napoleon Duals while 285-pounder Demitrius Hernandez earned his 100th career win.
The Wildcats earned team wins over Evergreen (64-15), Tinora (49-17), Bryan (66-12), Carey (72-12) and a combined team of wrestlers from Toledo Christian and Antwerp (67-12).
Tinora finished second as a team with a 4-1 mark while Evergreen (3-2), Bryan (2-3), Carey (1-4) and TC/Antwerp (0-5) rounding out the standings.
Harrison Bohls (106), Claude Buckmaster (126), Landon Eberle (182), Javone Torres (220) and Hernandez finished 5-0 on the day for the Wildcats while Alex Valdez was 4-0 at 138.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.