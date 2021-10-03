At Archbold Streak Spiketacular
Archbold def. Otsego 25-17, 25-19
Archbold (15-2) - No statistics
Otsego - No statistics
Toledo Christian def. Paulding 25-23, 11-25, 25-16.
Toledo Christian (9-6) - No statistics
Paulding (5-12) - No statistics
Tinora def. Edgerton 25-9, 25-10
Tinora (12-4) - No statistics
Edgerton (5-11) - No statistics
Hilltop def. Pettisville 25-14, 23-25, 25-11
Hilltop (13-4) - Jayma Bailey 9 digs; Ray Saunders 11/11 serving; Gabby Rodriguez 15/17 serving, 4 aces, 4 digs; 19/21 hitting, 8 kills; Mia Hancock 4 kills; Kacy Connolly 14/15 serving, 5 aces, 62/23 setting, 26 assists; Libbie Baker 9/13 hitting, 5 kills
Pettisville (3-12) - No statistics
Otsego def. Paulding 25-20, 10-25, 25-15
Otsego - No statistics
Paulding (5-12) - No statistics
Pettisville def. Edgerton 25-18, 25-18
Pettisville (3-12) - No statistics
Edgerton (5-11) - No statistics
Tinora def. Hilltop 25-17, 25-15
Tinora (12-4) - No statistics
Hilltop (13-4) - Alex Horton 12/16 serve receive; Ray Saunders 8 digs; Gabby Rodriguez 11/15 serve receive, 5 digs, 18/19 hitting, 8 kills; Mia Hancock 10/10 hitting; Kacy Connolly 17/18 passing, 44/46 setting, 15 assists.
Archbold def. Toledo Christian 25-11, 25-12
Archbold (15-2) - No Statistics
Toledo Christian (9-6) - No statistics
Paulding def. Edgerton 25-15, 27-25
Paulding (5-12) - No statistics
Edgerton (5-11) - No statistics
Otsego def. Pettisville 25-19, 25-15
Otsego (6-8) - No statistics
Pettisville (3-12) - No statistics
Toledo Christian def. Hilltop 25-23, 22-25, 25-21
Toledo Christian (9-6) - No statistics
Hilltop (13-4) - Jayma Bailey 22/23 passing, 18 digs, 27/30 hitting, 13 kills; Alex Horton 19/23 serve receive, 10/10 passing 4 assists, 10/11 hitting; Ray Saunders 21/23 serve receive , 10/10 passing, 11 digs; Gabby Rodriguez 19/20 hitting, 9 kills; Mia Hancock 23/24 serving, 14/15 hitting, 5 kills, 6 blocks; Alyssa Momyer 7 digs; Kacy Connolly 17/17 serving, 35/37 passing, 5 digs, 92/94 setting, 33 assists; Libbie Baker 13/13 hitting, 7 assists.
Archbold def. Tinora 25-21, 27-25, 25-21
Archbold (15-2) - No statistics
Tinora (12-4) - No statistics
Team Places
1. Archbold 2. Tinora 3. Toledo Christian 4. Hilltop 5. Otsego 6. Pettisville 7. Paulding 8. Edgerton
All-Tourney Team
Addie Ziegler - Archbold
Gabby Rodriguez - Hilltop
Paris Coopshaw - Pettisville
Makenna Reetz - Tinora
Keely Culler - Archbold
Chaney Brodbeck - Archbold
Brooklyn Reineke - Tinora
Quinn Horn - Tinora
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.