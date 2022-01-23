Local wrestlers saw success at multiple sites across the area on Saturday as grapplers hit the mats in Archbold, Van Buren and Wapakoneta.
At Archbold, the host Bluestreaks finished 5-0 at the 31st annual Chuck Forward Duals, paced by six grapplers that finished 5-0. Gabe Chapa tallied five pins in his victories at 138 for Archbold while Spencer Simon racked up four wins by fall at 285. Jordan Rodriguez (113), Jack Buchhop (120), Brodie Dominique (144) and Hayden Dickman (215) each added to the winning ways for the hosts.
Ayersville picked up victories in four of its five matches, the only loss a 48-28 loss to the Bluestreaks. Owen Berner (175) and Abe DeLano (190) won four of their five matches by pin while Luke DeLano (165) had three pins, a decision and a major decision on his ledger. Kasen Wellman added a 4-0 effort at 150 for the Pilots with two pins.
Other standouts included Paulding’s Dawson Lamb (165, 5-0), Wauseon’s Hunter Wasnich (120, 5-0) and Brayden Miller (126, 4-1), Bryan’s Zain Bell (285, 4-1) and Dameon Wolfe (175, 4-1) and Edgertn’s Hayden Herman (120, 4-1). Defiance’s Carvelle Tracy (120) and Ja’Mari Collins (285) each finished 3-2 on the day to lead the Bulldogs.
At Van Buren, Tinora finished second overall to team champion Galion as Aiden Helmke won the 150-pound title and Anden Ankney (132) and Javen Gaines (285) were runners-up.
The Rams also earned a trio of third-place finishes from Devon Luellen (126), Dalton Wolfrum (157) and Cameron Urivez (175) along with a fifth-place finish from Gavin Bowers at 165.
Wayne Trace finished fourth overall as Corbin Kimmel (106), Hunter Long (132) and Jarrett Hornish (144) all earned weight class titles. Graiden Troth (fourth, 138), Conner Blankenship (fifth, 113) and Jared Pierce (fifth, 126) also placed for the Raiders.
Finally, Evergreen earned three championships and a third-place finish at the Wapakoneta Invitational as the Vikings finished fifth in the team standings.
Brodie Setmire (113), Grant Richardson (165) and Cody Sheller (285) were winners for the Green and Gold while Antwerp's Eli Reinhart was second at 150.
William Apple earned a third-place finish for Napoleon at 144 with Austin Hopkins (fourth, 138), Cooper Korak (fifth, 106), Isaac Westhoven (sixth, 120), Devon Hull (sixth, 150) and Clayton Ellis (fifth, 215) also placed for the Wildcats.
Chuck Forward Duals
At Archbold
Pool A: Archbold 77, Paulding 6; Bryan 50, Maumee 17; Archbold 65, Bryan 12; Maumee 36, Paulding 18; Archbold 83, Maumee 0; Bryan 60, Paulding 6.
Pool B: Ayersville 65, Defiance 12; Wauseon 42, Toledo St. Francis 27; Ayersville 57, Toledo St. Francis 21; Wauseon 54, Defiance 18; Ayersville 42, Wauseon 23; Toledo St. Francis 48, Defiance 27.
Pool C: Lake 75, Edgerton 0; Toledo St. John’s 60, Edgerton 12.
Repool A: Archbold 48, Ayersville 28; Archbold 51, Lake 30; Ayersville 45, Lake 36.
Repool B: Wauseon 38, Bryan 30; Toledo St. John’s 46, Bryan 24; Toledo St. John’s 48, Wauseon 22.
Repool D: Paulding 30, Defiance 24; Paulding 25, Edgerton 18; Edgerton 19, Defiance 18.
Van Buren Invitational
2. Tinora 187.5, 4. Wayne Trace 151.5, 21. Patrick Henry 32.5, 24. Montpelier 22.5, 29. Ottawa-Glandorf 10
Area Placers
First-Place Matches
106 - Corbin Kimmel (WT) tech. fall Adam Miller (Gibsonburg), 16-1; 132 - Hunter Long (WT) major dec. Anden Ankney (T), 13-5; 138 - Gavin Owens (Eastwood) inj. forfeit vs. Jeff Camp (PH); 144 - Jarrett Hornish (WT) def. Jace Margraf (Mohawk), 4-2 (sudden victory); 150 - Aiden Helmke (T) def. Trenton Gatchell (Allen East), 7-2; 285 - Eli Criblez (AE) def. Javen Gaines (T), 5-1.
Third-Place Matches
106 - Will Pask (Liberty-Benton) pinned Jayden Cretors (Mont), 1:43; 126 - Devon Luellen (T) def. Lee Woods (L-B), 8-4; 138 - Owen England (Moh) def. Graiden Troth (WT), 8-2; 157 - Dalton Wolfrum (T) pinned Landen Schroeder (CG), 2:43; 175 - Cameron Urivez (T) def. Karson Alban (Upper Sandusky), 8-2 (SV).
Fifth-Place Matches
113 - Conner Blankenship (WT) pinned Israel Limon (G), 2:50; 126 - Jared Pierce (WT) pinned Adrien Tolento (Arcadia), 2:28; 165 - Gavin Bowers (T) pinned Wyatt Crow (Hopewell-Loudon), 1:21.
Wapakoneta Invitational
Vandalia Butler 284.5, Wapakoneta 236.5, Celina 223.5, Conner () 155.5, Evergreen 137, Coldwater 136, Van Wert 91, Napoleon 69, Bellefontaine 67, Delphos Jefferson 67, Antwerp 48.5
Area Placers
First-Place Matches
113 - Brodie Setmire (E) pinned Louden Maxwell (VB), 1:20; 150 - Aaron Bowsher (Lima Senior) def. Eli Reinhart (A), 8-3; 165 - Grant Richardson (E) def. Gavin Brown (Cel), 5-3; 285 - Cody Sheller (E) pinned Cael Rostorfer (W), 3:07.
Third-Place Matches
120 - Rylan Fahrer (E) pinned Conner Deaton (B), 2:58; 138 - Cody Redmon (DJ) major dec. Austin Hopkins (N), 16-4; 144 - William Apple (N) pinned Zeph Miller (Cel), 2:38.
Fifth-Place Matches
106 - Cooper Korak (N) def. Jeffrey Smith (B), 10-4; 120 - Renson Spear (VW) pinned Issac Westhoven (N), 4:31; 138 - Trevor Johnson (E) def. Skyler Fokine (Cel), 4-2; 144 - Gavin Zibrida (Col) pinned Trayce Lengacher (A), 4:38; 150 - Sam Obringer (Col) def. Devon Hull (N), 5-0; 215 - Clayton Ellis (N) pinned Collin Eggleston (B), 2:06.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.