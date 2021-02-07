Defiance finished sixth at the WBL Wrestling Championships Saturday. The Bulldogs finished a half point behind Elida.
St. Marys held off Celina 203.5-167.5 for the team title. Wapakoneta was third with 164 points, followed by Lima Shawnee with 81 points.
Defiance was led by a pair of second place finishers. In the 106 title match, Treven Rittenhouse fell to Michael Crites of St. Marys 6-4 in a sudden finish to take second. At 152 pounds, Dominic Tracy lost to Jordan King of Celina 12-3 in a major decision.
The Bulldogs added a third place finish as Gavino Martinez pinned Celina's Andrew Hines in 1:44 at 113 pounds. At 120 pounds, Viktor Jurcevich lost the third place match to Bryce Knapke of Wapakoneta in a 13-3 major decision. Alex Francis finished fourth at 145 pounds as he lost a tough 3-1 match to Owen Thomas of Ottawa-Glandorf.
Thomas and Angel Rosales (138) both took third for the Titans. Ottawa-Glandorf finished ninth with 35 points.
Western Buckeye League Championships
At Defiance
Team Scores
St. Marys 203.5, Celina 167.5, Wapakoneta 164, Lima Shawnee 81, Elida 74.5, Defiance 74, Van Wert 65.5, Kenton 41, Ottawa-Glandorf 35, Lima Bath 24
First-Place Matches
106 - Michael Crites (SM) def. Treven Rittenhouse (D), 6-4; 113 - Tyler Hisey (SM) def. Colin Mellott (W), 3-1; 120 - Trevor Hisey (SM) pinned Derrick Slater (C), 0:56; 126 - Nate Roa (W) pinned Killian Sudduth (VW), 2:46; 132 - Landon Engle (C) pinned Gavin Hall (W), 2:25; 138 - Conner Douglass (E) major dec. Ezekiel Burkholder (LB), 9-0; 145 - Ethan Scurlock (LS) dec. Garrett Donovan (SM), 5-4; 152 - Jaden King (C) major dec. Dominic Tracy (D), 12-3; 160 - Mason Saeler (SM) pinned Gavin Brown (C), 3:49; 170 - Tyler Carlin (C) major dec. Carter Bays (K), 11-1; 182 - Stashu Patterson (SM) pinned Jayden Rampulla (W), 1:19; 195 - Carter Sharpe (SM) dec. Ean Kramer (W), 6-2; 220 - Brock Lyons (E) pinned Joey Posada (C), 4:57; Braeden Saeler (SM) dec. Tarez Russell (E), 14-9.
Third-Place Matches
106 - Skyler Kirk (E) pinned Kayne Brown (LS), 3:33; 113 - Gavino Martinez (D) pinned Andrew Hines (C), 1:44; 120 - Bryce Knapke (W) major dec. Viktor Jurcevich (D), 11-3; 126 - Brycen Miracle (C) dec. Ethan Morgan (LS), 12-6; 132 - Cory Beach (LS) pinned Keaton Sudduth (VW), 4:44; 138 - Angel Rosales (OG) pinned Zack King (C), 4:08; 145 - Owen Thomas (OG) dec. Alex Francis (D), 3-1; 152 - Corbin Mitchell (W) pinned Mason Adlesh (LS), 4:03; 160 - Macein Bigham (VW) dec. Kaden Ware, 7-4; 170 - Jace Schaefer (SM) pinned Morgein Bigham (VW), 3:46; 182 - Alex Stachler (C) pinned Nolan Deppe (LB), 2:03; 195 - Spencer Blue (VW) dec. Brandon Bowling (K), 3-1; 220 - Trevor Houts (W) dec. Brice Saeler (SM), 4-3; 285 - Cael Rostorfer (W) pinned Eli Kline, 0:42.
