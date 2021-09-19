It was complete domination by Tinora volleyball on Saturday as they defeated Stryker in three to notch their sixth win of the season.
Brooklyn Reineke did it all for the Rams, notching 16 digs, five kills and 24 assists in the win. She led the team in both digs and assists. Emma Chafins led the team in kills with seven.
Stryker was paced by Sage Woolace on defense with 16 digs and Brianna Breier on offense with four kills.
In other action, North Central senior and Ashland University commit Kendall Bonney racked up 29 kills, including her 1,000th career kill, in the Eagles' four-set home victory over Antwerp.
At Tinora
Tinora def. Stryker 25-10, 25-9, 25-12
Tinora (6-3, 2-0 GMC) - Makenna Reetz 5 kills; Brooklyn Reineke 16 digs, 12-14 serving, 5 kills, 24 assists; Emma Chafins 7 kills, 9 digs; Kjerstin Scott 5 digs, 4 blocks; Logan McQuillin 5 digs; Kaylee Dickinson 9 digs; Quinn Horn 13 kills, 14 digs, 17-19 serving, 4 aces; Macey Schlosser 4 kills, 4 digs; Emma Cramer 15 digs.
Stryker (4-7, 3-3 BBC) - Brianna Breier 4 kills, 13-14 hitting; Haylee Fulk 4 assists; Sage Woolace 16 digs; Emma Fulk 12 digs.
Reserves: Tinora 25-11, 25-5.
At North Central
North Central def. Antwerp 25-16, 22-25, 25-12, 25-19
Antwerp (3-9, 1-2 GMC) - No statistics.
North Central (8-1, 1-0 BBC) - Kendal Bonney 29 kills, 4 blocks, 12 assists, 4 aces. Madison Brown 10 kills, 28 assists, 5 digs; Kaytee Tomblin 6 kills, 4 blocks; Lauren Balser 6 kills, 6 digs; Alexia Miller 17 digs.
Reserves: North Central, 21-25, 25-17, 25-20.
At Archbold
Archbold def. Napoleon 25-14, 25-22, 25-12
Archbold (8-0, 3-0 NWOAL) - Keely Culler 13 kills; Olivia Liechty 9 kills; Ella Bowman 8 kills; Carsyn Hagans 7 kills; Addi Ziegler 32 assists.
Napoleon (1-11, 0-6 NLL) - No statistics.
At Wayne Trace
Wayne Trace def. Miller City, 26-24, 19-25, 25-22
Miller City (8-3) - No statistics.
Wayne Trace (7-3) - Christina Graham 4 kills, 4 digs; Gracie Shepherd 2 aces, 11 kills, 10 digs; Kacy Hornish 2 aces, 16 assists, 6 digs; Paige Albers 2 aces, 11 assists, 6 digs; Rachel Stoller 13 kills, 11 digs; Sydnee Sinn 4 kills, 5 digs.
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 25-23, 24-26, 25-10.
Wayne Trace def. Lima Perry, 25-16, 25-23
Lima Perry (5-4) - No statistics.
Wayne Trace (8-3) - Gracie Shepherd 10 kills, 2 blocks, 9 digs; Paige Albers 4 aces, 14 assists, 4 digs; Sydnee Sinn 4 kills, 5 digs; Christina Graham 6 kills, 2 blocks, 4 digs; Harper Myers 2 blocks; Rachel Stoller 9 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs; Kacy Hornish 14 assists, 4 digs.
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 25-20, 25-17.
At Delta
Holgate def. Delta, 23-25, 25-20, 25-11, 25-16
Holgate (2-9) - Carissa Meyer 3 aces, 21-22 serving, 14-15 serve receive, 11 kills, 13 digs, 2 blocks; Miriam Bower 11-11 serving, 8-10 serve receive, 9 digs; Jordyn Altman 7 aces, 26-26 serving, 11-12 serve receive, 10 kills, 5 digs; Lexa Schuller 3 aces, 15-17 serving, 3 kills, 23 assists, 14 digs; Olivia Blaker 13-16 serve receive, 7 assists, 4 digs; Jordyn Hoellrich 2 aces, 7 kills, 8 digs.
Delta (2-9) - No statistics.
Reserves: Delta, 26-24, 25-23.
At Continental
Hilltop def. Continental, 25-8, 25-16, 25-21
Hilltop (8-1, 1-0 BBC) - Jayma Bailey 18-18 serving, 4 aces, 16-18 hitting, 6 kills; Joscelyn Layman 11 assists; Gabby Rodriguez 12-15 serving, 16-16 serve receive, 6 digs, 19-21 hitting, 10 kills; Mia Hancock 14-15 serving, 5 aces, 9-10 hitting, 6 kills, 5 blocks; Alyssa Momyer 12-13 serving, 12-15 serve receive, 9 digs; Kacy Connolly 14 assists; Libbie Baker 9-12 hitting, 8 blocks.
Continental (1-11, 0-2 PCL) - No statistics.
