AYERSVILLE — Defiance picked up its fourth straight victory Saturday, taking to the road and claiming a 25-8, 25-15, 25-23 triumph against host Ayersville at ‘The Hangar.’
Amelia Hernandez’s nine kills were tops offensively for the Bulldogs (4-2), while Karleigh Hoffman had eight kills, four aces and nine digs. Elizabeth Hoffman racked up 22 digs while also recording four aces and Kinley Maynard tallied seven kills in the convincing win.
For the Pilots, a five-kill effort from Mallorie Knueven led the ledger while Taylor Waldron, Alyssa Burke and Kendra Waldron each had three, combining for 31 digs in the process.
Defiance will return to action with three straight home games this week, taking on defending NWOAL champion Archbold on Tuesday before clashes against Lima Shawnee (3-2) on Thursday and Coldwater (5-2) on Saturday afternoon at ‘The Dawg Pound.’
At Ayersville
Defiance def. Ayersville, 25-8, 25-15, 25-23
Defiance (4-2) - Amelia Hernandez 14-18 hitting, 9 kills, 2 blocks; Lilly Lacey 9-11 hitting, 3 kills, 11-12 serving, 11 digs, 29 assists; Piper Lacey 14-16 hitting, 5 kills, 2 blocks; Kinley Maynard 16-19 hitting, 7 kills; Karleigh Hoffman 29-32 hitting, 8 kills, 12-14 serving, 4 aces, 9 digs; Elizabeth Hoffman 16-17 serving, 4 aces, 22 digs, 9-10 serve receive; Josslyn Jerger 14-14 serving, 4 digs; Brooke Gathman 2 blocks, 3 digs; Piper Hampton 5 digs, 3 assists; Ella Westrick 6 digs, 7-10 serve receive.
Ayersville (2-5) - Kendra Waldron 3 kills, 13 digs, 6-11 serve receive; Taylor Waldron 24-28 hitting, 3 kills, 9-10 serving, 14 digs, 12-13 serve receive; Alyssa Burke 3 kills, 9-10 serving, 4 digs; Mallorie Knueven 25-28 hitting, 5 kills, 3 digs, 14-16 serve receive; Mariah Campos 8 digs, 16-19 serve receive; Mabel McGuire 8 digs, 12 assists.
Reserves: Defiance, 25-13, 25-12.
Freshmen: Ayersville, 25-23, 25-23.
At Antwerp
Antwerp def. Edon 25-13, 25-20, 25-10
Edon (1-6) - Emma Hickman 15 assists, 9 digs; Natalie Wofford 8 kills, 6 digs, 3 aces; Natalie Wofford 8 kills, 6 digs, 3 aces; Genna Ripke 3 kills, 5 digs; Ella Osborn; Grace Ripke 3 digs.
Antwerp (3-4) - No statistics.
At Swanton
Swanton def. Montpelier 25-17, 25-14, 25-10
Montpelier (0-7) - Aleigha Hilard 13 digs, Lydia Stimpfle 8 digs, Kelsie Bumb 8 digs; Jada Uribes 2 blocks; Emma Uyttenhove 2 blocks.
Swanton (7-0) - Maddie Smith 5 aces, 15-16 serving, 25-30 attacking, 13 kills; Lexi Faber 2 aces, 16-18 serving, 10-10 serve receive, 6 digs; Lillyanna Valderas 4 aces, 12-12 serving, 14-16 serve receive, 10 digs; Sofie Taylor 29 assists, 10 digs; Morgan Smith 13-15 serving, 3 aces, 19-22 attacking, 4 digs; Katlyn Floyd 18-19 attacking, 9 kills, 13 digs; Mackenzie Secory 13-15 attacking, 5 kills, 5 digs; Peighton Manning 14-15 attacking, 10 kills.
Reserves: Swanton 25-23, 25-17.
At Marion Local
Ottawa-Glandorf def. Marion Local, 25-14, 21-25, 25-23, 19-25, 15-12
Ottawa-Glandorf (5-2) - Miya Ellerbrock 2 aces, 17 kills, 31 digs; Claudia Maag 16 digs, 4 blocks; Sienna Fry 16 kills; Kaitlyn Kimmet 12 kills, 5 blocks; Addy Bellman 9 digs, 48 assists; Reese Van Oss 22 digs; Bailey Krouse 8 digs; Amerie Young 4 aces.
Marion Local (5-1) - No statistics.
Reserves: Ottawa-Glandorf, 25-20, 25-20.
