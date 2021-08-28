SHERWOOD — Fairview grabbed their second win over the season at home against Edon, defeating the Bombers in three sets. 

Haley Hammer led the Apaches notching 23 assists and five kills. Kelly Crites had 11 kills to lead the attack and helped on defense as well with nine digs. 

Edon was let by Carlie Kiess who had 11 digs as well as Emma Hickman who had six digs and six assists. 

At Fairview 

Fairview def. Edon, 25-7, 25-16, 25-19

Fairview (2-1) - Haley Hammer 5 kills, 23 assists, 7 digs; Kelly Crites 11 kills, 9 digs; Paige Ricica 6 kills, 17/18 serving, 5 digs, 20/21 serve receive; Kylie Gates 9/11 serving; Zoe Appel 6 kills, 18/19 serving, 10 digs; Emma Wynne 4 digs; Carrie Zeedyk 5 digs, 11/11 serve receive.

Edon (0-3) - Carlie Kiess 11 digs; Emma Hickman 6 digs, 6 assists; Kerrin Towers 7 digs; Natalie Wofford 4 kills. 

Reserves: Fairview, 25-19, 25-18

At Holgate

Swanton (4-0) def. Holgate (0-3), 25-15, 25-11, 25-14

At Crestview | Tri-match

Crestview def. Stryker 25-19, 25-20

Crestview (3-0) - No Statistics

Stryker (2-2, 1-1 BBC) - Brianna Breier 4 kills, Haylee Fulk 5 assists, Kaitylyn Myers 4 assists, Sage Woolace 13 digs, Emma Fulk 9 digs. 

Reserves: Crestview 21-25, 25-22, 25-14

Archbold def. Stryker 25-17, 25-19

Archbold (2-0) - No Statistics

Stryker (2-3, 1-1 BBC) - Sage Woolace 15 digs, Emma Fulk 13 digs. 

Reserves: Archbold 25-22, 25-9

Archbold (3-0) def. Crestview (3-1), 25-15, 25-21

At Toledo Chrisitan

Wauseon (4-0) def. Toledo Christian, 28-26, 25-16, 20-25, 21-25, 15-9

Other scores

Bryan def. Napoleon 3-1

Rossford def. Delta 

Continental def. Fayette 3-0

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments