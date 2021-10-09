PEMBERVILLE — Fairview saw its 10-match win streak end in four sets on Saturday as the Apaches battled gamely but fell 25-18, 18-25, 25-15, 25-18 at Division III No. 16 Eastwood in local volleyball action.
Paige Ricica had 13 kills, 15 digs and a pair of aces for the Apaches (15-5) while Kelly Crites put up 12 kills, 10 digs and five blocks. Haley Hammer paced the Black and Gold with 32 assists while Kylie Gates chipped in five kills.
At Eastwood
Eastwood def. Fairview, 25-18, 18-25, 25-15, 25-18
Fairview (15-5) - Haley Hammer 11-11 hitting, 32 assists, 10-10 serving, 2 blocks, 4 digs; Kelly Crites 12 kills, 30-38 hitting, 9-10 serving, 5 blocks, 10 digs; Paige Ricica 13 kills, 28-33 hitting, 2 aces, 16-16 serving, 15 digs, 18-20 serve receive; Kylie Gates 5 kills, 15-18 hitting, 8-10 serving; Emma Wynne 16-16 serving, 13 digs, 35-36 serve receive; Carrie Zeedyk 13 digs, 12-13 serve receive.
Eastwood (14-2) - No statistics.
At Hicksville
Hicksville def. Edon, 25-19, 25-13, 25-11
Edon (10-8) - Carlie Kiess 3 kills, 8 digs; Allison Kaylor 4 kills, 4 digs; Emma Hickman 13 assists, 2 aces; Kerrin Towers 3 digs; Olivia Mitchell 5 kills.
Hicksville (14-5) - Molly Crall 13 kills, 9 digs, 3 blocks; Aubrie Baird 21 assists, 11 digs; Avery Slattery 5 kills, 2 aces, 4 blocks; Lynae Poling 3 kills, 2 blocks; Lindsay Bergman 3 kills; Martina Vasquez 3 aces; Izzie Smith 4 aces, 4 digs; Sydney Bland 2 blocks; Macie Eicher 6 digs.
At Patrick Henry
Edgerton def. Patrick Henry, 22-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-22
Edgerton (6-13) - No statistics.
Patrick Henry (5-13) - Kelsey Smith 15 kills, 2 blocks; Whitney Johnson 33 assists, 18 digs; Brooke Bostelman 5 aces; Karsyn Weber 5 aces; Mariah Boyer 17 digs.
At Lima Central Catholic
Bryan def. Lima Central Catholic, 25-22, 25-23
Bryan (9-11) - No statistics.
Lima Central Catholic (3-15) - No statistics.
Reserves: Bryan won.
Coldwater def. Bryan, 25-11, 25-8
Bryan (9-12) - No statistics.
Coldwater (17-2) - No statistics.
Reserves: Coldwater won.
At Ottawa Hills
Ottawa Hills def. Delta, 25-21, 25-21, 25-10
Delta (0-18) - No statistics.
Ottawa Hills (10-9) - No statistics.
At North Central
North Central def. Toledo Christian, 25-17, 25-17, 25-20
Toledo Christian (12-7) - No statistics.
North Central (16-4) - Kendal Bonney 19 kills, 2 blocks, 16 assists, 12 digs, 3 aces; Madison Brown 6 kills, 21 assists, 12 digs, 3 aces; Lauren Balser 6 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces; Erin Elser 8 digs, 4 aces; Macie Gendron 4 kills, 4 blocks; Alexia Miller 19 digs.
Reserves: North Central, 25-7, 25-17.
At St. Henry
St. Henry def. Ottawa-Glandorf, 25-18, 25-17, 25-22
Ottawa-Glandorf (15-5) - Miya Ellerbrock 12 assists, 11 digs; Erin Kaufman 13 kills, 12 digs; Averi Krouse 10 digs; Chloee Glenn 7 kills; Reese Van Oss 7 assists.
St. Henry (13-6) - No statistics.
Reserves: Ottawa-Glandorf, 25-15, 26-24.
