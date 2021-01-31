Defiance on Saturday picked up a pair of dual match wins as the Bulldogs handled Springfield and Toledo St. Francis.
Alex Francis scored a pair of wins via pinfall to lead Defiance.
At Springfield
Defiance 42, Springfield 24
106 - Treven Rittenhouse (D) pinned Sam Johnson, 3:47; 113 - Gavino Martinez (D) won by forfeit; 120 - Viktor Jurcevich (D) won by forfeit; 126 - Carmela Castaneda (D) won by forfeit; 132 - Double forfeit; 138 - Andrew Stoll (S) pinned Beau Hesselschwardt, 1:07; 145 - Alex Francis (D) pinned Dylan Shearer, 3:19; 152 - Cole Dodson (S) won by forfeit; 160 - Spencer Thompson (D) won by forfeit; 170 - Reece Frederick (D) won by forfeit; 182 - Danny Bussell (S) won by forfeit; 195 - Double forfeit; 220 - Double forfeit; 285 - Daniel Geiger (S) pinned Ashton Rose, 0:52.
Defiance 48, Toledo St. Francis DeSales 18
106 - Treven Rittenhouse (D) won by forfeit; 113 - Nathan Herod (D) won by forfeit; 120 - Gavino Martinez (D) won by forfeit; 126 - Viktor Jurcevich (D) def. Logan Brennan, injury default; 132 - Bobby Crape (SF) pinned Carmela Castaneda, 3:10; 138 - Beau Hesselschwardt (D) pinned Sebastian Angel, 4:47; 145 - Double forfeit; 152 - Alex Francis (D) pinned Michael Enright, 1:27; 160 - Spencer Thompson (D) pinned Donovan Whatmore, 1:47; 170 - Reece Frederick (D) pinned Zachary Schmidt, 2:57; 182 - Noah Guerra (SF) won by forfeit; 195 - Double forfeit; 220 - Ethan Caskey (SF) pinned Ashton Rose, 1:46; 285 - Double forfeit.
Sandusky St. Mary's D3 Duals
Tinora, Ayersville and Archbold competed in the Sandusky St. Mary's D3 Duals.
Tinora and Ayersville competed in the Saturday portion of the event. Tinora finished with a 4-1 record, defeating Norwalk St. Paul (42-29), Ayersville (39-28), Mohawk (57-18) and Sandusky St. Mary's (72-12). Tinora's lone loss was a 49-23 decision to Mechanicsburg.
Three wrestlers - Caiden Cramer, Owen Tong and Draven Bartley - all went 5-0 for the Rams. Dalton Wolfrum, Zane Gaines and Vince Monnin all picked up four wins.
Ayersville finished with a 3-2 record. The Pilots scored wins over Sandusky St. Mary's (54-9), Norwalk St. Paul (42-20) and Mohawk (42-23). They fell to Tinora (39-28) and Mechanicsburg (60-18).
Luke Delano was the lone wrestler for Ayersville to score five wins. Owen Berner and Abe Delano each picked up four wins.
Archbold competed in the Friday portion of the duals and finished with an even 2-2 record. The Streaks opened with losses to Edison (55-15) and Sandy Valley (45-23), then rebounded with wins against Genoa (55-24) and Sandusky St. Mary's (60-11).
Mason Miller, Josh Nofzinger, Carson Meyer, Brodie Dominique, Andrew Francis and Jose Luna led Archbold on the mats with three wins each.
Elmwood Duals
Fairview was the top local team of a trio of local teams at the Elmwood Duals on Saturday.
Fairview placed sixth in the team standings. In pool play, the Apaches beat Bowling Green 43-36, then fell to Bellevue 50-27.
In placement matches, Fairview lost to Liberty-Benton 49-22 and Elmwood 60-21.
Bryan placed eighth at the tournament. In pool play, the Bears opened with losses to Elmwood (57-18) and St. Marys (51-21), then beat Wauseon White 42-24.
In placement matches, Bryan beat Maumee 54-30, then fell to Bowling Green 39-30.
Wauseon White placed 11th. In pool play, they fell to St. Marys 53-21, Elmwood 59-15 and Bryan 42-24. In one placement match, Wauseon White lost to Rossford, 36-30.
Lima CC T-Bird Inv.
Wayne Trace led a quartet of local teams with a fourth place finish at the Lima CC T-Bird Invitational.
The Raiders tallied 157.5 points to finish fourth, trailing Covington (177), Allen East (171) and Eastwood (165.5).
Hunter Long was the lone champion for the Raiders. He claimed the 132 pound title with a 7-6 win in an ultimate tie breaker over Gavin Owens of Eastwood.
For his efforts, Long was named the Most Outsanding Wrestler.
Wayne Trace had two other matmen reach championship matches. Gabe Sutton lost to Brandon Hahn of Eastwood in a 15-4 major decision at 120 pounds. Eli Moore lost in a 15-3 major decision to Chase Miller of Allen East at 160 pounds.
The Raiders did have a pair of third-place finishers as Jarrett Hornish pinned Caden Canning of Newark Catholic in 126 pounds and Seth Meggison scored a 15-3 major decision over Landen Schroeder of Columbus Grove.
Kaden Woolbright added a fourth place finish for the Raiders.
Columbus Grove finished ninth with 89 points. The Bulldogs had one champion in Jeff Meyer, who won the 285 pound title with a 2-1 ultimate tie breaker win over Eli Criblez of Allen East.
Ethan Beam (106) and Jacob Lyons (195) both placed fifth.
Swanton finished in a tie for 18th place. The Bulldogs got a fourth place finish at 152 pounds from Cody Dekoyer.
Hicksville placed 20th and picked up a fifth place finish from Jack Figgins at 152 pounds.
