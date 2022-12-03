MONTPELIER — Hicksville outscored Parkway by a single point to claim the team title at the Montpelier Ironhorse Invitational on Saturday.
Hicksville had nine grapplers place in the top four in their respective classes, led by 144-pound champion Baron Graber and third-place finishers George Green (175) and Owen Joyner (285).
Wauseon was third, led by 132-pound champion Kahle Albright, 175 champ Chance Snow and 215 victor Brady Miller. Bryan was fourth, ahead of host Monpelier, Edgerton, Antwerp, Napoleon and Wayne Trace in order.
Other champions included: Bryan’s Alex Lane (106) and Trenitie Ream (113), Napoleon’s Cooper Korak (120), Wayne Trace’s Kayson Ross (126), Antwerp’s Skyler Octaviano (138) and Eli Reinhart (157), Edgerton’s Shaun Murphy (165) and Blake Flower (190) and Montpelier’s Logan Pontious (285).
Montpelier Ironhorse Invitational
Hicksville 137, Parkway 136, Wauseon 121, Bryan 119.5, Montpelier 115, Edgerton 107, Antwerp 78, Napoleon 67, Wayne Trace 55
106 - 1. Lane (B), James (WT), Johnson (H); 113 - 1. Ream (B); 120 - 1. Korak (N), Houts (P), Dix (H), Hess (E); 126 - 1. Ross (WT), Hawkins (E), Altaffer (M), Metz (H); 132 - 1. Albright (W), Conn (P), Klinger (N), McDougal (B); 138 - 1. Octaviano (A), Carollo-Jones (B), Rachel (B), Lindsay (N); 144 - 1. Graber (H), Vitek (B), Doster (A), Altman (N); 150 - 1. Ridenhour (P), Malanga (B), Beck (M), Bauer (H); 157 - 1. Reinhart (A), Younker (P), Wisecup (H), Sensibaugh (WT); 165 - 1. Murphy (E), J. Flower (E), Walz (M), Green (P); 175 - 1. Snow (W), Martin (W0, Green (H), Fleming (H); 190 - 1. B. Flower (E), Tule (W), Wagner (P), Ramirez (W); 215 - 1. Miller (W), Mason (M), Adams (W), Rivera (E); 285 - 1. Pontious (M), Vonalt (M), Joyner (H), Hodges (W).
Lee’s Chicken Findlay Duals
FINDLAY — Wauseon finished third in the 10-team Lee’s Chicken Findlay Duals on Saturday while Napoleon was close behind in fourth.
The Tribe finished behind powerhouses Brecksville-Broadview Heights and Perrysburg in the team standings after finishing 3-1 in pool play and defeating Napoleon 30-25 in the third-place match. Wauseon beat Bellevue (68-6), Lakota West (57-15) and Findlay (39-24) before falling to Brecksville-Broadview Heights 71-0 to dash a shot at making the championship match.
Napoleon was also 3-1 in pool play with wins over Tiffin Columbian (58-18), Olmsted Falls (55-13) and North Canton Hoover (63-8) before falling to Perrysburg 44-30.
Roman Cordoba and Alex Gonzales both went 5-0 for Napoleon at 106 and 113, respectively, with five pins combined. For Wauseon, Larry Moreno was 4-0 with three pins at 120 while AC Torres (138), Kale Wexler (157) and Zaiden Kessler (182) were also 4-0 on the day.
Gibsonburg Golden Bear Duals
GIBSONBURG — Paulding finished as team runner-up in the Gibsonburg Golden Bear Duals Saturday, led by a pair of 5-0 grapplers on the day.
Dawson Lamb and Caiden Breier each swept their five matches with Lamb nabbing his 100th career victory in the process. Adan Zaccarias was 4-1 on the day, earning lightweight MVP honors in the tournament. Sheridan Matty also went 4-1.
Cory-Rawson Duals
RAWSON — Archbold took home first place in the Cory-Rawson Duals on Saturday, winning in landslide victories over Ada, Arcadia, Cory-Rawson, Delphos Jefferson and Van Buren.
The Blue Streaks only failed to win three of their matches on the day with Van Buren taking two from them and Ada one.
Ian Grime was 2-0 on the day in the 150 weightclass, pinning his two opponents in 30 and 67 seconds. Jordan Rodriguez also saw a couple of dominant performances at 120 with a 10 second pin against Van Buren, as well as three other pins to go 4-0 on the day. Edward Yoder also went 4-0 at 157, all winning via pins.
Derr Memorial Tournament
NORTHWOOD — Evergreen finished third behind D-I powerhouses Perrysburg and Toledo Whitmer at the Northwood Derr Memorial Tournament while Swanton was sixth in the 22-team field.
Ayden Gleckler (132), Jack Stubleski (138) ad Grant Richardson (175) earned victories for the Vikings, with Isaac Overfield third at 144, Brodie Setmire fourth at 120 and Adam Smith fourth at 150.
Cam’ron Kirtz took home second at 215 to lead all Swanton grapplers. Evan Smigelski was third at 285 for Swanton while teammate Mazin Rukieh was third at 138. Fellow Bulldogs Drake Harris and Trenton Eitniear were both fourth at 182 and 175, respectively.
