PAULDING — Paulding picked up a win in Sydney Collins’ first match as head coach, taking down county rival Antwerp in three sets to start the season 1-0 on Saturday.

Astianna Coppes’ nine kills led the way for the Archers in the setback while Lydia Brewer recorded four blocks.

At Paulding

Paulding def. Antwerp, 25-22, 25-22, 25-14

Antwerp (0-1) — Astianna Coppes 9 kills, 4 assists; Madison Ruen 15-19 serving, 15 assists; Lydia Butzin 11-11 serving, 4 digs; Faith Nestleroad 3 kills; Grace Schuette 3 kills; Maddie Smith 3 kills; Lydia Brewer 4 blocks; Molly Reinhart 7-7 serving, 8 digs; Madyson Bauer 8-9 serves, 2 aces, 7 digs.

Paulding (1-0) — Sadie Estle 12 kills, 5 blocks, 2 aces, 4 digs; Leigha Egnor 11 kills, 10 assists, 3 aces, 8 digs; Jalynn Parrett 7 kills, 2 aces, 12 digs; Claire Schweller 20 assists, 3 digs; Gabbie Stallbaum 7 kills, 3 blocks; Janae Pease 15 digs.

Reserves: Paulding, 25-18, 25-13.

At Wauseon

Maumee def. Wauseon, 25-18, 25-20, 25-21

Wauseon (0-1) — No statistics.

Maumee (1-0) — No statistics.

At Holgate

Delta def. Holgate, 21-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-13

Delta (1-0) — No statistics.

Holgate (0-1) — No statistics.

Reserves: Delta, 22-25, 25-18, 25-9.

At Liberty Center

Liberty Center def. Stryker, 25-21, 25-3, 25-9

Stryker (0-1) — Emma Fulk 21-30 hitting, 9 kills; Brianna Breier 11-16 hitting, 5 kills; Kinsey Myers 11 assists, 10 digs, 15-15 serving, 2 aces; Haylee Fulk 11 assists; Sage Woolace 9-10 serving, 19 digs; Caitlyn Lyon 10 digs.

Liberty Center (1-0) — Sydney Jones 29-30 hitting, 10 kills, 6 digs; Lucy Jones 22-24 hitting, 9 kills, 6 blocks; Elle Mohler 17-20 hitting, 6 kills, 11 digs; Jenna Jones 15-17 hitting, 4 kills, 2 blocks; Eliza Jones 9-10 hitting, 3 kills, 3 blocks; Kiki Maas 3 kills; Madison Perry 21-22 serving, 20 digs; Michaela Jeffers 11-13 serving, 26 digs; Sami Graber 10-10 serving; Emerson Gray 9 digs, 10 assists.

Reserves: Liberty Center, 25-21, 25-19.

At Edon

Swanton def. Edon, 25-10, 25-19, 25-20

Swanton (1-0) — Katlyn Floyd 15-17 hitting, 8 kills, 12-14 serving, 2 aces, 4 digs; Brooke Dockery 9-10 serving, 10-12 hitting, 5 kills, 5 digs; Trista Eitniear 15-17 hitting, 8 kills; Avril Roberts 14-17 hitting, 6 kills; Sammi Taylor 16 digs; Sofie Taylor 9-9 serving, 8-8 hitting, 4 kills, 26 assists, 7 digs; Kailey Brownfield 10-13 hitting, 5 digs; Emma Operaez 3 digs; Bailey Arnold 23-23 serving, 2 aces, 4 digs.

Edon (0-1) — No statistics.

At Toledo Christian

Toledo Christian def. North Central, 25-18, 25-18, 26-24

North Central (1-0) — Kendal Bonney 12 kills, 4 digs, 13 assists, 3 blocks; Madison Brown 6 kills, 5 digs, 14 assists; Kassidy Faler 7 digs.

Toledo Christian (0-1) — No statistics.

Reserves: North Central won.

At North Baltimore

Continental def. North Baltimore, 25-23, 20-25, 25-18, 25-15

Continental (1-0) — Madelyn Potts 21 kills, 26 digs; Catelyn Etter 25 assists; Annika Bowers 3 aces.

North Baltimore (0-1) — No statistics.

Reserves: North Baltimore won.

At Coldwater

Ottawa-Glandorf def. Coldwater, 25-20, 25-14, 25-20

Ottawa-Glandorf (1-0) — Erin Kaufman 9 kills; Saleigha Ellerbrock 21 assists; Lexi Fortman 12 digs.

Coldwater (0-1) - No statistics.

Load comments