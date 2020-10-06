Defiance bounced back from a first-set defeat to pull away and down visiting Toledo Whitmer on Saturday at “The Dawg Pound” in four sets.
Kendall Black and Lilly Lacey each hit double figures in kills with 15 and 13, respectively, for the Bulldogs (5-11), which outlasted the Panthers (4-11) 28-26 in the final set to secure the win. Black added six aces on 19-20 serving while Kaitlyn Parrish racked up 37 digs in the DHS triumph.
“The girls did a great job today,” said DHS coach Jolene Williams. “We are geting better each match. Whitmer had a few strong hitters that challenged our back row and Kaitlyn Parrish and Elizabeth Hoffman (21 digs) did a phenomenal job for us.”
The Bulldogs will face their toughest test of the season, traveling to Division III No. 1 Ottawa-Glandorf tonight at 6:30 p.m.
At Defiance
Defiance def. Toledo Whitmer, 21-25, 25-19, 25-15, 28-26
Toledo Whitmer (4-11) — No statistics.
Defiance (5-11) — Kaitlyn Parrish 14-16 serving, 37 digs, 22-22 serve return; Elizabeth Hoffman 20-21 serving, 21 digs, 13-13 serve return; Lilly Lacey 13 kills, 40-45 hitting, 12-14 serving, 2 aces, 3 blocks, 21 digs, 22 assists; Madilyn Coler 9-10 serving, 25 digs, 14-16 serve return; Kinley Maynard 27-28 hitting, 4 kills, 6 digs; Kendall Black 38-40 hitting, 15 kills, 19-20 serving, 6 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs, 11-12 serve return; Alyssa Valle 7 digs; Graicen Siler 16-18 hitting, 7 kills, 2 blocks; Grayce Jones 12-15 hitting, 4 kills, 13 digs, 19 assists; Joanna Schlatter 10-13 hitting, 5 kills, 8 digs.
Reserves: Whitmer, 25-27, 25-18, 25-20
Freshmen: Whitmer, 25-14, 25-11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.