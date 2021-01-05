BRYAN — Bryan picked up a dual win at home on Saturday, downing Wauseon’s White team, 33-32. Dylan McCandless (195) and Malachi Collins (170) picked up wins via pin.

At Bryan

Bryan 33, Wauseon White 32

106 — Double forfeit; 113 — Hunter Wasnich (W) pinned Dominique Bherns, 2:40; 120 — Brandon Coopshaw (W) won by forfeit; 126 — Larry Moreno (W) pinned Donnell Bush, 3:10; 132 — Lane Huriber (B) won by forfeit; 138 — Aiden Fenter (B) def. Lincoln Nofziger, 6-0; 145 — Bailey Nagel (W) major dec. Xander Cagle, 15-1; 152 — Broston Bernath (B) def. Keaton Hartsock, 5-3; 160 — Mikey Wolff (B) def. Trenton Keesbury, 6-2; 170 — Malachi Collins (B) pinned Chase Santiago, 2:45; 182 — Jaydon Dennis (B) won by forfeit; 195 — Dylan McCandless (B) pinned Ian Martin, 1:11; 220 — Ethan Kessler (W) pinned Tyler Spisak, 1:41; 285 — Jaden Banister (W) def. Christian Hollister, 9-4.

Recommended for you

Load comments