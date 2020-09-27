SHERWOOD -- Fairview ripped off its ninth straight victory as the Apaches moved to 13-1 on the year with a three-set triumph over visiting Evergreen in volleyball action on Saturday.
Paige Ricica had 13 kills and 12 digs to pace the Apaches while Olivia Ricica added 10 kills. Kiersten Cline chipped in four aces and 21 digs while Haley Hammer had nine kills.
At Fairview
Fairview def. Evergreen, 25-12, 25-17, 25-10
Evergreen (2-10) - No statistics.
Fairview (13-1) - Anna Ankney 4 kills, 9-10 hitting, 39 assists, 16-16 serving, 5 digs; Olivia Ricica 10 kills, 14-15 hitting, 11-12 serving; Kelly Crites 7 kills, 15-18 hitting; Paige Ricica 13 kills, 25-30 hitting, 13-13 serving, 12 digs, 15-15 serve receive; Kylie Gates 4 digs; Kiersten Cline 4 aces, 19-19 serving, 21 digs, 12-13 serve receive; Haley Hammer 9 kills, 16-18 hitting; Emma Wynne 4 digs; Allison Rhodes 6 kills.
Reserves: Fairview, 25-16, 25-6.
At Springfield
Springfield def. Archbold, 16-25, 25-10, 23-25, 25-17, 15-13
Archbold (8-1) - Hadley Galvan 18 kills, 4 blocks; Carsyn Hagans 9 kills, 2 blocks; Chaney Brodbeck 9 kills, 2 aces; Olivia Liechty 4 kills, 4 blocks, 3 aces; Ella Bowman 4 kills, 5 blocks, 2 aces; Addi Ziegler 44 assists, 3 aces, 3 blocks.
Springfield - No statistics.
At Patrick Henry
McComb def. Patrick Henry, 25-11, 25-21, 20-25, 25-19
McComb - No statistics.
Patrick Henry (5-7) - Bailey Schwiebert 3 aces, 17 digs; Kelsey Smith 15 kills, 8 digs; Karsyn Weber 2 aces, 3 kills, 3 digs; McKenzie Vance 10 kills, 15 digs; Chloe Baird 5 kills, 19 digs; Trista Fintel 4 kills, 3 digs, 3 blocks; Abby McGraw 3 kills, 19 assists, 5 digs; Ella Meyer 13 digs; Baylor McGraw 5 digs, 15 assists; Whitney Johnson 5 digs.
At Liberty Center
Liberty Center def. Pettisville, 19-25, 25-22, 25-10, 25-16
Pettisville (4-6) - Paris Coopshaw 28 digs; Liz Rochefort 14 kills; Alli King 21 assists; Leah Beck 4 kills; Amanda Grimm 5 kills; Taylor Boger 6 kills; Rosemary Baer 6 digs; Hollyn Klopfenstein 4 digs.
Liberty Center (5-9) - No statistics.
Reserves: Liberty Center, 25-13, 25-17.
