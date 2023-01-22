ARCHBOLD – Host Archbold finished in first place in the annual Clark Forward Duals at ‘The Thunderdome on Saturday afternoon, highlighting area wrestling action across northwest Ohio.
The Bluestreaks swept their four pool matches against Edgerton, Ayersville, Lake and Toledo St. Francis before matching up with Vermilion in the first-place dual. The Streaks earned a 53-24 victory over the Sailors to take the team title while Wauseon was third after defeating Lake 36-27.
Wyat Ripke (215, four pins), Tristan Wyse (132, four pins) and Gabe Chapa (138, three pins) each finished 4-0 on the day for the Bluestreaks, with both Ripke and Chapa earning their 100th career victories. Standout Brodie Dominique was 4-1 with three pins in matches at 150 and 157 while Ian Grime (144) and Hayden Dickman (175) were both 3-0 on the day.
Larry Moreno (120, three pins) was 4-0 for Wauseon while Kahle Albright (138) and Brennen Long (144) were both 4-1 and both Ben Tule (190) and Chance Snow (175) were 3-0.
Kasen Wellman was 4-0 with four pins at 157 for sixth-place Ayersville with Owen Berner at 3-1 at 175, Ethan Courtaway 3-0 at 285 and Abe Delano 4-0 at 190 and 215 for the Pilots.
Defiance defeated Ayersville 43-21 in the fifth-place match while also defeating Paulding and Archbold’s second team in Pool B.
Victor Jurcevich (132/138) and Mason Ducat (132/138) each were 3-0 for the Bulldogs while Paulding 215-pounder Kobe Foor was 4-0 and Edgerton’s Elijah Martin had a 3-2 showing at 190 to lead the Bulldogs.
At the Van Buren Invitational, Tinora placed five wrestlers in championship matches and 10 total grapplers in placing matches as the Rams cruised to the team title, finishing 48.5 points clear of runner-up Lakota.
Anden Ankney (132), Dalton Wolfrum (165) and Gavin Bowers (190) earned first-place showings for the Rams while Defvon Luellen dropped an 8-2 decision at 126 and Aiden Helmke was pinned by Allen East defending state qualifier Kade Wireman in the 157 title bout.
Corbin Kimmel of Wayne Trace and Jeff Camp of Patrick Henry earned titles at 120 and 138, respectively.
Jacob Bishop (120), Dominic Graziani (138) and Javen Gaines (285) were all victorious in their third-place showdowns for Tinora while Cameron Urivez and Grady Gustwiller won fifth-place matches at 175 and 195, respectively.
Finally, Hicksville and Evergreen competed at the Van Wert Duals on Saturday, finishing sixth and seventh, respectively.
George Green earned a pair of wins by pin at 165 on the day for the ACes while Brodie Setmire (126) and Isaac Overfield (138/144) were each 3-0 for the Vikings.
Clark Forward Duals
At Archbold
Team Finishes
Archbold, Vermilion, Wauseon White, Lake, Defiance, Ayersville, Toledo St. Francis, Paulding, Archbold B, Edgerton
Pool A
Ayersville 45, Toledo St. Francis 24; Archbold 69, Edgerton 6; Lake 63, St. Francis 15; Archbold 53, Ayersville 28; Archbold 66, Lake 12; Ayersville 51, Edgerton 24; Edgerton 36, St. Francis 34; Lake 39, Ayersville 36; Archbold 60, St. Francis 24; Lake 58, Edgerton 9.
Pool B
Wauseon 38, Defiance 30; Vermilion 53, Archbold 24 B; Wauseon 54, Paulding 18; Vermilion 51, Defiance 21; Vermilion 59, Paulding 6; Defiance 64, Archbold B 3; Wauseon 65, Archbold B 12; Defiance 53, Paulding 12; Vermilion 34, Wauseon 32; Paulding 42, Archbold B 23.
Placement Matches
First Place: Archbold 53, Vermilion 24. Third Place: Wauseon 36, Lake 27. Fifth Place: Defiance 43, Ayersville 21. Seventh Place: Toledo St. Francis def. Paulding. Ninth Place: Archbold B 42, Edgerton 36.
Van Buren Invitational
Area Team Finishers
1. Tinora 238, 11. Wayne Trace 81, 18. Patrick Henry 48.5, 25. Ottawa-Glandorf 18, 29. Montpelier 15
First-Place Matches
120 - Corbin Kimmel (Wayne Trace) def. Nicholas Parks (Seneca East), 6-4 (sudden victory); 126 - Lane Thacker (Lakota) def. Devon Luellen (Tinora), 8-2; 132 - Anden Ankney (Tin) def. Nathan Parks (SE), 9-2; 138 - Jeff Camp (Patrick Henry) major dec. Grant Bomer (Lak), 10-0; 157 - Kade Wireman (Allen East) pinned Aiden Helmke (Tin), 0:45; 165 - Dalton Wolfrum (Tin) major dec. Braxton Quaintance (Lak), 11-3; 190 - Gavin Bowers (Tin) pinned Braylan Mullholland (Mohawk), 2:32.
Third-Place Matches
120 - Jacob Bishop (Tin) major dec. Ethan Beam (Col. Grove), 15-4; 138 - Dominic Graziani (Tin) major dec. Justice Pope (OG), 10-2; 144 - Graiden Troth (WT) def. Caiden Maize (East) by injury default; 165 - Trenton Gatchell (AE) def. Sam Moore (WT) by injury default; 285 - Javen Gaines (Tin) def. Jacob Wetzell (Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic), 3-0.
Fifth-Place Matches
175 - Cameron Urivez (Tin) def. Jacob Roginski (Woodmore), 4-1; 195 - Grady Gustwiller (Tin) def. Ryan Gifford (Van Buren), 4-3.
