LIMA — Wayne Trace’s Jarrett Hornish won the 113-pound weight class at the Lima Central Catholic Invitational on Saturday to help boost Wayne Trace to a seventh-place finish.
Apple Creek Waynedale won the tournament with 246.5 points and Allen East finished second, with 229.5 points. Wayne Trace garnered 124 points for its seventh place finish in the 41 team field. Of other local teams in the field, Swanton was 13th (72 points), Patrick Henry (71.5 points) finished 14th, Ayersville (67) finished 16th, Columbus Grove (57.5) was 20th, Hicksville (17 points) placed 36th and Ottawa-Glandorf (five points) was 39th.
Hornish pinned Woodmore’s Chase Dickerson in 4:54 in the title match. Also for Wayne Trace, Gabe Sutton (106) and Eli Moore (160) placed second, Hunter Long (126) finished third and Seth Meggison (145) was sixth.
For Swanton, Ian Saunders (182) was fourth and Xavier Wiemken (170) and Brody Stevens (285) placed fifth.
For Patrick Henry, Wil Morrow (220) was second, Jeff Camp (106), Lee Borders and Jose Bejarano (285) finished seventh.
Ayersville’s Garrett Shreve (138) placed second, Caden Brown (170) finished third and Owen Berner (145) was fourth.
Sally George Invitational
MARION — Liberty Center placed third, with 149 points. Marion Pleasant won the tourney with 249 points, followed by London, 163.5, Liberty Center, 149 and Galion Northmor (142), fourth, in the 21 team field.
Liberty Center had two champions. Dylan Matthews (132) won a 2-1 decision over Northmor’s Gavin Ramos and Ray Culler (285) nipped Ridgedale’s Trystyn Bivins, 4-2.
Also placing for the Tigers were Camren Foster (160), second, Emmett Perry (120) and Colin Johnson (145), third, Maguire Vollmar (138), fourth and Owen Box (195), fifth.
Sandusky St. Mary’s D-III Duals
SANDUSKY — Archbold finished with a 9-1 record, Tinora went 6-3 and Montpelier finished 1-8.
Finishing well for Archbold were Andrew Francis (126) and Carson Meyer (182), 10-0, Juan Garcia (138), 8-1 and Brennan Short (145/152) and Adrian Juarez (195), 8-2.
For Tinora, Tim Meyer went 8-1, Lucas Flory was 7-1, Andrew Helmke (138) was 6-1 and Aaron Short (145) finished 6-2.
Wapakoneta Invitational
WAPAKONETA — Conner (Kentucky) nipped Napoleon, 264.5-262, for the Wapakoneta Invitational tournament title. Celina finished third, with 196.5 points. Evergreen finished seventh (113.5), Paulding (83 points) was ninth and Antwerp (68 points), 10th.
Placing first for Napoleon was Demetrius Hernandez (285). He won by fall over Van Wert’s Eli Kline (2:24). Also placing for Napoleon was Brayden Hull (126), Omar Estrada (132) and Caleb Sell (138), second, Claude Buckmaster (120), Angelo Gonzalez (160), Xavier Johnson (182) and Tony Valdez (220), third, Tucker Holifield (170) and Blake Westhoven (152), fourth and Turner Garber (113) and Preston Speaks (145), fifth.
Antwerp had two wrestlers place first. Eli Reinhart (113) defeated Wapakoneta’s Bryce Knapke, 6-5 and Randall Mills (126) defeated Napoleon’s Hull, 7-0.
Paulding’s Cole Mabis won the 182-pound title, by default over Celina’s Alex Stachler. Also placing for Paulding were Jordan Mudel (132), third, Charity Schnepp (106), fourth and Riley Coil (195), sixth.
Evergreen’s placers were Ayden Gleckler (106), second, Logan York (195), fourth, Brian Floyd (160) and Cody Sheller (285), fifth, Rylan Fahrer (120), Colin Smith (126), and Jadine Young (145), sixth.
