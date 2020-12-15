NAPOLEON — Napoleon had a stellar day on the mats Saturday in their home duals tournament, finishing 5-0 as a team at the Napoleon Duals while 285-pounder Demitrius Hernandez earned his 100th career win.

The Wildcats earned team wins over Evergreen (64-15), Tinora (49-17), Bryan (66-12), Carey (72-12) and a combined team of wrestlers from Toledo Christian and Antwerp (67-12).

Tinora finished second as a team with a 4-1 mark while Evergreen (3-2), Bryan (2-3), Carey (1-4) and TC/Antwerp (0-5) rounding out the standings.

Harrison Bohls (106), Claude Buckmaster (126), Landon Eberle (182), Javone Torres (220) and Hernandez finished 5-0 on the day for the Wildcats while Alex Valdez was 4-0 at 138.

