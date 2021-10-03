BLOOMDALE — Fairview stretched its win streak to eight straight games, continuing a streak of three-set victories of the same length as the Apaches moved to 13-4 with a 25-13, 25-13, 25-12 win at Elmwood on Saturday.
Kelly Crites’ 15 kills led the attack for the Apaches, which have a tough stretch of matches in the upcoming week with trips to league contender Hicksville on Tuesday, NWOAL leader Archbold (No. 11 Division III OHSVCA) on Thursday and No. 15 Eastwood (11-2) on Saturday. Carrie Zeedyk added eight kills and 13 digs while Paige Ricica tallied seven kills, 10 digs and four aces.
At Elmwood
Fairview def. Elmwood, 25-13, 25-13, 25-12
Fairview (13-4) - Haley Hammer 4 digs, 36 assists, 6 aces, 26-26 serving; Kelly Crites 10 digs, 15 kills, 22-24 attacking; Paige Ricica 10 digs, 20-22 serve receive, 7 kills, 17-19 hitting, 4 aces, 16-16 serving; Kylie Gates 4 digs, 3 kills, 9-13 hitting, 2 aces, 9-10 serving; Grace Bok 5 kills, 10-12 hitting, 3 blocks; Emma Wynne 20 digs; Carrie Zeedyk 13 digs, 8 kills, 11-13 hitting.
Elmwood (10-8) - No statistics.
Reserves: Fairview, 25-21, 25-11.
At Lincolnview
Lincolnview def. Wayne Trace, 25-20, 25-11
Wayne Trace (10-5) - Kacy Hornish 2 aces, 6 assists, 3 digs; Paige Alber 7 assists; Sydnee Sinn 3 kills, 4 digs; Christina Graham 3 kills; Gracie Shepherd 5 kills, 10 digs; Rachel Stoller 3 kills, 2 digs; Kaitlin Slade 3 digs.
Lincolnview (12-3) - No statistics.
Hicksville def. Wayne Trace, 25-16, 25-13
Hicksville (13-3) - Molly Crall 9 kills, 8 digs, 2 blocks; Avery Slattery 5 kills; Lynae Poling 4 kills; Aubrie Baird 12 assists, 8 digs; Ronnie Vasquez 7 digs; Sydney Bland 6 digs; Macie Eicher 5 digs.
Wayne Trace (10-6) - Paige Alber 6 assists; Gracie Shepherd 4 kills, 4 digs; Rachel Stoller 3 kills, 3 digs; Kaitlin Slade 3 digs.
Lincolnview def. Hicksville, 25-17, 25-13
Lincolnview (13-3) - No statistics.
Hicksville (13-4) - Molly Crall 11 kills, 4 digs; Aubrie Baird 10 assists; Ronnie Vasquez 5 digs; Lynae Poling 3 kills.
At Bryan
Bryan def. Van Wert, 25-17, 25-21, 25-18
Van Wert (3-13) - No statistics.
Bryan (7-11) - Gwen Spengler 3 aces, 8 kills, 11 digs; Jordan Beck 11 digs; Blayze Langenderfer 15 kills; Crystal Fillman 20-20 serving, 3 aces, 22 assists; Maya Keil 8 digs.
Reserves: Van Wert won.
At Genoa
Genoa def. Delta, 28-26, 26-24, 21-25, 25-15
Delta (1-15) - No statistics.
Genoa (1-10) - No statistics.
At Montpelier
Montpelier def. Fayette, 25-12, 25-11, 25-9
Fayette (0-13, 0-3 BBC) - No statistics.
Montpelier (8-8, 2-1 BBC) - Chelsea McCord 8 kills; Ariel Page 7 kills, 4 blocks; Kelsie Bumb 20 assists, 7 digs; Alyssa Custer 4 aces, 7 digs; Cadey Hilliard 7 digs.
At Crestview Invitational
Ottawa-Glandorf def. Fort Recovery, 25-20, 25-22
Fort Recovery (8-9) - No statistics.
Ottawa-Glandorf (13-2) - Erin Kaufman 4 kills, 7 digs; Miya Ellerbrock 6 digs; Averi Krouse 2 aces; Ella Stauffer 4 kills; Katie Kaufman 4 blocks.
St. Henry def. Ottawa-Glandorf, 25-18, 26-24
St. Henry (12-5) - No statistics.
Ottawa-Glandorf (13-3) - Erin Kaufman 5 kills, 3 blocks, 3 digs; Miya Ellerbrock 2 aces, 9 assists, 10 digs; Chloee Glenn 5 kills, 3 digs, 2 blocks; Averi Krouse 5 digs; Reese Van Oss 6 assists, 4 digs; Ella Stauffer 3 blocks; Katie Kaufman 3 kills, 3 blocks; Amara Shepherd 3 assists, 7 digs; Bailey Krouse 3 digs.
Celina def. Ottawa-Glandorf, 25-20, 25-22
Celina (15-4) - No statistics.
Ottawa-Glandorf (13-4) - Erin Kaufman 8 kills, 4 blocks, 8 digs; Miya Ellerbrock 7 kills, 3 blocks, 12 digs, 3 assists; Chloee Glenn 9 digs; Averi Krouse 5 digs; Reese Van Oss 12 assists, 6 digs; Ella Stauffer 3 kills; Katie Kaufman 3 blocks; Clara Wischmeyer 3 assists, 3 digs.
