Hilltop picked up a trio of two-set sweeps, rolling to the Archbold Spiketacular championship at ‘The Thunderdome’ on Saturday, including a win over the host Bluestreaks in the championship match.
Gabby Rodriguez earned a spot on the all-tournament team for the Cadets, which downed Toledo Christian, Edgerton and Archbold en route to the title. Edgerton was third on the day, downing Pettisville in the third-place match while Tinora bounced back from a first-round loss to the Bulldogs to finish seventh. Rodriguez finished with 18 kills and 30 digs in the three matches she played.
Other all-tournament team members from the area included Archbold’s Keely Culler (39 total kills, 5 aces, 24 assists) and Chaney Brodbeck (28 kills, 39 assists), Edgerton’s Sadie Walther and Pettisville’s Liz Rochefort.
In other volleyball action, Hicksville picked up a pair of home victories in a tri-match with Wayne Trace and Lincolnview. Molly Crall combined for 20 kills and 17 digs in the two matches while Aubrie Baird totaled 39 assists on the day and Lynae Poling 14 total kills.
Archbold Spiketacular
First Round
Archbold def. Paulding, 25-17, 25-10; Pettisville def. Otsego, 25-18, 25-18; Hilltop def. Toledo Christian, 25-23, 25-7; Edgerton def. Tinora, 25-15, 21-25, 25-16.
Second Round
Archbold def. Pettisville, 25-15, 25-18; Hilltop def. Edgerton, 25-20, 25-15; Otsego def. Paulding, 13-25, 25-11, 25-15; Toledo Christian def. Tinora, 27-25, 25-23.
Seventh-Place Match: Tinora def. Paulding, 25-17, 25-17
Fifth-Place Match: Toledo Christian def. Otsego, 16-25, 25-22, 25-22
Third-Place Match: Edgerton def. Pettisville, 25-18, 25-18
Championship Match: Hilltop def. Archbold, 25-23, 25-19.
At Fairview
Fairview def. Elmwood, 25-18, 25-11, 25-8
Elmwood (8-10) - No statistics.
Fairview (15-2) - Carrie Zeedyk 3 digs; Aubrey Hammer 7 kills, 11-13 hitting, 11-14 serving, 8 digs; Payshince McDaniel 6 kills, 9-10 hitting, 4 digs; Haley Hammer 3 kills, 30 assists, 4 digs; Abby Smith 3 kills; Zoe Appel 2 aces, 3 digs; Kelly Crites 12 kills, 19-19 hitting, 2 aces, 13-13 serving, 2 blocks, 8 digs, 11-11 serve receive; Paige Ricica 9 kills, 15-16 hitting, 4 aces, 20-20 serving, 2 blocks, 6 digs, 12-12 serve receive.
At Hicksville
Hicksville def. Wayne Trace, 25-21, 25-22
Wayne Trace (12-3) - No statistics.
Hicksville (13-2) - Molly Crall 7 kills, 3 assists, 13 digs, 2 blocks; Aubrie Baird 16 assists, 2 blocks, 5 digs; Lynae Poling 9 kills; Delaney Johnson 2 aces, 9 digs; Lindsay Bergman 3 kills, 2 blocks, 6 digs; Martina Vasquez 5 digs.
Reserves: Wayne Trace won.
Hicksville def. Lincolnview, 25-16, 29-27
Lincolnview (12-5) - No statistics.
Hicksville (14-2) - Molly Crall 13 kills, 4 digs, 2 blocks; Aubrie Baird 23 assists, 4 digs; Lindsay Bergman 5 kills, 2 aces, 7 digs, 2 blocks; Lynae Poling 5 kills; Elise Baldwin 2 blocks; Martina Vasquez 5 digs; Delaney Johnson 12 digs.
Reserves: Hicksville won.
At Van Wert
Bryan def. Van Wert, 25-23, 29-27, 25-21
Bryan (4-10) - Blayze Langenderfer 9 kills; Kenzie Wirth 9 kills, 10 assists; McKenzie Mason 18 digs; Ella Vansteenkiste 5 kills, 3 aces; Crystal Fillman 13 assists, 5 kills, 3 aces; Paige Kunsman 3 aces, 4 kills, 10 digs; Paula Carmona 10 digs; Nora Kunsman 3 blocks.
Van Wert (0-16) - No statistics.
Reserves: Van Wert won.
At Continental
Continental def. Lima Senior, 25-23, 25-12, 25-16
Lima Senior (5-13) - No statistics.
