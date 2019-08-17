CONTINENTAL — Mackenzie Rayle collected 16 assists, Kennedy Hiltner served up four aces and Madelyn Potts and Tygre Troyer each knocked down eight kills, as the Continental volleyball team won its season opener over North Baltimore, 25-7, 25-12 and 25-17.

At Continental

Continental def. North Baltimore, 25-7, 25-12, 25-17

North Baltimore  - No statistics.

Continental  - Mackenzie Rayle 16 assists, 7 digs; Kennedy Hiltner 4 aces, 9 digs; Madelyn Potts 8 kills, 8 digs; Tygre Troyer 8 kills, 5 digs.

At Antwerp

Paulding def. Antwerp, 25-20, 26-24, 25-19

Paulding (1-0) - /sadie Estle 9-10 serving, 4 aces, 37-44 hitting, 15 kills, 5 blocks, 11-15 serve receive, 7 digs; Jalynn Parrett 8-9 serving, 17-20 hitting, 6 kills, 16-17 serve receive, 8 digs; Leigha Egnor 17-18 serving, 4 aces, 24-27 hitting 8 kills, 39-45 setting, 14 assists; Janae Pease 6-6 serving, 10-11 serve receive, 10 digs; Claire Schweller 17-17 serving, 3 aces, 56-62 setting, 12 assists; Kaeli Bustos 5 digs; Gabbie Stalbaum 5 digs.

Antwerp - No statistics.

Reserves: Antwerp, 25-18, 25-20.

At Stryker

Stryker def. Liberty Center, 16-25, 26-24, 25-23, 25-23.

No statistics reported.

Reserves: Liberty Center, 25-14, 25-22.

