NAPOLEON — Fairview saw Napoleon claim a third-set victory to stave off defeat but the Apaches bounced back in the fourth set to earn their 14th straight victory in a 25-16, 25-14, 23-25, 25-11 triumph on Saturday at “The Grand Canyon.”
The set defeat was the first time any team has taken a set from the Apaches since a 3-2 win over St. Henry on Sept. 5. Kelly Crites’ 19 kills on 34-38 hitting was tops for the Apaches while Paige Ricica added an 11-kill, 16-dig effort. Kiersten Cline added 23 digs and three aces.
Fairview will cap its regular season with a pair of league contests on Tuesday at Ayersville and on Thursday at home in a Green Meadows Conference championship game with fellow league unbeaten Tinora.
At Napoleon
Fairview def. Napoleon, 25-16, 25-14, 23-25, 25-11
Napoleon (0-17) — No statistics.
Fairview (18-1) — Anna Ankney 8 digs, 4 kills, 13-15 hitting, 49 assists, 2 aces, 17-20 serving, 2 blocks; Olivia Ricica 4 digs, 13 kills, 28-32 hitting, 2 blocks; Kelly Crites 19 kills, 34-38 hitting; Paige Ricica 16 digs, 12-13 serve receive, 11 kills, 29-35 hitting, 13-13 serving; Kylie Gates 10 digs, 12-13 serve receive; Kiersten Cline 23 digs, 19-20 serve receive, 3 aces, 19-20 serving; Haley Hammer 3 digs, 6 kills, 16-18 hitting, 12-12 serving; Emma Wynne 11 digs, 9-10 serve receive; Allison Rhodes 4 digs, 5 kills, 13-17 hitting, 2 aces, 2 blocks.
At Edon
Hicksville def. Edon, 25-7, 25-17, 25-14
Hicksville (11-6) — Molly Crall 13 kills, 11 digs, 2 aces; Avery Slattery 7 kills; Kennedy Phillips 23 assists, 2 aces, 7 digs; Madalyn Fredericks 3 aces, 12 digs; Ronnie Vasquez 2 aces.
Edon (1-14) - Sydney Bignell 4 kills, 10 digs; Carlie Kiess 8 digs; Ashley Kaylor 7 digs, 2 aces; Mallory Wofford 8 assists.
Reserves: Hicksville, 25-19, 25-18.
At Miller City
Miller City def. Paulding, 22-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-16
Paulding (15-4) — Sadie Estle 20 kills, 2 blocks, 13-14 serving, 10 digs; Leigha Egnor 14 kills, 8-10 serving, 13-13 serve receive, 24 digs; Jalynn Parrett 7 kills, 18-18 serving, 21-21 serve receive, 16 digs; Gabbie Stallbaum 7 kills, 14-14 serving, 16 digs; Claire Schweller 53 assists, 12-12 serving, 12 digs; Janae Pease 27 digs, 20-22 serve receive.
Miller City (16-2) — Abi Lammers 28 kills, 31 digs; Abi Teders 10 kills, 3 blocks; Sam DeMuth 5 kills; Lexi Banks 5 kills; Kiana Gable 25 digs, 3 aces; Tori Wenzinger 25 digs; Adrienne Kuhlman 47 assists, 9 digs; Adi Niese 11 digs.
Reserves: Miller City, 25-15, 25-20.
At Hilltop
Hilltop def. Bryan, 25-18, 25-16, 16-25, 20-25, 15-10
Bryan (10-8) — Gwen Spengler 12 kills, 15 digs; McKendry Semer 11 kills, 12 digs, 3 aces; Abby Fernihough 12 kills, 10 digs, 4 aces; Jordan Beck 36 assists.
Hilltop (14-4) — Jayma Bailey 20-20 serving, 2 aces, 12-12 serve receive, 3 digs, 23-26 hitting, 4 kills; Alex Horton 10-14 hitting; Arleigh Van Arsdalen 17-19 serving, 5 aces, 4 digs, 60-60 setting, 18 assists; Taryn Grant 15-16 serving, 4 aces, 11-12 serve receive, 6 digs, 9 assists, 21-28 hitting, 8 kills; Gabby Rodriguez 14-15 serving, 21-21 serve receive, 9 digs, 35-38 hitting, 16 kills; Mia Hancock 13-14 hitting, 4 kills; Kacy Connolly 15-16 hitting, 60-61 setting, 21 assists; Kodi Brenner 8-10 serve receive; Hannah Riley 15-15 serving, 5 digs, 9-10 serve receive.
Reserves: Hilltop, 25-23, 25-17.
At Fayette
Fayette def. Edgerton, 25-20, 9-25, 26-24, 25-23
Edgerton (4-11) — Sadie Walther 15 kills; Brianna Wickerham 25 digs; Noelle Ritter 8 kills, 10 aces, 11 digs; Grace Schroeder 7 kills; Kaytlann Timbrook 7 kills; Taylor Smith 5 kills, 20 assists, 14 digs; Rylei Moreno 4 kills, 16 assists, 16 digs; Avrey Degryse 17 digs.
Fayette (3-12) — No statistics.
Reserves: Fayette, 25-14, 25-21.
At Columbus Grove
Pandora-Gilboa def. Columbus Grove, 25-23, 15-25, 25-19, 25-17
Pandora-Gilboa (15-4, 3-1 PCL) - No statistics.
Columbus Grove (10-9, 2-3 PCL) — Alayna Ricker 12-12 serving, 2 aces, 33-44 hitting, 15 kills, 22-24 serve receive, 14 digs, 2 blocks; Lauren Benroth 24-25 serving, 4 aces, 5 kills, 41 assists, 11 digs, 3 blocks; Grace Selhorst 9-10 serving, 14-18 hitting, 7 kills, 11-11 serve receive, 19 digs; Meghan Blankemeyer 23-25 hitting, 5 kills, 4 blocks; Jaylen Sautter 12-12 serving, 21-23 hitting, 10 kills; Makailey Bermudez 12-12 hitting; Sara Dipnarine 9-10 serving, 9-10 serve receive, 16 digs; Shay Schroeder 26-28 serve receive, 15 digs.
At Ottawa-Glandorf
Ottawa-Glandorf def. St. Henry, 25-16, 25-13, 25-23
St. Henry (11-8) — No statistics.
Ottawa-Glandorf (19-0) — Maddie White 15 kills, 10 digs, 3 aces, 2 blocks; Erin Kaufman 10 kills, 5 digs; Miya Ellerbrock 8 kills, 14 digs; Kateie Kaufman 5 blocks; Saleigha Ellerbrock 32 assists, 12 digs; Chloe Glenn 3 kills, 3 blocks; Lexi Fortman 14 digs.
