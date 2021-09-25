SHERWOOD — Fairview picked up its fifth straight victory this season with a three-set home win against Otsego on Saturday while Archbold suffered its first loss of the season in a tough field at the Springfield Golden Spike Invitational.
For Fairview, the move to 10-4 on the year saw Kelly Crites tally 16 kills, 18 digs and a pair of aces for Allison O'Neil-Ciolek's squad while Paige Ricica put up 13 kills and nine digs. Haley Hammer had four aces, 10 digs and 32 assists.
At Springfield, Archbold cruised in its first match against the host Blue Devils in dominant fashion, 25-6, 25-13, to win its 10th straight match to start the season, led by six kills and five aces from Chaney Brodbeck. Springfield answered back in a rematch with a 20-25, 25-20, 25-21 victory over the Streaks before Bellevue edged the Blue and Gold 25-21, 27-25.
Ella Bowman finished with 21 kills and six aces in the three matches for Archbold while Brodbeck had 20 kills and five blocks total.
At Fairview
Fairview def. Otsego, 25-19, 25-23, 25-20
Otsego (2-6) - No statistics.
Fairview (10-4) - Haley Hammer 3 kills, 9-10 hitting, 32 assists, 4 aces, 17-20 serving, 10 digs; Kelly Crites 16 kills, 34-39 hitting, 2 aces, 11-11 serving, 18 digs, 14-17 serve receive; Paige Ricica 13 kills, 29-35 hitting, 12-13 serving, 9 digs, 9-10 serve receive; Abby Smith 3 kills, 10-18 hitting; Grace Bok 9-11 serving, 3 digs; Emma Wynne 11 digs; Carrie Zeedyk 12-16 hitting, 2 aces, 10-10 hitting, 7 digs, 21-21 serve receive.
Reserves: Otsego, 25-18, 15-25, 25-15.
At Springfield Golden Spike
Bellevue def. Archbold, 25-21, 27-25
Bellevue - No statistics.
Archbold (10-2) - Keely Culler 7 kills; Ella Bowman 6 kills, 3 blocks; Chaney Brodbeck 6 kills, 2 blocks; Olivia Liechty 5 kills, 2 blocks; Addi Ziegler 23 assists.
Springfield def. Archbold, 20-25, 25-20, 25-21
Springfield - No statistics.
Archbold (10-1) - Ella Bowman 9 kills, 3 aces; Chaney Brodbeck 8 kills, 3 blocks, 5 aces; Keely Culler 9 kills; Olivia Liechty 6 kills, 3 blocks; Addi Ziegler 31 assists.
Archbold def. Springfield, 25-6, 25-13
Springfield - No statistics.
Archbold (10-0) - Chaney Brodbeck 6 kills, 5 aces; Ella Bowman 6 kills, 3 aces; Olivia Liechty 5 kills, 2 aces; Carsyn Hagans 5 kills; Addi Ziegler 22 assists.
At Cory-Rawson Invitational
Holgate def. Cory-Rawson, 25-12, 25-8
Holgate (3-10) - Carissa Meyer 10 kills, 4 digs, 2 blocks; Miriam Bower 9 digs; Jordyn Altman 3 aces, 12-12 serving, 8 kills, 3 digs; Lexa Schuller 11-12 serving, 4 kills, 14 assists, 3 digs; Olivia Blaker 7 digs; Jordyn Hoellrich 3 aces, 10-11 serving.
Cory-Rawson (1-12) - No statistics.
Lima Temple Christian def. Holgate, 25-13, 25-10
Holgate (3-11) - Carissa Meyer 6 digs; Miriam Bower 10-10 serve receive, 3 digs; Lexa Schuller 6 assists, 4 digs; Olivia Blaker 4 digs; Jordyn Hoellrich 3 kills, 3 digs.
Lima Temple Christian (13-2) - No statistics.
Arcadia def. Holgate, 25-11, 25-13
Holgate (3-12) - Carissa Meyer 11-13 serve receive; Miriam Bower 3 digs; Jordyn Altman 6 kills; Lexa Schuller 3 aces, 8 assists; Olivia Blaker 11-12 serve receive, 5 digs; Jordyn Hoellrich 6 digs.
Arcadia (7-7) - No statistics.
At Minster
North Central def. Kettering Alter, 25-14, 25-15
Kettering Archbishop Alter (5-8) - No statistics.
North Central (11-1) - Kendal Bonney 11 kills, 8 assists, 2 aces; Madison Brown 13 assists, 4 digs; Lauren Balser 3 kills, 7 digs; Kaytee Tomblin 3 kills, 2 blocks.
West Liberty-Salem def. North Central, 25-20, 25-12
West Liberty-Salem (10-1) - No statistics.
North Central (11-2) - Kendal Bonney 9 kills, 3 blocks, 7 assists; Madison Brown 10 assists, 7 digs; Macie Gendron 3 kills, 2 blocks; Alexia Miller 6 digs.
North Central def. Minster, 30-28, 25-21
Minster (7-9) - No statistics.
North Central (12-2) - Kendal Bonney 13 kills, 14 assists, 6 digs, 2 aces; Madison Brown 11 kills, 13 assists, 6 digs; Alexia Miller 15 digs; Erin Elser 4 digs, 3 aces.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.