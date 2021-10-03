At Archbold Streak Spiketacular

Archbold def. Otsego 25-17, 25-19

Archbold (15-2) - No statistics

Otsego - No statistics

Toledo Christian def. Paulding 25-23, 11-25, 25-16. 

Toledo Christian (9-6) - No statistics

Paulding (5-12) - No statistics

Tinora def. Edgerton 25-9, 25-10

Tinora (12-4) - No statistics

Edgerton (5-11) - No statistics

Hilltop def. Pettisville 25-14, 23-25, 25-11

Hilltop (13-4) - Jayma Bailey 9 digs; Ray Saunders 11/11 serving; Gabby Rodriguez 15/17 serving, 4 aces, 4 digs; 19/21 hitting, 8 kills; Mia Hancock 4 kills; Kacy Connolly 14/15 serving, 5 aces, 62/23 setting, 26 assists; Libbie Baker 9/13 hitting, 5 kills

Pettisville (3-12) - No statistics 

Otsego def. Paulding 25-20, 10-25, 25-15

Otsego - No statistics

Paulding (5-12) - No statistics

Pettisville def. Edgerton 25-18, 25-18

Pettisville (3-12) - No statistics

Edgerton (5-11) - No statistics

Tinora def. Hilltop 25-17, 25-15

Tinora (12-4) - No statistics

Hilltop (13-4) - Alex Horton 12/16 serve receive; Ray Saunders 8 digs; Gabby Rodriguez 11/15 serve receive, 5 digs, 18/19 hitting, 8 kills; Mia Hancock 10/10 hitting; Kacy Connolly 17/18 passing, 44/46 setting, 15 assists.

 Archbold def. Toledo Christian 25-11, 25-12

 Archbold (15-2) - No Statistics

Toledo Christian (9-6) - No statistics

Paulding def. Edgerton 25-15, 27-25

Paulding (5-12) - No statistics

Edgerton (5-11) - No statistics

Otsego def. Pettisville 25-19, 25-15

Otsego (6-8) - No statistics

Pettisville (3-12) - No statistics 

Toledo Christian def. Hilltop 25-23, 22-25, 25-21

Toledo Christian (9-6) - No statistics

Hilltop (13-4) - Jayma Bailey 22/23 passing, 18 digs, 27/30 hitting, 13 kills; Alex Horton 19/23 serve receive, 10/10 passing 4 assists, 10/11 hitting; Ray Saunders 21/23 serve receive , 10/10 passing, 11 digs; Gabby Rodriguez 19/20 hitting, 9 kills; Mia Hancock 23/24 serving, 14/15 hitting, 5 kills, 6 blocks; Alyssa Momyer 7 digs; Kacy Connolly 17/17 serving, 35/37 passing, 5 digs, 92/94 setting, 33 assists; Libbie Baker 13/13 hitting, 7 assists.

Archbold def. Tinora 25-21, 27-25, 25-21

Archbold (15-2) - No statistics

Tinora (12-4) - No statistics

Team Places

1. Archbold 2. Tinora 3. Toledo Christian 4. Hilltop 5. Otsego 6. Pettisville 7. Paulding 8. Edgerton

All-Tourney Team

Addie Ziegler - Archbold

Gabby Rodriguez - Hilltop

Paris Coopshaw - Pettisville 

Makenna Reetz - Tinora

Keely Culler - Archbold

Chaney Brodbeck - Archbold

Brooklyn Reineke - Tinora

Quinn Horn - Tinora

