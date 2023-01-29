SANDUSKY — Archbold brought home the team title from the Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic D3 Duals Saturday after winning its pool matches and defeating Pool B champion Genoa, 38-32.
Rodriguez (113), Gabe Chapa (132), Brodie Dominique (144), Ian Grime (150), Wyat Ripke (190), Hayden Dickman (175) and Aeschliman (215) all picked up victories in the title tilt against Genoa, with all but Dominique earning theirs via pins while the Archbold standout won at 144 with a technical fall victory.
Tinora was second to the Comets in Pool B play while Ayersville was sixth in Pool B. Both squads faced Tuscarawas Valley, with the Rams earning a 45-26 victory over the long-trip visitors and help bring the attention to the field. Tinora also earned a win over Sandy Valley while Ayersville lost to Tuscawaras Valley 33-21 in crossover matches.
At the Joe Szymczak Duals in Elmwood, Wauseon picked up a pair of team dual wins in a 2-2 finish while Fairview defeated Rossford 54-28 in its final match of the weekend and Bryan picked up three wins in four tries.
Michael Betz (138), Dylan Pettit (144), Cole McStoots (215) and Quinton Smith (285) each finished 3-1 in four matches for Fairview, with all four earning their three wins via pin.
Wauseon’s Octavio Ramirez did likewise at 175 for the Indians with a 3-1 mark and three pins.
Bryan’s Jordan Cook nabbed three pins and won all five of his matches for the Golden Bears with Raiden Rezabek (120/126), Kohler Vitek (144) and Zain Bell (285) all earning three wins via pin.
At the Sally George Invitational at Marion Pleasant, Liberty Center finished second in a 24-team field with 176 points thanks to two champions, four top-two finishers and seven overall placers.
Xander Myers and Owen Box earned victories in championship matches at 175 and 285, respectively, for the Tigers while 120-pounder Drew Matthews lost a 12-2 major decision to Jacob Ohl of team champion Ontario at 120 and Mechanicsburg’s Zane Hitchcock pinned LC’s Logan Sifuentes at 215.
Braedyn Tammarine was fourth at 106 while Landon Massie (126) and Kaden Bergstedt (157) were fifth and sixth-place finishers, respectively.
Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic D3 Duals
Pool A
1. Archbold, Mohawk, Tuscarawas Valley, Milan Edison, Evergreen, Sandy Valley, West Salem Northwestern, Patrick Henry, Norwayne-Calvert
Pool B
1. Genoa, Tinora, Monroeville, Brookville, Carey, Ayersville, Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic, Hopewell-Loudon, Norwalk St. Paul-St. Mary
First-Place Match
Archbold 38, Genoa 32
106 - Fuller (G) tech. fall Miller, 20-5; 113 - Rodriguez (A) pinned Dunn, 0:20; 120 - Soto (G) def. Stuckey, 11-5; 126 - No. Tipton (G) def. Jack Buchhop, 8-1; 132 - Chapa (A) pinned Na. Tipton, 1:10; 138 - Arriaga (G) pinned Wyse, 1:47; 144 - Dominique (A) tech. fall Materni, 16-1; 150 - Grime (A) pinned Mendez, 0:46; 157 - Clement (G) won by forfeit; 165 - Everheardt (G) def. Fryman, 4-1; 175 - Dickman (A) pinned Bierbaum, 1:25; 190 - Ripke (A) pinned Erwin, 0:59; 215 - Aeschliman (A) def. Crawford, 10-6; 285 - Ludwig (G) pinned Meyer, 2:57
Crossover Matches
Tuscarawas Valley 33, Ayersville 21
106 - Double forfeit; 113 - Double forfeit; 120 - Double forfeit; 126 - Wiseman (TV) won by forfeit; 132 - Alborn (TV) won by forfeit; 138 - Owens (TV) pinned Johnson, 1:30; 144 - Double forfeit; 150 - Ames (TV) pinned McConnell, 0:33; 157 - Wellman (A) pinned K. Postelthwait, 4:50; 165 - McCoy (A) pinned Huntsman, 2:29; 175 - Berner (A) def. L. Postlethwait 7-1; 190 - A. Congdon (TV) pinned Fackler, 0:26; 215 - Delano (A) pinned Selinsky, 2:40; 285 - D. Congdon (TV) def. Courtaway, 4-1.
Monroeville 40, Evergreen 15
106 - Double forfeit; 113 - Barman (M) won by forfeit; 120 - Double forfeit; 126 - Setmire (E) pinned McGee, 1:11; 132 - Vogus (M) pinned Gleckler, 1:03; 138 - Homan (M) major dec. Stubleski, 12-0; 144 - Roeder (M) def. Smith, 7-2; 150 - Seitz (M) pinned Mossing, 5:38; 157 - Johnson (E) def. Patchen, 7-4; 165 - Hershiser (M) def. Richardson, 4-2; 175 - Double forfeit; 190 - Head (E) pinned Beard, 1:38; 215 - Dunlap (M) won by forfeit; 285 - Barnhart (M) pinned Okos, 2:39.
