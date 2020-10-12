Defiance slipped to 5-14 on the season, coming up short to visiting Parkway in four sets at "The Dawg Pound" in Defiance on Saturday.
The host Bulldogs took the first set narrowly, 25-23, before the Panthers (9-8) claimed the next two both by a 25-21 score and sealed the deal with a 25-16 fourth-set triumph.
Kendall Black had 10 kills on 34-34 hitting for the Bulldogs while Lilly Lacy and Kinley Maynard had nine and six, respectively.
"We did a lot of good things today, but the unforced errors caught up with us in the end," said DHS coach Jolene Williams. "Katie Parrish was 15-15 serving and played a great game defensively. Kendall Black stayed solid and strong at the net and Kinley Maynard stepped up.
"Lilly Lacey's mentality went to another level staying focused too, but as a team we just get stuck and shut down."
Defiance will cap its Western Buckeye League slate Tuesday night at St. Marys before finishing off the regular season with an 11 a.m. matchup with rival Napoleon on Saturday in the final home game of the year.
At Defiance
Parkway def. Defiance, 23-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-16
Parkway (9-8) - Macy Johnson 17 kills, 18 digs; Faith Jacobs 12 kills; Gabrielle Stober 22 digs; Gracyn Temple 20 digs.
Defiance (5-14) - Lilly Lacey 9 kills, 24-28 hitting, 15 digs, 13 assists; Kinley Maynard 6 kills, 17-20 hitting; Kendall Black 10 kills, 34-34 hitting, 13-14 serving, 3 aces, 5 digs; Grayce Jones 4 kills, 10-12 hitting, 8-12 serving, 12 digs, 11 assists; Joanna Schlatter 8-10 hitting, 9 digs; Kaitlyn Parrish 15-15 serving, 33 digs, 18-22 serve receive; Elizabeth Hoffman 16-18 serving, 3 aces, 22 digs, 16-20 serve receive; Madilyn Coler 18 digs, 13-14 serve receive; Alyssa Valle 6 digs; Graicen Siler 3 digs.
Reserves: Parkway, 25-17, 25-12.
Freshmen: Parkway, 25-15, 23-25, 25-17.
