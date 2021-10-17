NAPOLEON — Napoleon defended home hardwood against rival Defiance on Saturday at “The Grand Canyon,” rallying from a 25-22 first-set defeat to knock off the Bulldogs in four sets for its third victory of the season.
Kinley Maynard’s 11 kills led the way in the loss for Defiance, which ends the regular season at 7-15 on a six-match losing streak. Karleigh Hoffman added 10 kills and three aces while Elizabeth Hoffman had 25 digs and Madilyn Coler 22 digs.
Both the Bulldogs and Wildcats will compete in league rematches the Division II Leipsic District this week as Defiance hosts Van Wert on Tuesday at “The Dawg Pound” while Napoleon will travel to second-seeded Maumee. Both matches will start at 5 p.m.
At Napoleon
Napoleon def. Defiance, 22-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-18
Defiance (7-15) - Amelia Hernandez 15-16 hitting, 4 kills, 4 digs; Aleigha Coffman 3 kills; Piper Lacey 4 kills; Kinley Maynard 20-22 hitting, 11 kills; Grayce Jones 14-20 hitting, 9 kills, 12-14 serving, 10 digs, Grayce Jones 65-66 setting, 14 assists; Karleigh Hoffman 45-51 hitting, 10 kills, 11-13 serving, 3 aces, 4 digs; Elizabeth Hoffman 10-10 serving, 25 digs, 15-15 setting; Josslyn Jerger 12-14 serving, 6 digs, 64-67 setting, 24 assists; Madilyn Coler 15-18 serving, 22 digs.
Napoleon (3-18) - No statistics.
At Miller City
Lincolnview def. Miller City, 25-23, 13-25, 25-21, 25-20
Lincolnview (16-5) - No statistics.
Miller City (17-5) - Abi Lammers 22 kills, 14 digs, 3 blocks; Lexi Banks 14 kills; Abi Teders 10 kills, 3 blocks; Tessa Oedy 32 digs; Josie Otto 18 digs, 2 blocks; Grace Pfau 44 assists, 18 digs.
Reserves: Lincolnview, 25-23, 25-18.
At Ottawa-Glandorf
Ottawa-Glandorf def. Columbus Grove, 25-13, 25-9, 25-15
Columbus Grove (8-14) - No statistics.
Ottawa-Glandorf (17-5) - Miya Ellerbrock 5 aces, 6 kills, 2 blocks, 8 assists, 7 digs; Reese Van Oss 11 assists, 11 digs; Erin Kaufman 10 kills, 11 digs, 2 blocks; Katie Kaufman 4 kills, 4 blocks; Averie Krouse 2 aces, 12 digs; Chloee Glenn 2 aces, 3 kills, 6 digs; Sydney Kleman 3 kills, 2 blocks; Bailey Krouse 3 aces.
Reserves: Ottawa-Glandorf, 25-10, 25-9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.