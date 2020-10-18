PIONEER — Hicksville set itself up with a confidence boost entering the postseason as the Aces knocked off BBC champion North Central in four sets in its regular season finale on Saturday.
Molly Crall racked up 18 kills in the win for the 13-7 Aces while Avery Slattery had 10 kills and two aces.
Kendal Bonney had 21 kills, 10 blocks and nine assists for North Central, which capped the regular season at 18-3.
At Columbus Grove, the Division III No. 1 Ottawa-Glandorf Titans completed an impressive feat with a three-set win at Columbus Grove. Unbeaten O-G finished the regular season unblemished on the season at both the varsity and junior varsity levels.
At North Central
Hicksville def. North Central, 25-22, 16-25, 25-23, 25-19
Hicksville (13-7) - Molly Crall 44-52 hitting, 18 kills; Avery Slattery 17-22 hitting, 10 kills, 2 aces; Sydney Bland 20-23 hitting, 6 kills; Madalyn Fredericks 15-19 hitting, 5 kills, 10 digs; Kennedy Phillips 32 assists; Izzie Smith 2 aces, 12 digs.
North Central (18-3) - Kendal Bonney 21 kills, 10 blocks, 9 assists, 3 aces; Madison Brown 8 kills, 24 assists, 8 digs, 3 aces; Lauren Balser 8 kills; Alexia Miller 11 digs; Kassidy Faler 16 digs.
At Lincolnview
Lincolnview def. Miller City, 25-20, 25-22, 23-25, 25-21
Miller City (17-4) - Abi Teders 11 kills, 5 blocks, 2 aces; Abi Lammers 23 kills, 25 digs; Lexi Banks 9 kills, 2 blocks; Tess Oedy 22 digs, 3 aces; Tori Wenzinger 20 digs; Adrienne Kuhlman 37 assists, 10 digs, 4 blocks, 2 aces.
Lincolnview (18-2) - No statistics.
Reserves: Miller City, 25-20, 25-17.
At Columbus Grove
Ottawa-Glandorf def. Columbus Grove, 25-15, 25-15, 25-12
Columbus Grove (11-11) - Alayna Ricker 12 kills, 10 digs; Lauren Benroth 12 digs, 33 assists; Sara Dipnarine 17 digs.
Ottawa-Glandorf (21-0) - Maddie White 11 kills, 12 digs, 7 aces; Miya Ellerbrock 10 kills, 13 digs; Saliegha Ellerbrock 29 assists, 10 digs; Lexi Fortman 10 digs.
