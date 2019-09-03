The Defiance volleyball team took third place in the Sylvania Southview Invitational. The Lady Bulldogs topped Bowsher, 25-9 and then lost a two set heartbreaker to Toledo Central Catholic in the semifinals, 26-24 and 25-21. In the third place match, Defiance disposed of Toledo Whitmer, 25-12 and 25-20.
Janelle Bryant paced Defiance with 27 kills in the three matches, while Kaylee Brashear had 13 kills. Jordan Davis finished with 57 assists and Tori Vukadinovich collected 30 digs.
"We played consistently well all throughout that match (against Bowsher) and it was a great way to open up our day," said Defiance coach Jolene Williams. "I was very happy with the communication on the court and had challenged the girls to really focus on keeping our tempo fast. They served aggressively, and pushed themselves. I was really happy with Jordan Davis and the focus she had on her hands during this match. Last weekend, Jordan was called for eight double (hits) against Eastwood. However, today her hard work paid off against Bowsher with zero setting errors. I am very proud of her.
"(Against Toledo Central Catholic), we hung right in there with their fast pace and aggressive front row," Williams continued. "We led the majority of the first set, but a huge factor during this match was our unforced errors. We have to learn to take care of the ball and do our jobs in high pressure situations. Even though we took a loss to Central Catholic, I feel like we played very well. Janelle and Kaylee had a bunch of really nice swings outside that normally would fall and Central Catholic picked them up today."
"We were expecting Whitmer to come at us pretty strongly, so I told the girls they really needed to control the ball on our side to force errors on the other side and they did just that," Williams added. "Tori Vukadinovich had some pretty amazing digs and our serve receive team did a very nice job. We had really focused on serve receive this week and today overall, the serve receive team of Janelle Bryant, Kaylee Brashear, Ashley Tettenhorst, and Tori Vukadinovich was solid. I am so proud of Kaylee Brashear and the way she is leading vocally on the floor as well. She just doesn't stop. The Old Newsboys Southview Spectacular had great competition. It could've been anyone's championship in all honesty. The girls played really well. I felt like it was point for point quite a bit and that was great to push us a little. It was a great opportunity to participate in the event."
Defiance (4-2) travels to Archbold on Tuesday night.
At Sylvania Southview Invite
Defiance def. Toledo Bowsher, 25-9, 25-13
Defiance (3-1) - Tori Vukadinovich 3-4 serving, 6-7 serve receive, 4 digs; Ashley Tettenhorst 2-3 serving, 3 digs; Abby Elwood 4-5 hitting, Kaylee Brashear 5-7 hitting, 3 kills, 13-14 serving, 4-4 serve receive, 9 digs; Kendall Black 8-8 hitting, 3 kills, 7-8 serving, 3 digs; Courtney Daeger 5-6 hitting, 3 kills; Jordan Davis 11-11 serving 4 aces, 40-40 setting, 17 assists; Janelle Bryant 15-17 hitting, 5 kills, 5-6 serving, 8-8 serve receive, 6 digs.
Toledo Bowsher (0-3) - No statistics.
Toledo Central Catholic def. Defiance, 26-24, 25-21
Defiance (3-2) - Tori Vukadinovich 6-7 serving, 4-4 setting, 3 assists, 15-16 serve receive, 18 digs; Ashley Tettenhorst 8-9 hitting, 2-3 serving, 5-6 serve receive, 6 digs; Abby Elwood 9-10 hitting, 3 digs; Kaylee Brashear 11-14 hitting, 3 kills, 8-9 serving, 6-7 serve receive, 10 digs; Kendall Black 8-8 hitting, 3 kills, 8-9 serving; Courtney Daeger 5-6 hitting, 3 kills; Jordan Davis 7-10 hitting, 8-9 serving, 50-52 setting, 18 assists, 9 digs; Janelle Bryant 18-21 hitting, 11 kills, 6-6 serving, 3-3 setting, 10-13 serve receive, 11 digs.
Toledo Central Catholic (6-7) - No statistics.
Defiance def. Toledo Whitmer, 25-12, 25-20
Defiance (4-2) - Tori Vukadinovich 6-7 serving, 4-4 setting, 10-12 serve receive, 8 digs; Ashley Tettenhorst 8-9 serve receive, 5 digs; Abby Elwood 3-4 hitting, 3-5 serving; Kaylee Brashear 13-14 hitting, 7 kills, 3 blocks, 10-12 serving, 7 digs; Kendall Black 11-11 hitting, 6 kills, 12-12 serving, 3 aces, 4-4 setting, 3 digs; Courtney Daeger 5-5 hitting, 3 blocks; Jordan Davis 3-4 serving, 42-44 setting, 22 assists, 10 digs; Janelle Bryant 15-18 hitting, 11 kills, 7-8 serving, 10-10 serve receive, 10 digs.
Toledo Whitmer (1-5) - No statistics.
At Swanton
Swanton def. Edon, 25-14, 25-7, 25-19
Edon (2-5) - Riley Bloir 6 kills, 2 blocks, 6 digs; Alex Jacoby 2 blocks, 2 digs, 3 assists; Brooklyn Morris 2 kills, 5 blocks; Carlie Kiess 7 digs; Zoe Maier 3 digs, 5 assists; Claire Radabaugh 5 assists; Emily Kissinger 2 digs.
Swanton (6-0) - Alexis Sarvo 23-24 hitting, 3 blocks, 14 kills, 14-15 serving, 5 aces, 13-13 serve receive, 5 digs; Sammi Taylor 17-17 serving, 4 aces, 3-3 setting, 6-6 serve receive, 11 digs; Ashlynn Waddell 15-16 hitting, 6 kills; Sofie Taylor 14-14 serving, 5 aces, 65-66 setting, 25 assists, 4 digs; Bailey Arnold 5-6 serving, 6-6 serve receive; Kaitlyn Floyd 20-21 hitting, 9 kills, 8-8 serving, 4 aces, 4 digs; Kylie Ulch 8-8 serving, 7-7 serve receive, 4 digs; Jessica Dohm 16-17 hitting, 5 kills, 6-6 serving, 22-22 setting, 6 assists, 5-5 serve receive, 9 digs; Trista Eitniear 7-7 hitting.
Reserves: Swanton, 17-25, 25-19, 25-10.
