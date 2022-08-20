BOWLING GREEN — After narrowly dropping a third set 28-26, Archbold stormed back in the final two sets to nab a season-opening win at Bowling Green in five sets to start the volleyball season in style in Saturday’s season lidlifter.
Keely Culler racked up 25 kills, 15 assists and three blocks in the win for the Bluestreaks while Chaney Brodbeck wasn’t far behind with 20 kills and 24 assists on her ledger. Ella Bowman added seven kills for the defending NWOAL champions.
At Bowling Green
Archbold def. Bowling Green, 14-25, 25-22, 26-28, 25-20, 15-12
Archbold (1-0) - Keely Culler 25 kills, 3 blocks, 2 aces, 15 assists; Chaney Brodbeck 20 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces, 24 assists; Olivia Liechty 4 kills, 3 blocks; Ella Bowman 7 kills, 3 blocks.
Bowling Green (0-1) - No statistics.
At Liberty Center
Liberty Center def. Stryker, 25-14, 25-20, 25-15
Stryker (0-1) - Emma Fulk 21-23 hitting, 5 kills, 12 digs; Gabby Ramon 9-10 hitting, 4 kills; Kaitlyn Myers 7 assists; Adysen Andres 7 assists, 11-11 serving; Sage Woolace 25 digs, 12-13 serving; Taylore Rethmel 12 digs; Emmalyn Westrick 2 blocks.
Liberty Center (1-0) - No statistics.
Reserves: Liberty Center, 25-11, 25-17.
At Edon
Swanton def. Edon, 25-9, 25-11, 25-15
Swanton (1-0) - Maddie Smith 14-15 hitting, 9 kills, 2 aces, 2 blocks; Lillyanna Valderas 10-10 serving, 2 aces, 2 assists, 10-10 serve receive, 5 digs; Olivia Gowing 9-11 serving, 3 aces; Sofie Taylor 11-12 serving, 4 aces, 31 assists, 6 digs; Morgan Smith 20-23 serving, 7 aces, 15-16 hitting, 9 kills, 5 digs; Katlyn Floyd 7-9 serving, 3 aces, 20-23 hitting, 10 kills, 5 digs; Mackenzie Secory 3 kills; Peighton Manning 10-12 hitting, 3 kills, 2 blocks.
Edon (0-1) - No statistics.
Reserves: Swanton, 25-23, 25-14.
At Toledo Christian
Toledo Christian def. North Central, 25-5, 25-11, 25-21
North Central (0-1) - No statistics.
Toledo Christian (1-0) - No statistics.
Reserves: North Central, 25-14, 25-20.
At North Baltimore
Continental def. North Baltimore, 25-19, 25-20, 25-21
Continental (1-0) - Delaney Bowers 6 kills, 6 digs, 3 aces, 4 blocks; Rhaegan Marshall 7 kills, 8 digs, 5 blocks; Macie Cordes 6 kills, 7 aces, 9 digs; Teaghan McDougle 15 assists; Lauren Williams 3 kills, 8 digs, 4 blocks.
North Baltimore (0-1) - No statistics.
Reserves: North Baltimore won.
At Miller City
Miller City def. Arcadia, 25-4, 25-5, 25-8
Arcadia (0-1) - No statistics.
Miller City (1-0) - Morgan Verhoff 11 kills, 5 digs; Savanna Niese 10 kills, 10 digs, 6 aces; Josie Otto 20 assists; Tori Wenzinger 10 digs; Tessa Deitering 5 blocks.
Reserves: Miller City, 25-15, 25-14.
