MONTPELIER -- Defiance split a pair of matches in tri-match action with Montpelier and Wayne Trace on Saturday afternoon.

The Bulldogs picked up a 54-18 win over Montpelier in the first match of the day before dropping a 51-27 result against Wayne Trace.

Dominic Tracy picked up a pair of victories at 152 for DHS, winning by pinfall against Montpelier’s Andre Aguirre before defeating Seth Meggison, 6-3.

At Montpelier

Defiance 54, Montpelier 18

106 – Nathan Herod (D) won by forfeit; 113 – Treven Rittenhouse (D) pinned Jacee Altaffer, :32; 120 – Gavino Martinez (D) won by forfeit; 126 – Carmela Castaneda (D) pinned Makaya Crisenbery, 2:44; 132 – Landon Brigle (M) won by forfeit; 138 – Beau Hesselschwardt (D) dec. Jordan Bly, 13-8; 145 – Alex Francis (D) dec. Kasche Bible, 5-0; 152 – Dominic Tracy (D) pinned Andre Aguirre, :28; 160 – Spencer Thompson (D) won by forfeit; 170 – Reece Frederick (D) won by forfeit; 182 – double forfeit; 195 – Gavin Wurm (M) won by forfeit; 220 – Ashton Rose (D) pinned Ashtyn Mason, 1:07; 285 – Monte Treesh (M) won by forfeit.

Wayne Trace 51, Defiance 27

106 – Nathan Herod (D) won by forfeit; 113 – Treven Rittenhouse (D) won by forfeit; 120 – Gavino Martinez (D) won by forfeit; 126 – Gabe Sutton (WT) pinned Viktor Jurcevich, 1:48; 132 – Jarrett Hornish (WT) pinned Carmela Castaneda, :28; 138 – Graiden Troth (WT) dec. Nikita Hoeffel, 8-7; 145 – Hunter Long (WT) pinned Alex Francis, 3:46; 152 – Dominic Tracy (D) dec. Seth Meggison, 6-3; 160 – Spencer Thompson (D) pinned Samuel Moore, 5:27; 170 – Parker Schisler (WT) pinned Reece Frederick, 1:16; 182 – Elliot Boroff (WT) won by forfeit; 195 – Nathan Osborn (WT) won by forfeit; 220 – Kaden Woolbright (WT) pinned Ashton Rose, 1:30 285 – Jacob Graham (WT) won by forfeit.

