ANTWERP — Antwerp got off to a winning start in 2021 in head coach Ashley Malfait's first game leading the Archers on Saturday as the Blue and White downed Holgate in a nonconference tilt in three sets.

Carissa Meyer had four kills in the setback for the Tigers while Miriam Bower had four aces.

At Antwerp

Antwerp def. Holgate, 25-15, 25-18, 25-17

Holgate (0-1) - Aniles Schuller 3 kills; Carissa Meyer 4 kills, 7 digs, 3 blocks; Miriam Bower 11-12 serving, 4 aces, 17-18 serve receive, 7 digs, 3 blocks; Jordyn Altman 3 digs; Lexa Schuller 10 assists, 9 digs; Olivia Blaker 6 digs; Jordyn Hoellrich 2 aces, 10-10 serving, 4 kills, 4 digs.

Antwerp (1-0) - No statistics.

Reserves: Antwerp, 25-7, 25-17.

At Swanton

Swanton def. Edon, 25-21, 25-10, 25-12

Edon (0-1) - No statistics.

Swanton (1-0) - Brooke Dockery 12-13 hitting, 5 kills, 11-14 serving, 12-12 serve receive, 5 digs; Sofie Taylor 11-14 serving, 6 aces, 25 assists, 6 digs; Maddie Smith 20-22 serving, 9 aces, 10-11 hitting, 6 kills, 5 digs; Morgan Smith 16-22 hitting, 5 kills; Morgan Pettit 9-10 hitting, 3 kills; Katlyn Floyd 22-24 hitting, 11 kills,3 digs; Bailey DeKoeyer 10-10 serving, 2 aces.

Reserves: Swanton, 25-10, 23-25, 25-13.

At Coldwater Invitational

St. Henry def. Ottawa-Glandorf, 22-25, 26-24, 25-15

Ottawa-Glandorf (0-1) - Erin Kaufman 9 kills; Miya Ellerbrock 8 kills, 22 digs, 7 assists; Chloee Glenn 13 digs; Averi Krouse 8 digs; Sydney Kleman 8 kills; Reese Van Oss 19 assists; Ella Stauffer 3 kills.

St. Henry - No statistics.

Ottawa-Glandorf def. Miami East, 25-17, 25-11

Miami East - No statistics.

Ottawa-Glandorf (1-1) - Erin Kaufman 3 kills; Miya Ellerbrock 6 kills, 5 assists; Chloee Glenn 6 kills, 2 aces; Averi Krouse 8 digs; Reese Van Oss 12 assists; Ella Stauffer 7 kills; Katie Kaufman 5 kills, 4 blocks.

Ottawa-Glandorf def. Versailles, 25-11, 25-6

Versailles - No statistics.

Ottawa-Glandorf (2-1) - Erin Kaufman 6 kills; Miya Ellerbrock 2 aces, 3 kills, 10 digs, 7 assists; Chloee Glenn 3 kills; Sydney Kleman 4 kills; Reese Van Oss 6 assists; Amara Shepherd 6 aces.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments