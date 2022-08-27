NAPOLEON — Napoleon volleyball opened their season with a home sweep 25-19, 25-22, 25-17 over Bryan on Saturday.
The Golden Bears (0-3) were led by Paige Kunsman and Ella Vansteenkiste on offense as they each had 10 kills. Crystal Fillman led the team with 11 assists while Kenzie Wirth was right behind her with 10.
In the Green Meadows Conference, both Tinora (3-0) and Fairview (3-0) stayed unbeaten on the season with non-conference win on Saturday
Neither team has yet to drop a set on the season as the Apaches downed Edon 25-9, 25-8, 25-7. They were led by Kelly Crites (14 kills, 3 aces) and Paige Ricica (13 kills, 6 digs, 2 blocks, 17-17 serving). Haley Hammer led the team with 33 assists. Carrie Zeedyk led the team with eight digs.
As for Tinora, they handed Elmwood (2-1) their first loss of the season with a 25-11, 25-23, 25-13 win over the Royals.
Avery Morris led the team with eight kills while Paige Gambel and Maggi Nagel each had seven. Paige Sebring led the way with 14 digs. Addison Gerken had 16 assists while Zoe Roesti had 17.
Napoleon def. Bryan 25-19, 25-22, 25-17
Bryan (0-3) - Paige Kunsman 10 kills, 5 digs; Ella Vansteenkiste 10 kills, 4 digs; Blayze Langenderfer 6 kills; Crystal Fillman 11 assists; Kenzie Wirth 10 assists.
Napoleon (1-0) - No statistics.
Reserves: Napoleon wins.
Fairview 3 def. Edon 25-9, 25-8, 25-7
Fairview (3-0) - Carrie Zeedyk 12-12 serving, 8 digs, 4 aces; Aubrey Hammer 13-15 attacking, 12-13 serving, 3 digs, 7 kills; Payshince McDaniel 3 kills; Haley Hammer 33 assists, 2 aces; Bethany Singer 11-11 serving, 5 digs; Zoe Appel 3 kills; Kelly Crites 14 kills, 20-22 attacking, 3 aces, 14-14 serving; Paige Ricica 13 kills, 16-19 attacking, 17-17 serving, 2 blocks, 6 digs.
Edon (0-3) - No statistics.
Tinora def. Elmwood 25-11, 25-23, 25-13
Tinora (3-0) - Addison Gerken 13-13 serving, 2 aces, 16 assists; Zoe Roesti 6 digs, 19-19 serving, 2 aces, 17 assists; Kylee Dickinson 6 digs; Maggi Nagel 7 kills, 3 blocks; Emma Cramer 4 digs, 10-11 serving; Paige Sebring 14 digs, 10-10 serve receive; Avery Morris 8 kills, 4 digs; Dakota Sines 3 kills, 3 digs; Logan McQuillin 11 digs, 10-10 serving, 2 aces; Kenzi Nagel 3 kills, 2 blocks; Paige Gamby 7 kills, 4 digs; Tatum Creps 10 kills, 3 blocks.
Elmwood (2-1) - No statistics.
Archbold def. Crestview 25-17, 25-21, 25-19
Crestview (1-2) - No statistics.
Archbold (3-1) - Keely Culler 15 kills, 2 blocks, 11 assists, 2 aces; Chaney Brodbeck 12 kills, 14 assists; Ella Bowman 4 kills, 2 blocks; Olivia Liechty 5 blocks; Aubrey Eicher 2 aces.
Patrick Henry def. Stryker 25-19, 23-25, 25-15, 25-21
Stryker (2-2) - Gabby Ramon 23-27 attacking, 7 kills, 3 blocks; Emma Fulk 31-31 attacking, 3 kills, 17 digs; Kaitlyn Myers 13 assists; Adysen Andres 9 assists; Sage Woolace 43 digs, 10-12 serving, 2 aces; Laura Leupp 10-10 serving.
Patrick Henry (2-1) - Karsyn Weber 15 kills, 4 aces; Allie Arnos 11 kills; Whitney Johnson 35 assists; Baylor McGraw 32 digs; Mariah Boyer 21 digs; Kenzie Prigge 3 aces
Reserves: Patrick Henry 27-25, 17-25, 25-21.
