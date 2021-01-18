ROSSFORD — Bryan led a pair of local teams with a fourth-place finish at the Rossford Invitational on Saturday.
The Bears totaled 168 points to finish fourth behind Edison (339), Vermilion (182.5) and Gibsonburg (171.5).
Bryan had a trio of second-place finishers in Lane Hulbert (132), Dylan McCandless (195) and Christian Hollister (285).
The Bears also saw Malachi Collins take third at 170, Dominique Bherns placed fourth at 106, Broston Bernath took fourth at 152 and Mikey Wolff took fourth at 160.
Napoleon finished sixth at the tournament with 120.5 points. The Wildcats had one individual in Turner Gabrer, who claimed the 113 pound title.
Other place finishers for Napoleon had Alex Gonzales take second at 106 and Austin Hopkins at 126; Preston Bounty was fourth at 285 and Payton Saputo was fifth at 132 pounds.
Rossford also hosted a girls tournament, with Napoleon taking third, Tinora sixth and Ayersville seventh.
Combining weight classes, Napoleon's Kloe Wolf finished second at 143 pounds. Kylie Roberts was second at 235 and third at 189.
Tinora's Heidy Monnin was fourth at 111 and Ayersville's Kaitlyn Ketcham was fourth at 143.
Gold Medal Duals
Napoleon's main roster was hosting its Gold Medal Duals over the weekend. The Wildcats went 9-0 over the weekend to win the event.
On Friday, Napoleon handled Galion (45-33), St. Francis (80-0), Huron (54-19) and Eastwood (41-35). On Saturday, they beat Versailles (37-33), Firelands (64-13), Fairview (67-10), Genoa (70-9) and Bluffton (66-12).
Demitrius Hernandez went 9-0 over the weekend for Napoleon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.