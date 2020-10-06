ARCHBOLD — Tinora picked up a key non-conference win Saturday, knocking off NWOAL co-leader Archbold in three sets to move to 14-3 on the year.
Lexi Wachtman led the Rams with 16 kills and three aces in the win for Tinora while Tori Morlock had 10 kills and five digs.
Chaney Brodbeck had 12 kills for Archbold, which fell to 8-3 on the year.
At Archbold
Tinora def. Archbold, 25-20, 25-19, 26-24
Tinora (14-3) — Brooklyn Reineke 5 digs, 13-14 serving, 3 aces, 15 assists; Emma Chafins 8 kills, 11-13 serving, 2 aces, 2 blocks; Makenna Reetz 4 digs; Quinn Horn 6 kills; Tristen Norden 8 digs, 14-14 serving, 17 assists; Audrey Rittenhouse 4 digs, 13-13 serving, 10-12 serve receive; Tori Morlock 10 kills, 5 digs, 16-17 serve receive; Lexi Wachtman 16 kills, 5 digs, 13-14 serving, 3 aces.
Archbold (8-3) — Chaney Brodbeck 12 kills; Ella Bowman 10 kills; Carsyn Hagans 6 kills, 3 aces; Hadley Galvan 9 kills; Addi Ziegler 37 assists, 2 aces.
Reserves: Tinora, 25-23, 25-18.
At Wayne Trace
Lincolnview def. Wayne Trace, 25-21, 25-12, 25-9
Lincolnview (15-1) — Kendall Bollenbacher 15 kills, 3 blocks, 11 digs; Madison Williams 9 kills, 2 blocks, 13 digs; Sami Sellers 5 kills, 2 blocks; McKayla Blankemeyer 4 kills, 5 blocks; Brianna Ebel 32 assists, 7 digs; Breck Evans 5 digs; Zadria King 7 digs; Elaina O’Neill 3 digs
Wayne Trace (6-10) — Hannah Sanderson 3 digs; Kacy Hornish 11 assists; Sydnee Sinn 4 kills, 2 blocks; Gracie Shepherd 9 kills, 5 digs; Katrina Stoller 6 digs; Tiffany Sinn 3 kills; Paige Alber 9 assists; Natalie Schultz 5 digs.
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 25-23, 9-25, 25-15.
At Holgate
Fayette def. Holgate, 25-23, 25-17, 16-25, 25-13
Fayette (3-10) — No statistics.
Holgate (0-16) — Jessie Thome 3 aces, 13-15 serving, 3 kills, 8 assists, 7 digs, 4 blocks; Carissa Meyer 4 kills, 10 blocks; Kenzie Roehl 7 kills, 9 blocks; Jordyn Altman 3 kills, 3 digs; Bailey Izor 2 aces, 20-21 serving, 10 assists, 17 digs; Aniles Schuller 8 kills, 10 digs, 2 blocks; Savannah Rothman 9 digs; Bria Tijerina 17-18 serve receive, 27 digs; Lexa Schuller 6 assists, 7 digs; Olivia Blaker 15-16 serve receive.
Reserves: Holgate, 25-16, 28-26.
At Van Wert
Van Wert def. Bryan, 16-25, 27-25, 25-23, 25-23, 15-9
Bryan (7-7) - McKendry Semer 32-32 serving, 9 kills, 15 digs; Gwen Spengler 22-22 serving, 6 kills, 20 digs; Abby Fernihough 4 aces, 13 kills, 5 blocks; Kloee Antigo 12 kills, 5 blocks, 10 digs; Jordan Beck 35 assists.
Van Wert (5-11) — Jaylyn Rickard 12 kills; Mariana Ickes 11 kills; Carlee Young 18 digs; Finley Foster 30 assists.
Reserves: Bryan won.
At Evergreen (non-league)
Swanton def. Evergreen, 25-18, 25-12, 25-22
Swanton (13-3) — Avril Roberts 14-17 hitting, 8 kills; Emma Operacz 11-12 serving; Sammi Taylor 9-15 serve receive, 8 digs; Brooke Dockery 5 kills, 3 assists, 6 digs; Sofie Taylor 10-11 serving, 32 assists, 7 digs; Bailey Arnold 20-21 serving, 3 aces, 6 digs; Morgan Smith 12-15 hitting, 8 kills; Kailey Brownfield 10-11 hitting, 5 kills, 3 digs; Kaitlyn Floyd 18-20 hitting, 11 kills, 2 aces, 3 digs.
Evergreen (2-13) — No statistics.
Reserves: Swanton won.
At Otsego
Otsego def. North Central, 26-24, 25-22, 27-25
North Central (15-2) — Kendal Bonney 18 kills, 2 blocks, 14 assists, 11 digs; Madison Brown 10 kills, 19 assists, 8 digs; Kassidy Faler 15 digs.
Otsego (8-7) — No statistics.
Reserves: Otsego, 21-25, 25-22, 15-11.
At Hilltop
Hilltop def. North Adams (Mich.), 25-13, 25-14, 25-19
North Adams — No statistics.
Hilltop (12-3) — Jayma Bailey 16-16 serving, 2 aces, 4 digs; Alex Horton 10-10 setting, 3 kills; Arleigh VanArsdalen 10-11 serving, 34-34 setting, 13 assists, 3 digs; Taryn Grant 10-12 serving, 2 aces, 6 digs, 11-13 hitting, 5 kills; Gabby Rodriguez 11-12 serve receive, 6 digs, 23-24 hitting, 10 kills; Mia Hancock 17-18 hitting, 4 kills; Kacy Connolly 11-11 serving, 2 aces, 16 assists, 38-39 setting; Hannah Riley 11-12 serving, 2 aces.
Reserves: Hilltop, 25-13, 25-15.
At Continental
Lima Senior def. Continental, 25-20, 26-24, 25-23
Lima Senior — No statistics.
Continental (6-12) — Madelyn Potts 27 digs, 3 kills; Tygre Troyer 16 digs, 8 kills; Catelyn Etter 12 digs, 3 kills, 15 assists; Annika Bowers 22 digs.
Reserves: Continental won.
