WAUSEON — Defiance took the first set against Wauseon but fell in the next three to drop the match on Saturday afternoon in local volleyball action.
The two squads played to a dead 24-24 deadlock in the opening set, and two straight points by the Bulldogs gave them the early edge.
But the Indians were able to control the second set, winning 25-19, eek out a close 26-24 victory in the third set and then win the fourth set 25-21 to take home their ninth victory of the season.
The Indians are now 9-3 overall on the season. Defiance falls to 5-7 with the loss.
The Bulldogs were led offensively by freshman Karleigh Hoffman, who had ten kills on the day. Defensively, it was her sister that led the way as Elizabeth Hoffman racked up 35 digs.
Sophomore Josslyn Jerger saw some significant varsity minutes for the first time this year and used it lead the team in assists with 16. Senior Grayce Jones was right behind her with 15 assists.
On the Wauseon side of things, senior Cameron Estep recorded her 500th career kill as the Indians claimed their eighth win in their last nine matches.
"Defiance played hard against Wauseon," Defiance head coach Jolene Williams said. "I am proud of the effort I saw on the court today. We made some changes early in the week with our rotations and brought in Josslyn Jerger, Brooke Gathman, and Kendall Liffick to the line up. They have been a great addition. Josslyn is so fast and does a great job pushing the ball out to our hitters. Grayce Jones, our senior leader, is playing her heart out and I couldn't be more proud of her."
The Bulldogs will be back in Western Buckeye League action on Monday as they'll look to move to 3-1 in the league on the road against Lima Bath. Wauseon will travel to Whitehouse to take on an 8-3 Anthony Wayne squad on Monday.
At Wauseon
Wauseon def. Defiance 24-26, 25-19, 26-24, 25-21
Wauseon (9-3, 2-1 NWOAL) - No statistics
Defiance (5-7, 2-1 WBL) - Amelia Hernandez 5 kills, 8-11 hitting; Kinley Maynard 4 kills, 4 digs, 20-25 hitting; Brooke Gathman 4 kills, 13-13 hitting, 5 aces, 12-12 serving; Grayce Jones 7 kills, 25-39 hitting, 11-12 serving, 4 blocks, 18 digs, 15 assists; Karleigh Hoffman 10 kills, 26-30 hitting; Madilyn Coler 4 aces, 13-14 serving, 13 digs, 10-12 serve receive; Josslyn Jerger 4 aces, 14-16 serving, 16 digs, 16 assists; Kendall Liffick 4 aces, 15-18 serving; Elizabeth Hoffman 11-12 serving, 35 digs, 31-41 serve receive; Bella Walz 11 digs, 12-17 serve receive.