Tinora 45, Tuscarawas Valley 26
106 - B. Graziani (T) won by forfeit; 113 - Steffel (T) won by forfeit; 120 - Bishop (T) won by forfeit; 126 - Wiseman (TV) major dec. Luellen, 18-10; 132 - A. Ankney (T) pinned Alborn (TV); 138 - Owens (TV) won by forfeit; 144 - Wilson (TV) pinned D. Graziani, 1:49; 150 - Ames (TV) pinned Delarber, 2:36; 157 - K. Postlethwait (TV) pinned K. Ankney, 1:45; 165 - Wolfrum (T) pinned Ruger Huntsman, 1:07; 175 - Urivez (T) def. L. Postlethwait, 6-3; 190 - Bowers (T) def. A. Congdon, 6-4; 215 - Grady Gustwiller (T) def. Selinsky, 5-3; 285 - Gaines (T) pinned D. Congdon, 2:29.
Patrick Henry 27, Norwalk SPSM 21
106 - Cuturic (SPSM) won by forfeit; 113 - Double forfeit; 120 - Glavich (SPSM) pinned Schwiebert, 1:27; 126 - Double forfeit; 132 - Caizzo (SPSM) pinned Rutter, 2:48; 138 - Camp win by forfeit; 144 - Kryder (PH) won by forfeit; 150 - Cray (PH) won by forfeit; 157 - Double forfeit; 165 - Bostleman (PH) won by forfeit; 175 - Nickoli (SPSM) def. Biederstedt, 9-5; 190 - Double forfeit; 215 - Barton (PH) def. Bess, 7-1; 285 - Double forfeit.
Tinora 62, Sandy Valley 18
106 - B. Graziani (T) def. Douglas, 7-3; 113 - Heredia (SV) pinned Steffel, 1:01; 120 - Bishop (T( won by forfeit; 126 - Luellen (T) pinned Natale (SV), 3:28; 132 - Vickers (SV) won by forfeit; 138 - A. Ankney (T) pinned Diss, 3:34; 144 - Delarber (T) won by forfeit; 150 - K Ankney (T) won by forfeit; 157 - Helmke (T) pinned Barnett, 0:48; 165 - Wolfrum (T) tech. fall Brock Moyer, 26-11; 175 - Urivez (T) won by forfeit; 190 - Bowers (T) won by forfeit; 215 - Gustwiller (T) pinned Watkins, 1:03; 285 - Trent (SV) pinned DeWyse (T), 0:23.
Joe Szymczak Duals
At Elmwood
Pool A
Wauseon 51, Maumee 30; Sandusky Perkins 76, Maumee 6; Sandusky Perkins 67, Wauseon 9.
Pool B
Lima Shawnee 38, Fairview 34; Liberty-Benton 43, Elmwood 28; Liberty-Benton 62, Fairview 16; Lima Shawnee 46, Elmwood 33; Elmwood 50, Fairview 24; Liberty-Benton 60, Lima Shawnee 16.
Pool C
Bryan 43, Rossford 34; Bellevue 40, Bowling Green 33; Bryan 58, Bellevue 15; Bowling Green 60, Rossford 14; Bowling Green 62, Bryan 18; Bellevue 60, Rossford 20.
Finals Results
Bowling Green 40, Wauseon 25; Wauseon 42, Lima Shawnee 39; Bryan 42, Elmwood 42; Bryan 45, Maumee 33; Fairview 54, Rossford 28.
Sally George Invitational
At Marion Pleasant
First-Place Matches
120 - Jacob Ohl (Ontario) major dec. Drew Matthews (Liberty Center), 12-2; 175 - Xander Myers (LC) major dec. Parker Cook (Mechanicsburg), 8-0; 215 - Zane Hitchcock (Mech) pinned Logan Sifuentes (LC), 2:11; 285 - Owen Box (LC) def. Trent Fulgham (Circleville), 4-2.
Third-Place Matches
106 - Nolan Fraley (Mech) def. Braedyn Tammarine (LC), 10-5.
Fifth-Place Matches
126 - Landon Massie (LC) pinned Luke Whitmer (Columbus Bishop Ready), 0:54; 157 - Quinten Harrison (Marion Elgin) pinned Kaden Bergstedt (LC), 1:50.
Championship Semifinals
106 - Dawsen Hudson (Logan Elm) def. Tammarine (LC), 12-8; 120 - Drew Matthews (LC) def. Mike Thomas (Mansfield Madison), 2-1; 175 - Xander Myers (LC) def. Nels VanGundy (ME); 215 - Logan Sifuentes (LC) def. Noah Jones (Cir), 3-2; 285 - Owen Box (LC) pinned Joe Young (London), 1:25.
