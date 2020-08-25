PAULDING — Paulding picked up a win in Sydney Collins’ first match as head coach, taking down county rival Antwerp in three sets to start the season 1-0 on Saturday.
Astianna Coppes’ nine kills led the way for the Archers in the setback while Lydia Brewer recorded four blocks.
At Paulding
Paulding def. Antwerp, 25-22, 25-22, 25-14
Antwerp (0-1) — Astianna Coppes 9 kills, 4 assists; Madison Ruen 15-19 serving, 15 assists; Lydia Butzin 11-11 serving, 4 digs; Faith Nestleroad 3 kills; Grace Schuette 3 kills; Maddie Smith 3 kills; Lydia Brewer 4 blocks; Molly Reinhart 7-7 serving, 8 digs; Madyson Bauer 8-9 serves, 2 aces, 7 digs.
Paulding (1-0) — Sadie Estle 12 kills, 5 blocks, 2 aces, 4 digs; Leigha Egnor 11 kills, 10 assists, 3 aces, 8 digs; Jalynn Parrett 7 kills, 2 aces, 12 digs; Claire Schweller 20 assists, 3 digs; Gabbie Stallbaum 7 kills, 3 blocks; Janae Pease 15 digs.
Reserves: Paulding, 25-18, 25-13.
At Wauseon
Maumee def. Wauseon, 25-18, 25-20, 25-21
Wauseon (0-1) — No statistics.
Maumee (1-0) — No statistics.
At Holgate
Delta def. Holgate, 21-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-13
Delta (1-0) — No statistics.
Holgate (0-1) — No statistics.
Reserves: Delta, 22-25, 25-18, 25-9.
At Liberty Center
Liberty Center def. Stryker, 25-21, 25-3, 25-9
Stryker (0-1) — Emma Fulk 21-30 hitting, 9 kills; Brianna Breier 11-16 hitting, 5 kills; Kinsey Myers 11 assists, 10 digs, 15-15 serving, 2 aces; Haylee Fulk 11 assists; Sage Woolace 9-10 serving, 19 digs; Caitlyn Lyon 10 digs.
Liberty Center (1-0) — Sydney Jones 29-30 hitting, 10 kills, 6 digs; Lucy Jones 22-24 hitting, 9 kills, 6 blocks; Elle Mohler 17-20 hitting, 6 kills, 11 digs; Jenna Jones 15-17 hitting, 4 kills, 2 blocks; Eliza Jones 9-10 hitting, 3 kills, 3 blocks; Kiki Maas 3 kills; Madison Perry 21-22 serving, 20 digs; Michaela Jeffers 11-13 serving, 26 digs; Sami Graber 10-10 serving; Emerson Gray 9 digs, 10 assists.
Reserves: Liberty Center, 25-21, 25-19.
At Edon
Swanton def. Edon, 25-10, 25-19, 25-20
Swanton (1-0) — Katlyn Floyd 15-17 hitting, 8 kills, 12-14 serving, 2 aces, 4 digs; Brooke Dockery 9-10 serving, 10-12 hitting, 5 kills, 5 digs; Trista Eitniear 15-17 hitting, 8 kills; Avril Roberts 14-17 hitting, 6 kills; Sammi Taylor 16 digs; Sofie Taylor 9-9 serving, 8-8 hitting, 4 kills, 26 assists, 7 digs; Kailey Brownfield 10-13 hitting, 5 digs; Emma Operaez 3 digs; Bailey Arnold 23-23 serving, 2 aces, 4 digs.
Edon (0-1) — No statistics.
At Toledo Christian
Toledo Christian def. North Central, 25-18, 25-18, 26-24
North Central (1-0) — Kendal Bonney 12 kills, 4 digs, 13 assists, 3 blocks; Madison Brown 6 kills, 5 digs, 14 assists; Kassidy Faler 7 digs.
Toledo Christian (0-1) — No statistics.
Reserves: North Central won.
At North Baltimore
Continental def. North Baltimore, 25-23, 20-25, 25-18, 25-15
Continental (1-0) — Madelyn Potts 21 kills, 26 digs; Catelyn Etter 25 assists; Annika Bowers 3 aces.
North Baltimore (0-1) — No statistics.
Reserves: North Baltimore won.
At Coldwater
Ottawa-Glandorf def. Coldwater, 25-20, 25-14, 25-20
Ottawa-Glandorf (1-0) — Erin Kaufman 9 kills; Saleigha Ellerbrock 21 assists; Lexi Fortman 12 digs.
Coldwater (0-1) - No statistics.
