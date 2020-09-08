ST. HENRY — Fairview saw their unbeaten start to the season end with a loss to 2019 D-IV regional semifinalist St. Henry but the Apaches battled back in the second match of a Saturday doubleheader to pick up a split with a five-set triumph.

Olivia Ricica finished with 23 kills and 12 digs combined in the two matches while Paige Ricica combined for 19 kills and 36 digs for Fairview (5-1), which fell behind two sets to one, including a 25-9 third-set defeat. However, the Apaches battled back across the final two sets with narrow 26-24 and 16-14 tiebreaker wins in the fourth and fifth sets.

At St. Henry

Match 1

St. Henry def. Fairview, 25-22, 25-17, 23-25, 25-18

Fairview (4-1) — Olivia Ricica 11 kills, 3 digs, 2 blocks; Anna Ankney 11 digs, 34 assists, 13-15 serving; Kelly Crites 7 kills, 13-16 hitting, 3 blocks; Paige Ricica 14 digs, 29-33 serve receive, 7 kills, 22-31 hitting, 12-12 serving; Kylie Gates 5 digs, 8 kills, 23-27 hitting; Kiersten Cline, 26 digs, 18-23 serve receive, 3 assists, 17-18 serving; Haley Hammer 7 digs, 7 kills, 14-17 hitting, 2 blocks; Emma Wynne 10 digs, 13-16 serve receive.

St. Henry (3-2) — No statistics.

Match 2

Fairview def. St. Henry, 26-24, 22-25, 9-25, 26-24, 16-14

Fairview (5-1) — Anna Ankney 17 digs, 10-11 hitting, 50 assists, 2 aces, 16-16 serving, 3 blocks; Olivia Ricica 9 digs, 12 kills, 24-29 hitting, 11-11 serving, 6 blocks; Kelly Crites 11 kills, 25-28 hitting, 3 blocks; Paige Ricica 22 digs, 27-33 serve receive; 12 kills, 27-35 hitting, 13-13 serving; Kylie Gates 8 kills, 17-20 hitting; Kiersten Cline 38 digs, 16-18 serve receive, 2 aces, 22-22 serving; Haley Hammer 8 digs, 10-12 serve receive, 8 kills, 15-20 hitting, 10-10 serving, 2 blocks; Emma Wynne 7 digs, 9-10 serve receive.

St. Henry (3-3) - No statistics.

At Antwerp

Antwerp def. Edon, 25-22, 25-11, 25-16

Edon (0-7) — Sydney Bignell 6 kills 14 digs; Carlie Kiess 3 kills, 16 digs; Ashley Kaylor 3 kills, 6 digs; Olivia Mitchell 5 kills; Emma Hickman 8 digs, 17 assists; Kerrin Towers 8 digs.

Antwerp (3-4) — Astianna Coppes 16 kills; Faith Nestleroad 6 kills; Lydia Brewer 6 kills, 4 assists, 9 digs; Lydia Butzin 22-22 serves, 4 aces, 5 digs; Molly Reinhart 23-24 serving, 3 aces, 2 kills; Madison Ruen 22 assists, 7 digs; Madyson Bauer 6 digs; Grace Schuette 2 kills.

Reserves: Antwerp, 25-17, 25-20.

At Miller City

Miller City def. Wayne Trace, 26-24, 25-10, 25-18

Wayne Trace (3-3) — No statistics.

Miller City (3-2) — Abi Lammers 10 kills, 14 digs; Abi Teders 9 kills, 3 blocks; Lexi Banks 9 kills, Adrienne Kuhlman 28 assists; Tori Wenzinger 14 digs; Tess Oedy 10 digs.

Load comments