Continental (6-12) - Delaney Bowers 7 kills, 16 digs, 2 blocks; Macie Cordes 6 kills, 9 digs, 3 aces; Teaghan McDougle 23 assists, 13 digs; Lauren Williams 3 kills, 6 digs, 3 blocks; Rhaegan Marshall 12 kills, 6 digs, 4 blocks; Olivia Logan 7 digs.
Reserves: Lima Senior won.
At Vanlue
Miller City def. Vanlue, 25-5, 26-24, 25-11
Miller City (15-2) - Savanna Niese 10 kills, 10 digs, 2 aces; Morgan Verhoff 8 kills, 4 blocks, 8 digs; Cloe Kuhlman 5 kills; Tessa Deitering 5 blocks; Josie Otto 24 assists, 2 aces, 12 digs.
Vanlue (8-8) - No statistics.
Reserves: Miller City, 25-14, 25-9.
At New Knoxville
Kalida def. Elida, 25-22, 25-18
Kalida (8-9) - Brooke Erhart 17-20 hitting, 3 kills; 15-15 serving, 4 aces, 3 digs; Ella Hoffman 11-14 hitting, 3 kills, 6 digs; Maria Gerding 3 kills, 21 assists, 11 digs; Elyse Romes 8-11 hitting, 3 kills; Malia Romes 17-19 hitting, 10 kills, 3 blocks; Whitney Unverferth 12-12 serving, 4 aces, 10 digs; Riley Nienberg 6-11 hitting, 3 kills, 13 digs; Maddy Unverferth 5 digs; Olivia Meyers 3 digs.
Elida (7-10) - No statistics.
Kalida def. Dayton Stivers, 25-13, 25-16
Kalida (9-9) - Brooke Erhart 9-11 hitting, 5 kills, 2 blocks; Ella Hoffman 6 kills; Maria Gerding 11-11 serving, 3 aces, 21 assists; Elyse Romes 4 digs; Malia Romes 9-11 hitting, 7 kills, 3 aces, 4 blocks; Whitney Unverferth 4 digs; Riley Nienberg 3 kills, 10-11 serving, 4 digs; Maddy Unverferth 4 digs.
Dayton Stivers (5-5) - No statistics.
New Knoxville def. Kalida, 21-25, 28-26, 25-19
Kalida (9-10) - Brooke Erhart 15-19 hitting, 7 kills, 10-10 serving, 4 digs, 5 blocks; Ella Hoffman 17-21 hitting, 3 kills, 2 blocks; Maria Gerding 23 assists, 10-10 serving, 11 digs; Elyse Romes 15-17 hitting, 4 kills, 8 digs, 2 blocks; Malia Romes 21-25 hitting, 9 kills, 14-15 serving, 4 aces, 3 blocks; Whitney Unverferth 9-10 serving, 4 digs; Riley Nienberg 9-11 hitting, 3 kills, 11-11 serving, 11 digs, 2 blocks; Maddy Unverferth 4 digs.
New Knoxville (5-13) - No statistics.
Crestview Knight Invitational
At Convoy Crestview
Ottawa-Glandorf def. St. Henry, 25-20, 13-25, 28-26
Ottawa-Glandorf (10-6) - Miya Ellerbrock 3 aces, 18 kills, 14 digs; Sienna Fry 7 kills, 3 blocks; Kaitlyn Kimmet 4 kills, 4 blocks; Addy Bellman 12 assists; Reese Van Oss 13 digs; Bailey Krouse 2 aces; Katie Kaufman 5 blocks; Clara Wischmeyer 10 digs, 3 blocks, 20 assists.
St. Henry (10-5) - No statistics.
Celina def. Ottawa-Glandorf, 25-15, 25-15
Celina (14-4) - No statistics.
Ottawa-Glandorf (10-7) - Miya Ellerbrock 7 digs; Claudia Maag 2 blocks; Sienna Fry 4 kills; Kaitlyn Kimmet 2 blocks; Addy Bellman 5 digs; Reese Van Oss 6 digs; Claire Kreischer 3 aces.
Bellmont (Ind.) def. Ottawa-Glandorf, 25-15, 25-17
Ottawa-Glandorf (10-8) - Miya Ellerbrock 5 kills, 6 digs; Sienna Fry 3 kills; Addy Bellman 6 digs, 6 assists; Reese Van Oss 6 digs; Bailey Krouse 7 digs; Katie Kaufman 3 kills.
Bellmont (22-6) - No statistics.
