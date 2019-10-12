NAPOLEON — Defiance closed out the regular season with a 25-17, 25-21, 25-23 sweep over arch-rival Napoleon in area volleyball action on Saturday afternoon.
Jordan Davis was a leader for Defiance with 83-87 setting with 31 assists, while adding 11 digs, a team high four blocks, 12-12 serving and 8-10 hitting. Janelle Bryant was also a force for the Lady Bulldogs as she was 26-32 on hitting with 14 kills, and 12-15 serving with five aces, and had six digs and was a flawless 13-13 on serve receptions.
Even though the Lady Cats were swept by Defiance, they showed some fight and never gave up as they were able to have a better performance in each game and made it a close finish.
Defiance, as the second seed in the Ottawa-Glandorf district, will host the sectional championship match against the winner of Toledo Rogers and Rossford on Thursday. The 12th-seeded Wildcats will play next on Tuesday in the sectional semifinals at Celina.
At Napoleon
Defiance def. Napoleon, 25-17, 25-21, 25-23
Defiance (18-4) - Tori Vukadinovich 22 digs, 6-6 setting, 21-23 serve receive; Ashley Tettenhorst 9-10 serving, 7 digs; Abby Elwood 12-15 hitting, 7 kills; Kaitlyn Parrish 3-4 serving; Kaylee Brashear 14-19 hitting, 4 kills, 8-10 serving, 13 digs, 12-14 serve receive; Kendall Black 17-17 hitting, 6 kills, 9-9 serving, 2 blocks, 6 digs; Courtney Daeger 7-10 hitting, 3 kills, 11-13 serving, 3 blocks, 5 digs; Jordan Davis 8-10 hitting, 12-12 serving, 4 blocks, 11 digs, 83-87 setting, 31 assists; Janelle Bryant 26-32 hitting, 14 kills, 12-15 serving, 5 aces, 6 digs, 13-13 serve receive.
Napoleon (1-20) - No statistics.
Reserves: Defiance, 25-20, 25-16.
