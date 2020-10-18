Defiance capped its regular season in winning fashion as the Bulldogs made quick work of rival Napoleon in three sets at “The Dawg Pound” on Saturday, sending off seniors Kendall Black, Graicen Siler and Joanna Schlatter with a 25-21, 25-22, 25-22 victory.
Black netted a team-best 11 kills in her final home contest for the Bulldogs (6-15), who got a spirited battle from the visiting Wildcats in each of the three set victories. Sophomore Lilly Lacey nearly recorded a triple-double with eight kills, 16 digs and 17 assists.
“The girls celebrated the seniors today and it was a good win for them,” said DHS head coach Jolene Williams. “Napoleon is such a scrappy team. They work hard and they challenged us at times. I was proud of the girls to end the season on a positive note.”
Siler recorded three kills for the Bulldogs in her swan song while Schlatter tallied a pair of digs.
Defiance will begin its postseason on Monday with a trip to Van Wert in Division II sectional tournament action at 5 p.m.
At Defiance
Defiance def. Napoleon, 25-21, 25-22, 25-22
Napoleon (0-21) - No statistics.
Defiance (6-15) - Lilly Lacey 26-30 hitting, 8 kills, 2 blocks, 16 digs, 17 assists; Kinley Maynard 12-12 hitting, 3 digs; Kendall Black 27-28 hitting, 11 kills, 2 blocks, 8 digs; Graicen Siler 20-23 hitting, 3 kills; Grayce Jones 6-10 hitting, 4 kills, 10-11 serving, 3 aces, 11 digs; Kaitlyn Parrish 13-14 serving, 2 aces, 28 digs, 20-22 serve receive; Madilyn Coler 12-12 serving, 19 digs; Elizabeth Hoffman 7 digs, 12-12 serve receive; Alyssa Valle 3 digs.
Reserves: Defiance, 25-17, 25-12.
Freshmen: Defiance, 25-16, 25-12.
