MONTPELIER — Fairview edged out Wauseon by just 1.5 points to finish atop the nine-team standings at the Montpelier Ironhorse Invitational to headline wrestling action from Saturday.
Summer Bates (113), Kyler Blair (165) and Zeplyn Bowers (190) picked up victories on the day for the champion Apaches while Braylon Miller (126) and McKale Schneider (132) were winners for Wauseon’s White squad as the Indians also competed in the Lee’s Chicken Findlay Duals on Saturday.
Montpelier’s Jayden Cretors (106) and Monte Treesh (285, Napoleon’s Austin Hopkins (138), and Antwerp’s Eli Reinhart (150) brought home weight class titles for area squads while third-place Edgerton had three winners in Hayden Herman (12), Blake Flower (175) and Justin Huffman (215).
Montpelier Ironhorse Invitational
Fairview 160.5, Wauseon 159, Edgerton 140, Montpelier 133, Parkway 130, Bryan 91, Antwerp 86, Napoleon 67, Hicksville 40
106 - 1. Cretors (M), Lane (B), Rezabek (B), Davenport (F); 113 - 1. Bates (F); 120 - 1. Herman (E), Altaffer (M), Wasnich (W), Judd (F); 126 - 1. Miller (W), Fisher (W), Frias (N), Carollo-Jones (B); 132 - 1. Schneider (W), Octaviano (A), Pettit (F), Vitek (B); 138 - 1. Hopkins (N), Long (W), Brigle (M), Conn (P); 144 - 1. Mihm (P), Lengacher (A), Ruppert (H), Kretz (W); 150 - 1. Reinhart (A), Younker (P), Bennett (F), Nagel (W); 157 - 1. Green (P), Waxler (W), Grogg (P), Shank (N); 165 - 1. Blair (F), Murphy (E), Green (H), Wagoner (P); 175 - 1. Flower (E), Garwood (P), Wilson (A), Hill (F); 190 - 1. Bowers (F), Martin (E), Shartzer (B), D. Huffman (F); 215 - 1. J. Huffman (E), McStoots (F), Ellis (N), Edgnar (B); 285 - 1. Treesh (M), Smith (F), Krill (F), Jasso (W).
Lee’s Chicken Findlay Duals
FINDLAY — Wauseon finished as the runner-up in the Lee’s Chicken Findlay Duals meet on Saturday, falling to Brecksville-Broadview Heights in the championship match, while Napoleon finished fourth overall.
Collin Twigg (113) and Larry Moreno (120) each finished 5-0 on the day for the Indians, which fell to the Bees 47-19 in the final following dual match wins over Tiffin Columbian (57-16), Olmsted Falls (66-10), North Canton Hoover (42-26) and Bowling Green (53-15).
“I thought we wrestled very well to start the season,” said Wauseon coach Mike Ritter. “This tournament featured some very good teams and wrestlers and we had some great competition. We have some things to build on and some things we can certainly improve on.”
A trio of grapplers finished 5-0 on the day for Napoleon as Harrison Bohls (113), Roman Cordoba (120) and Angelo Gonzalez (190) swept the Wildcats’ five matches against Brecksville-Broadview Heights, Findlay, Bellevue, Hoover and Bowling Green. Napoleon fell to Hoover by a single point in the third-place match, 40-39, highlighted by pins from Bohls, Alex Gonzales at 106 and Turner Garber at 126.
Cory-Rawson Duals
MT. CORY — Archbold finished 5-0 in its five matches at the Cory-Rawson Duals to bring home the team title.
Mason Miller (113), Jack Buchhop (126), Wyat Ripke (190), Dylan Aeschliman (215) and Blake Grime (285) all finished 5-0 on the day, along with Jose Luna, who picked up four wins at 165 and one at 175 by pin in the Streaks’ 54-24 win over Delphos Jefferson.
Northwood Derr Memorial
NORTHWOOD — The Evergreen boys finished sixth overall in the Northwood Derr Memorial Tournament while Swanton was 10th and Patrick Henry 15th in the 24-team field.
Sophomore Brodie Setmire and senior Austin Pennington earned victories at 113 and 150, respectively, for the Vikings while sophomore Grant Richardson was third at 165.
Jeff Camp also picked up a victory for the area as the Patrick Henry junior won via a 10-1 major decision at 144. Swanton freshman Vinnie Fanelli was third overall at 113 after winning by pin in the third-place match.
