Local wrestlers put up stellar finishes at tough events across the western side of the state over the weekend.
At Napoleon, the host Wildcats finished unblemished over nine matches and two days of competition to take home the Napoleon Gold Medal Duals championship for the team’s second title in the last three years (Versailles 2022). Isaac Lehman was one of five wrestlers to finish with perfect 9-0 records at 285, joined by junior Henry Eggers, who picked up his 100th career victory along the way.
Defiance won three of its nine matches on the weekend, defeating Bucyrus 46-36, Huron 50-18 and Toledo St. Francis DeSales 48-18 along with a narrow 36-33 setback against Fairview and defeats to talented programs in Genoa, Napoleon, Versailles, Wapakoneta and Sandusky Perkins.
Mason Ducat had the best showing for the Bulldogs at 132 with an 8-0 record while senior Gavin Miller was 6-2 at 165 .Spencer Thompson and Michael Walz were each 5-3 at 175 and 138/144, respectively.
At Oregon Clay, Archbold’s Brodie Dominique brought home first place at 144 for the Bluestreaks with a 7-1 victory in the championship match at the Maumee Bay Classic.
Dominique’s win leads a group of 10 placers from area schools as Wauseon’s Collin Twigg fell via tiebreak 4-3 in the 126-pound title bout.
Wauseon’s Larry Moreno (120), Tinora’s Dalton Wolfrum (165) and Archbold’s Wyat Ripke (215) each won their respective third-place matches. Ayersville standout Abe Delano took home fifth with an ultimate-tiebreak victory at 190 while teammate Owen Berner fell in his 175-pound fifth-place match. Javen Gaines of Tinora was sixth at 285 for the Rams while Jeff Camp (138) of Patrick Henry and Kale Waxler (157) of Wauseon did likewise for their respective schools.
Finally, Liberty Center claimed the team championship at the Coldwater Sielski Duals, paced by three unbeaten wrestlers.
The Tigers defeated Cincinnati Madeira, Columbus Grove, Van Wert and Brookville in four rounds of pool play before matching up with St. Marys in the first-place match. LC earned a 43-24 victory in the championship to bring home the team title.
Braedyn Tammarine (106), Xander Myers (175) and Owen Box (285) were unbeaten in their five matches for the Tigers.
Maumee Bay Classic
First-Place Matches
126 - Kade Mellon (Wadsworth) def. Collin Twigg (Wauseon), 4-3 (tiebreak); 144 - Brodie Dominique (Archbold) def. Marcus Medina (Milan Edison), 7-1.
Third-Place Matches
120 - Larry Moreno (Wau) pinned Braden Hahlen (CVCA), 0:42; 165 - Dalton Wolfrum (Tinora) def. LJ Hampton (Pickerington Central), 3-0; 215 - Wyat Ripke (Arch) def. Maverick Blackburn (Wads), 3-1.
Fifth-Place Matches
138 - Nathan Perry (Avon Lake) pinned Jeff Camp (Patrick Henry), 3:09; 157 - Zak Knapp (Brighton, Mich.) pinned Kale Waxler (Wau), 2:28; 175 - Matthew Kowalski (Springboro) def. Owen Berner (Ayersville), 8-2; 190 - Abe Delano (Aye) def. Coen Grimm (Wads), 5-5 (ultimate tiebreak); 285 - Connor Garren (Olentangy Orange) def. Javen Gaines (Tin), forfeit.
