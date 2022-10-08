In Defiance, the Hagerty name and volleyball are synonymous and that was put on full display on Saturday morning as Bretta Hagerty faced off against her daughter Brie Brenner for the first time as opposing head coaches in a five set win for Tinora.
Hagerty coached originally at Defiance, and now is in her eight season at Tinora. Brenner just came off of a decade of coaching at Defiance College before taking the Bulldogs job this offseason.
“When I coached at Defiance we only ever played Tinora a couple of times and now we play each other this year and it’s just happenstance that she’s on the other side,” Hagerty continued. “But it was really cool to her come full circle and I was really proud to take the court with her today.”
For Brenner, this was just another day coaching volleyball in northwest, Ohio alongside her mom.
“I guess for me I didn’t think anything of it because we’re in the gym a lot together, whether we are doing camps or clinics,” Brenner said. “I grew up with volleyball with her and we both live in Defiance so I guess for me I didn’t really think about that going into it as much as just focusing on wanting to win the game.”
The game was at times, exactly what anyone would expect of a game between two teams with so much combined volleyball experience between the two coaches.
It was a back and forth battle that saw displays of fantastic defense and all out hustle, as both teams made incredible saves multiple times in the game, but also had all the fundamental works of two experienced coaches. Defiance’s Elizabeth Hoffman led the way of defense, garnering a game-high 40 digs. Logan McQuillin had 33 digs to lead the Rams.
Tinora however, had 15 aces to just five for the Bulldogs.
“Our passing was completely broken down today. We couldn’t pass well, Tinora served well and when you are not winning the serve receive battle, you aren’t winning matches and that was kind of apparent today,” Brenner said.
The Rams (12-8) in the end got the best of the Bulldogs (9-10) 25-13, 23-25, 25-19, 26-28, 15-6 thanks to multiple sets that saw the Rams get out to big leads and hold them.
The first set was a showcase of strength at the front by the two Tinora freshman hitters in Tatum Creps and Paige Gamby who combined for eight kills. Paige Sebring finished the set with an ace.
The second set, was all Defiance to start as they led 11-0 to start the set, five coming on attacking errors by the Rams. Down 7-0 Tinora called timeout.
“I told them to get their shovels because we aren’t done yet. We dug a hole but we had to dig ourselves out from the depths of wherever we were,” Hagerty said.
And they did dig themselves out as after the 11-0 start they went on a 14-5 run that saw excellent volleys from both sides and a refusal from the Tinora back end to let the ball ball.
“My back row just said ‘we’re going to get this ball up and we are going to give ourselves a chance,’” Hagerty said. “But it’s just the fight and being a competitor and we’ve been there so many times and I think for us, being there so much and wanting to be on the upside of one of those is a big deal.”
After a timeout up 19-14 by Defiance, Tinora went on a 4-0 run out of that timeout to make it 19-18, but that as close as the lead would get as the Bulldogs would go up 24-20 and ultimately get a kill from Brooke Gathman to end it and win 25-23.
“It is a tendency of ours to get complacent and wait until our backs are against the wall and then it’s like ‘oh hey, we need to start playing,” Brenner said. “It’s frustrating but we have to play well when it matters most.”
The third set was similar to the first in that the Rams took an early lead that they didn’t relinquish but the fourth was one that saw four lead changes up until the mark where Defiance led 11-10. The Bulldogs kept Tinora at about a three point distance until up 23-19, two attacking errors, am Avery Morris kill and an infraction tied the game at 23. From there the game was on a teeter totter until Karleigh Hoffman, who carried the Bulldogs all game on offense getting 17 kills to the next closest five, slammed down a kill to win the set 28-26 and force a fifth set.
The fifth set started all Tinora and stayed that way with the freshman at the front coming up big again and specifically with Creps up front consistent getting tips on the ball and making it easier for her back row. Creps finished with 12 kills and eight digs while Gamby led the way with 13 kills and seven digs.
“Those two freshman out there they have their moments where they are going to struggle and they scratch their head,” Hagerty said. “For them to turn it around and be competitive and say give me the ball. There’s so many times that I could have taken them out this season, but I needed that experience and that experience is starting to pay off.”
Defiance now has three matches to finish off their season, all at home starting with a Monday contest against Bowling Green. Tinora will round out the season with GMC matches against Edgerton on Tuesday and Hicksville on Thursday.
At Tinora
Tinora def Defiance 25-13, 23-25, 25-19, 26-28, 15-6
Defiance (9-10) - Karleigh Hoffman 17 kills, 5 digs, 2 blocks, 2 aces, 8-15 serve receive; Brooke Gathman 5 kills, 3 blocks; Amelia Hernandez 3 kills, 5 blocks; Kinley Maynard 4 kills; Bella Rowlison 4 kills; Piper Lacey 2 blocks; Lilly Lacey 2 blocks, 6 digs, 24 assists; Elizabeth Hoffman 40 digs, 25-34 serve receive; Piper Hampton 11 digs, 7-13 serve receive; Ella Westrick 17 digs, 12-15 serve receive; Josslyn Jerger 5 digs, 2 aces, 8 assists; Jasmyn Saldana 3 digs.
Tinora (12-8) - Addison Gerken 6 digs, 21-22 serving, 4 aces, 21 assists; Zoe Roesti 5 digs, 15-15 serving, 4 aces; Kaylee Dickinson 16 digs, 14-16 serving, 4 aces; Maggi Nagel 10 kills, 5 digs, 5 blocks; Emma Cramer 16 digs, 16-18 serving, 2 aces, 22-23 serve receive; Paige Sebring 10 digs, 2 aces; Avery Morris 9 kills, 15 digs, 15-16 serve receive; Dakota Sines 8 kills, 7 digs, 2 blocks; Logan McQuillin 33 digs, 23-24 serving, 22-22 serve receive; Kenzi Nagel 3 kills, 2 blocks; Paige Gamby 13 kills, 7 digs, 2 blocks; Tatum Creps 12 kills, 8 digs, 2 blocks, 4 assists.
Reserves: Defiance 25-18, 16-25, 25-17
