ANTWERP — Antwerp got off to a winning start in 2021 in head coach Ashley Malfait's first game leading the Archers on Saturday as the Blue and White downed Holgate in a nonconference tilt in three sets.
Carissa Meyer had four kills in the setback for the Tigers while Miriam Bower had four aces.
At Antwerp
Antwerp def. Holgate, 25-15, 25-18, 25-17
Holgate (0-1) - Aniles Schuller 3 kills; Carissa Meyer 4 kills, 7 digs, 3 blocks; Miriam Bower 11-12 serving, 4 aces, 17-18 serve receive, 7 digs, 3 blocks; Jordyn Altman 3 digs; Lexa Schuller 10 assists, 9 digs; Olivia Blaker 6 digs; Jordyn Hoellrich 2 aces, 10-10 serving, 4 kills, 4 digs.
Antwerp (1-0) - No statistics.
Reserves: Antwerp, 25-7, 25-17.
At Swanton
Swanton def. Edon, 25-21, 25-10, 25-12
Edon (0-1) - No statistics.
Swanton (1-0) - Brooke Dockery 12-13 hitting, 5 kills, 11-14 serving, 12-12 serve receive, 5 digs; Sofie Taylor 11-14 serving, 6 aces, 25 assists, 6 digs; Maddie Smith 20-22 serving, 9 aces, 10-11 hitting, 6 kills, 5 digs; Morgan Smith 16-22 hitting, 5 kills; Morgan Pettit 9-10 hitting, 3 kills; Katlyn Floyd 22-24 hitting, 11 kills,3 digs; Bailey DeKoeyer 10-10 serving, 2 aces.
Reserves: Swanton, 25-10, 23-25, 25-13.
At Coldwater Invitational
St. Henry def. Ottawa-Glandorf, 22-25, 26-24, 25-15
Ottawa-Glandorf (0-1) - Erin Kaufman 9 kills; Miya Ellerbrock 8 kills, 22 digs, 7 assists; Chloee Glenn 13 digs; Averi Krouse 8 digs; Sydney Kleman 8 kills; Reese Van Oss 19 assists; Ella Stauffer 3 kills.
St. Henry - No statistics.
Ottawa-Glandorf def. Miami East, 25-17, 25-11
Miami East - No statistics.
Ottawa-Glandorf (1-1) - Erin Kaufman 3 kills; Miya Ellerbrock 6 kills, 5 assists; Chloee Glenn 6 kills, 2 aces; Averi Krouse 8 digs; Reese Van Oss 12 assists; Ella Stauffer 7 kills; Katie Kaufman 5 kills, 4 blocks.
Ottawa-Glandorf def. Versailles, 25-11, 25-6
Versailles - No statistics.
Ottawa-Glandorf (2-1) - Erin Kaufman 6 kills; Miya Ellerbrock 2 aces, 3 kills, 10 digs, 7 assists; Chloee Glenn 3 kills; Sydney Kleman 4 kills; Reese Van Oss 6 assists; Amara Shepherd 6 aces.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.